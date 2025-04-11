Wisconsin high school football: Bay Port releases 2025 schedule
Wisconsin has many strong high school football programs, including the Bay Port Pirates, who finished the 2024 season as Division 1 state champions with a 12-2 record.
The Pirates lost to Kimberly and West De Pere. They defeated Muskego in the state championship game, 25-18.
The 2025 schedule has been released for the Pirates as they look to go back to back:
• 8/21 vs Middleton
• 8/28 at Kimberly
• 9/5 vs Green Bay Preble
• 9/11 at Appleton West
• 9/19 vs Ashwaubenon
• 9/26 at Green Bay Southwest
•10/3 vs De Pere
• 10/10 at West De Pere
• 10/17 at Pulaski
More from this author (Caleb Sisk)
- Rio Rancho (New Mexico) baseball player charged for urinating in water jug
- Ex-Sunnyslope High School star Todd Golden wins college basketball national championship
- Recruiting news: 5-star Jake Hildebrand confirms 2 SEC visits
- Recruiting news: 2027 WR Miguel Whitley (St. Augustine, La.) set to visit Florida State
- Recruiting news: Jakeyveon Parker (Macon County, Georgia) confirms spring game visit
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-25 offseason and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up-to-date schedules and scores, and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App