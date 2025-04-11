High School

Wisconsin high school football: Bay Port releases 2025 schedule

The Pirates will open the season Aug. 21 against Middleton

Caleb Sisk

Bay Port's Nick Hawker hoists the championship trophy as he celebrates with teammates after defeating Muskego in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Bay Port won the game, 25-18.
Bay Port's Nick Hawker hoists the championship trophy as he celebrates with teammates after defeating Muskego in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Bay Port won the game, 25-18. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin has many strong high school football programs, including the Bay Port Pirates, who finished the 2024 season as Division 1 state champions with a 12-2 record.

The Pirates lost to Kimberly and West De Pere. They defeated Muskego in the state championship game, 25-18.

The 2025 schedule has been released for the Pirates as they look to go back to back:

• 8/21 vs Middleton
• 8/28 at Kimberly
• 9/5 vs Green Bay Preble
• 9/11 at Appleton West
• 9/19 vs Ashwaubenon
• 9/26 at Green Bay Southwest
•10/3 vs De Pere
• 10/10 at West De Pere
• 10/17 at Pulaski

Published
