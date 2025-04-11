Minnesota high school football: Blaine releases 2025 schedule
The Blaine Bengals of Minnesota have released their 2025 high school football schedule.
Blaine finished last season 7-4 with losses to Anoka, Maple Grove, Shakopee and Minnetonka in the playoffs. The Bengals had some major wins, including a 53-21 victory over Forest Lake and a 55-0 beatdown of Coon Rapids.
Their 2025 football schedule goes as follows:
• Week 1 vs Lakeville North
• Week 2 at Rogers
• Week 3 vs Anoka
• Week 4 at Coon Rapids
• Week 5 vs Champlin Park
• Week 6 at Osseo
• Week 7 vs Centennial
• Week 8 at Andover
The Bengals will be without their superstar quarterback of last season, Sam Shaughnessy. He graduated after the 2024 season and was a Mr. Football finalist.
