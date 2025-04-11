High School

Minnesota high school football: Blaine releases 2025 schedule

The Bengals will open the season against Lakeville North

Caleb Sisk

The Blaine Bengals of Minnesota have released their 2025 high school football schedule.

Blaine finished last season 7-4 with losses to Anoka, Maple Grove, Shakopee and Minnetonka in the playoffs. The Bengals had some major wins, including a 53-21 victory over Forest Lake and a 55-0 beatdown of Coon Rapids.

Their 2025 football schedule goes as follows:

• Week 1 vs Lakeville North
• Week 2 at Rogers
• Week 3 vs Anoka
• Week 4 at Coon Rapids
• Week 5 vs Champlin Park
• Week 6 at Osseo
• Week 7 vs Centennial
• Week 8 at Andover

The Bengals will be without their superstar quarterback of last season, Sam Shaughnessy. He graduated after the 2024 season and was a Mr. Football finalist.

Published
