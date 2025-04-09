Vote: Who is the best returning Tennessee high school football quarterback in 2025?
Tennessee high school football is just a few months from returning, and many of last season's standouts are returning for the 2025 season.
Who is the best returning Tennessee high school quarterback? Vote in the poll at the bottom of the article. All of these quarterbacks started for their team last season.
Note: Voting closes April 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. High School On SI's polls are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. There are many standout players returning in 2025 and this is not intended to be a comprehensive list. Feel free to let us know about any players you think should be added.
Jared Curtis, (2026) Nashville Christian
Curtis is one of the nation's top-ranked QBs and is uncommitted. The top QB prospect in the 2026 class according to 247Sports and others is set to choose between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks in May. He finished last season with 2,830 yards, 179 completions and 40 touchdowns passing. He threw only three interceptions as he led Nashville Christian to the state championship.
Briggs Cherry, (2026) Baylor
The Baylor High School QB had a great first season as a starter after transferring following his first season spent in Knoxville. Cherry finished the season with 31 touchdowns, 2,718 yards, a 69% completion percentage and three interceptions. Cherry led the Red Raiders to the state championship game, but they were defeated in a comeback effort by the McCallie Blue Tornadoes. Cherry is a Louisville commit.
Femi Babalola, (2026) Ravenwood
Babalola is a talented QB with a solid frame at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. He finished last season leading his team to a 13-1 record after being defeated by the Houston Mustangs in the semifinals. He had 1,152 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had a rushing touchdown and more than 100 rushing yards.
Tyler Cook, (2026) Bradley Central
Cook will finally get his chance in the Bradley Central system. He played only a few snaps last year before going down with a season-ending injury. He is back to being able to play sports after being cleared and is now playing baseball for the Bears. Cook was the mentor to his younger brother Tucker, who is expected to return the favor this season as a supporting cast member to the highly regarded QB. Cook has had hype around him even as a backup when he was learning under Kaleb Martin.
Hugh Price, (2026) MBA
Price is coming off a 4-8 season with the Big Red after losing games to teams such as Baylor and McCallie. MBA is one of the powerhouses and has been playing in the toughest Tennessee division. Price is one of the bright spots and is a 6-foot-5 QB. While he hasn't hit his full potential, he will have the opportunity to make noise next season as one of the most intriguing players in the state.
Kelvin Perkins, (2026) Southwind
The Southwind QB had an outstanding 2024 season as he finished with only one interception and 27 touchdown passes. An average of 159 yards per game was good enough for the QB to finish with a total of 1,759 yards and his team to finish with a record of 11-2. The Jaguars lost in the second round of the playoffs against Beech, which won the game by 30 points. Perkins is set for a big season and could be one of the best QBs in the state.
Taylor Hasselbeck, (2026) Ensworth
Hasselbeck is entering another season as a starter with the Ensworth Tigers — he led the 2024 Tigers to an 11-1 record in the state's toughest division. Hasselbeck is a multi-sport star and was all-state in football. He will be looking to lead his team all the way after a successful junior season, as their only loss was to the McCallie Blue Tornadoes, which sent McCallie to the state title game.
Elliott Drapeau, (2026) McCallie
The McCallie Blue Tornadoes are set for a huge season once again as their QB, Drapeau, is entering his senior season and will be returning Keeyshawn Tabuteau. Drapeau led his team to the state title by defeating Baylor, which won the regular-season meeting. Drapeau finished the season with 1,864 yards, 16 TD passes and 169 yards per game, throwing only five interceptions.
Bronzden Chaffin, (2026) Upperman
Chaffin is a proven winner as he led the Bees to an 11-1 record, losing to Macon County in the playoffs. The Bees' QB finished the 2024 season with 1,383 yards, 13 touchdowns passing and six interceptions. He is expected to have a big senior season as he looks to lead the Bees to a state title.
Julian Murdic, (2026) Ezell-Harding
Murdic is hoping for a good season to cap his career. The talented QB will be looking to improve and has been doing so this offseason. He is listed a three-star prospect on 247Sports.
Andre Adams, (2027) Antioch
There was no way this list couldn't include Adams, who had an exceptional sophomore season with the Bears. He finished the season with 1,435 yards, 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions. He is one of the best 2027 QBs in the state. He is looking to lead the Bears to a better season after having a 6-5 record last year.
Cooper Newman, (2027) Sevier County
Newman is considered one of the best QBs in the nation in the 2027 class. He is a two-year starter and had an elite 2024 season with the Smoky Bears. He led them to the state championship and defeated Page in Chattanooga to win the title. Newman finished the season with 3,488 yards, 45 touchdown passes and only one interception.
Kaedyn Marable, (2026) Battle Ground Acadmey
Marable is a very tough player who led the Wildcats to an 11-2 record last season. The multi-year starter is set for his final year with the Wildcats after having a breakthrough junior season. He lost to CPA in the state championship game. He threw for 3,338 yards, 35 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Marable is expected to have a great senior season.
Tyler Thompson, (2026) Marshall County
Thompson is entering his final season with the Tigers and led them to a one-loss season last year. They lost to Pearl-Cohn in the playoffs. Thompson finished the season with 2,824 yards, 45 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Graham Simpson, (2028) Westview
Simpson is a current freshman entering his second season after finishing his first season with a great stat line. He had 2,752 yards and 45 touchdowns. Simpson is likely one of the best young QBs in the nation. He led his team to the state championship game but lost to Alcoa.
Blake Waldorf, (2027) Watertown
The Watertown QB finished the 2024 season with 2,668 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Watertown finished with a 3-10 record, but Waldorf was a major bright spot for the team.
Amari Lethgo, (2027) Halls
Lethgo is a returning starter of two seasons and has had a successful career to this point. Last season, the talented QB finished with 2,602 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The team went 9-4. He will be one of the best returning starters in 2025.
Ryan Wirtzfield, (2026) The Webb School
Wirtzfield will have more help next season, and he is gaining more experience and will be fully prepared for his senior season. He will have Joel Wyatt to throw to again. Wirtzfield finished last season with 2,548 yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Maddox "Caden" Jones, (2026) Chattanooga Central
Jones is looking for another great season with the Pounders after finishing with 2,010 passing yards with 15 touchdowns last year. He was intercepted eight times and led the Pounders to a 7-5 record.
Connor Jenne, (2027) Silverdale Academy
Jenne finished last season with 1,970 yards and 22 touchdowns passing. He was one of the best QBs in the Chattanooga area and is looking for another electric season in 2025.
