Vote: Who Was Georgia High School Football Player of the Week for Week 1?

Let's start with last week's winner: Congrats to North Gwinnett's Jake Godfree, who was voted our top performer last week with an overwhelming 95% of the vote. We're not sure how big the Godfree fan club is, but its members certainly heeded the call and showed up in a major way.

This week, the rest of Georgia high school football joins the party.

After eight teams opened the season early at the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic, he first full weekend brought hundreds of teams across the state onto the field, and considerably more candidates this time around for Player of the Week.

There were quarterbacks responsible for six touchdowns, running backs topping 300 yards, defenders taking over games and even a few players whose job description included offense, defense and special teams.

Here are the top performers from games played during Week 1 of the 2026 Georgia high school football season.

Read about this week's nominees below, then cast your vote. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, Aug. 30. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Kam Patterson, QB/DB, Baldwin

Patterson threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns, rushed for 145 yards and another score and added nine tackles in Baldwin’s 47-20 victory over Washington County.

Ethan Tisdale, QB, Heard County

Tisdale accounted for six touchdowns and 356 total yards, rushing for 205 yards and two scores while passing for 151 yards and four touchdowns in a 50-28 win over Central-Carrollton.

Jordan Singleton, QB, Mary Persons

Singleton produced 456 total yards and five touchdowns in a 52-31 victory over Jackson, throwing for 347 yards and three scores while rushing for 109 yards and two more.

Aidan McPherson, QB, Thomas County Central

McPherson rushed for 152 yards and five touchdowns and threw for 150 yards and another score as Thomas County Central rolled past Colquitt County 57-21.

Austin Stinson, RB, Houston County

Stinson carried 23 times for 311 yards and three touchdowns as Houston County opened its season with a 38-14 win over West Forsyth.

CJ Cypher, QB, Carrollton

Cypher completed nearly 78% of his passes for 269 yards and four touchdowns as Carrollton overwhelmed Rome 55-7.

Riley Braiden, QB, Providence Christian

Braiden completed 9 of 13 passes for 308 yards and six touchdowns in Providence Christian’s 55-0 victory over Loganville.

Caleb Hill, QB, Sandy Creek

Hill threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and another score as Sandy Creek knocked off Grayson 21-13.

Jeremiah Scott, RB/DB, Johnson County

Scott scored four touchdowns, rushing for 128 yards and two scores and catching three passes for 58 yards and two more. He also intercepted a pass in Johnson County’s 32-15 win over East Laurens.

Brycen Gault, RB/CB, Evans

Gault rushed for 231 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and intercepted two passes on defense, returning one 75 yards for another score in a 37-20 victory over Harlem.

Marquis Fennell, RB, Valdosta

Fennell caught eight passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 48 yards and another score and added a punt-return touchdown as Valdosta beat Jones County 52-14.

Braxton Palmer, WR/DB, Peachtree Ridge

Palmer finished with 289 all-purpose yards, including eight catches for 173 yards and three touchdowns, and recovered an onside kick in Peachtree Ridge’s 36-28 win over Lambert.

Collin Mason, WR, Arabia Mountain

Mason found three different ways to reach the end zone in a 42-6 win over Redan, scoring on a 30-yard reception, a 75-yard kickoff return and a 49-yard punt return.

Amir Nelson, LB, Schley County

Nelson collected 14 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks while forcing and recovering a fumble for a touchdown in Schley County’s 41-23 victory over Turner County.

Tre’ Brown, DL, Richmond Hill

Brown finished with nine tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack, then blocked a fourth-quarter extra point that preserved Richmond Hill’s 22-21 victory over Effingham County.

Who gets your vote?

Vote below for the High School on SI Georgia Football Player of the Week.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.