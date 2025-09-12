Idaho High School Football: 3 Games to Watch in Week 3
We’re already into Week 3 of the high school football season in Idaho, and High School on SI Idaho will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state.
No. 1 Rigby (3-0) at No. 8 Bishop Kelly (2-0)
The Trojans have sat atop the High School on SI Idaho rankings since the preseason, and the past couple of weeks, they’ve defeated top out-of-state competition. Now, they’ll travel up I-84 to meet the Knights, who are fresh off demolishing Minico.
No. 5 Skyline (2-0) at No. 7 Madison (2-1)
Two of East Idaho’s top teams meet in Rexburg, with the Grizzlies having extended their 5A High Country Conference win streak to 10 straight last week against Blackfoot while the Bobcats come into the nonconference matchup having escaped Middleton with a 9-7 win on Braysen Stoddard’s 44-yard field goal as time expired.
No. 6 Sugar-Salem (3-0) at Star Valley (2-0)
The Diggers travel to the Cowboy State to take on Wyoming’s No. 1 team in a rematch of their contest last year in Sugar City, which the Braves won 27-21 to snap Sugar-Salem’s 25-game winning streak that stretched to the 2021 Class 4A final.