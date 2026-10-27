Idaho High School Football Playoff Brackets: 2026 IHSAA First-Round Matchups, Seeds and Schedule

The brackets are set, the regular season is over and 72 Idaho high school football teams are preparing to chase six state championships.

The 2026 Idaho High School Activities Association football playoffs begin Friday, Oct. 30, with opening-round games across Classes 6A through 1A.

Each classification features a 12-team bracket, with the top four seeds receiving first-round byes. The opening-round winners advance to the state quarterfinals Nov. 6-7.

Several teams enter the postseason riding considerable momentum.

Coeur d'Alene completed a perfect regular season with a 41-10 victory over Post Falls, while Rigby defeated Madison 35-3 to secure the No. 2 seed in Class 6A.

Bishop Kelly enters the Class 5A tournament unbeaten after overwhelming Nampa 51-6, while Homedale completed a 9-0 regular season with a 50-27 victory over Emmett in Class 4A.

West Side also finished undefeated in Class 3A, shutting out Malad 14-0.

The final regular-season weekend also featured some spectacular offensive performances, particularly in Idaho's eight-player classifications. Wallace scored 65 points, Carey put up 64 and Prairie rolled to a 60-point victory.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Idaho high school football playoff brackets, opening-round matchups and final scores from Friday, Oct. 23.

Class 6A Idaho High School Football Playoff Bracket

Coeur d'Alene enters the Class 6A playoffs as the No. 1 seed after completing a 9-0 regular season.

Rigby earned the No. 2 seed following its convincing victory over Madison, while Rocky Mountain and Eagle also secured first-round byes.

Among the most intriguing opening-round matchups is Kuna's trip to Boise. Kuna closed the regular season with a 27-13 victory over Meridian, while Boise enters the postseason with an 8-1 record.

Highland will host Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 31, in the classification's only opening-round game scheduled for that day.

Class 6A First-Round Matchups

Friday, Oct. 30

No. 9 Kuna at No. 8 Boise

No. 10 Capital at No. 7 Madison

No. 11 Meridian at No. 6 Mountain View

Saturday, Oct. 31

No. 12 Lake City at No. 5 Highland

First-round byes: No. 1 Coeur d'Alene, No. 2 Rigby, No. 3 Rocky Mountain and No. 4 Eagle.

Class 6A Final Regular-Season Scores — Oct. 23

Coeur d'Alene 41, Post Falls 10

Rigby 35, Madison 3

Rocky Mountain 42, Mountain View 7

Borah 22, Eagle 21

Kuna 27, Meridian 13

Capital 56, Timberline 6

Lake City 14, Lewiston 13

Owyhee 28, Middleton 14

Highland 38, Thunder Ridge 0

Class 5A Idaho High School Football Playoff Bracket

Bishop Kelly enters the Class 5A tournament as the top seed, carrying a perfect 9-0 record into the postseason.

The Knights closed their regular season with a 51-6 victory over Nampa and will await the winner of the Pocatello-Lewiston matchup.

Pocatello may be the most interesting team in the opening round. The Thunder climbed into the postseason field following a 13-0 shutout of Century.

Shelley also made a late push, defeating Skyline 41-0 to earn a postseason berth. The Russets will face Blackfoot in the opening round.

Class 5A First-Round Matchups

Friday, Oct. 30

No. 9 Shelley at No. 8 Blackfoot

No. 11 Bonneville at No. 6 Twin Falls

No. 10 Minico at No. 7 Sandpoint

Saturday, Oct. 31

No. 12 Pocatello at No. 5 Lewiston

First-round byes: No. 1 Bishop Kelly, No. 2 Columbia, No. 3 Hillcrest and No. 4 Lakeland.

Class 5A Final Regular-Season Scores — Oct. 23

Bishop Kelly 51, Nampa 6

Columbia 42, Skyview 6

Blackfoot 34, Hillcrest 22

Lakeland 30, Sandpoint 22

Twin Falls 28, Minico 14

Bonneville 33, Idaho Falls 0

Shelley 41, Skyline 0

Pocatello 13, Century 0

Burley 56, Mountain Home 22

Canyon Ridge 22, Jerome 6

Centennial 38, Ridgevue 21

Class 4A Idaho High School Football Playoff Bracket

Homedale is the team to beat in Class 4A after completing a perfect 9-0 regular season.

The Trojans finished their schedule with a 50-27 victory over Emmett and earned the tournament's No. 1 seed.

Sugar-Salem claimed the second seed, followed by Weiser and Fruitland, with all four teams receiving first-round byes.

One of the opening round's more compelling matchups features South Fremont hosting Preston.

The Cougars secured the eighth seed with a 19-0 shutout of Teton in their regular-season finale. Preston earned the ninth seed after defeating American Falls 33-16.

Class 4A First-Round Matchups

Friday, Oct. 30

No. 12 Wood River at No. 5 Emmett

No. 9 Preston at No. 8 South Fremont

No. 11 Gooding at No. 6 Kimberly

No. 10 Bonners Ferry vs. No. 7 Cole Valley Christian, at Eagle High School

First-round byes: No. 1 Homedale, No. 2 Sugar-Salem, No. 3 Weiser and No. 4 Fruitland.

Class 4A Final Regular-Season Scores — Oct. 23

Homedale 50, Emmett 27

Fruitland 16, Cole Valley Christian 13

Weiser 21, McCall-Donnelly 0 (forfeit)

Kimberly 42, Gooding 0

Wood River 47, Filer 7

Preston 33, American Falls 16

South Fremont 19, Teton 0

Bear Lake 16, Snake River 7

Class 3A Idaho High School Football Playoff Bracket

West Side enters the Class 3A tournament as the top seed following an undefeated regular season.

The Pirates completed their schedule with a 14-0 shutout of Malad, a result that helped solidify their position atop the classification.

Malad, meanwhile, was one of the postseason's biggest casualties.

Despite finishing 5-4, the Dragons finished outside the 12-team tournament field.

Ririe and Aberdeen were among the teams that benefited.

Ririe defeated Firth 54-6 to climb into the field, while Aberdeen secured a postseason position following a victory over Soda Springs.

Class 3A Final Regular-Season Scores — Oct. 23

West Side 14, Malad 0

Ririe 54, Firth 6

Aberdeen 40, Soda Springs 6

Grangeville 21, Priest River 6

Declo 7, Buhl 6

Melba 21, Parma 0 (forfeit)

New Plymouth 48, Payette 8

Salmon 30, North Fremont 14

Nampa Christian 35, Marsing 16

Moscow 22, Timberlake 14

St. Maries 36, Kellogg 6

Logos 51, Orofino 0

Class 2A Idaho High School Football Playoff Bracket

Butte County enters the Class 2A postseason with considerable momentum following a dominant performance in its regular-season finale.

The Pirates overwhelmed Grace 58-12 to strengthen their postseason position.

The final weekend also featured strong performances from several other eight-player programs, setting up what should be an entertaining opening round.

Class 2A Final Regular-Season Scores — Oct. 23

Butte County 58, Grace 12

Prairie 60, Clearwater Valley 0

Kamiah 40, Potlatch 14

Garden Valley 61, Tri-Valley 24

Notus 28, Idaho City 20

Watersprings 22, Sho-Ban 20

Class 1A Idaho High School Football Playoff Bracket

Idaho's smallest classification features another 12-team postseason field, with four teams advancing directly to the quarterfinals.

The classification's eight-player format has produced some of the state's most explosive offensive performances this season.

In the final regular-season weekend, Carey defeated Lighthouse Christian 64-0, while Kendrick rolled past Lewis County 54-14.

Oakley also delivered a commanding 54-0 victory over Shoshone, and Wallace scored 65 points in a lopsided victory over Lakeside.

Class 1A Final Regular-Season Scores — Oct. 23

Wallace 65, Lakeside 8

Carey 64, Lighthouse Christian 0

Kendrick 54, Lewis County 14

Oakley 54, Shoshone 0

Rockland 54, North Gem 6

Castleford 51, Richfield 42

Coeur du Christ Academy 40, Clark Fork 8

Deary 48, Troy 30

Hagerman 42, Raft River 0

Council 28, Salmon River 6

Dietrich 18, Cascade 8

Murtaugh 30, Glenns Ferry 24

Hansen 21, Camas County 0 (forfeit)

What's Next in the Idaho High School Football Playoffs?

The first round of the 2026 Idaho high school football state playoffs begins Friday, Oct. 30, with additional games scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31.

The winners advance to the state quarterfinals Nov. 6-7, followed by the semifinals Nov. 13-14.

Six state champions will be crowned during championship weekend Nov. 20-21.

High School On SI will continue following the Idaho high school football playoffs with updated brackets, scores and championship matchups throughout the postseason.