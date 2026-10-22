Former Chicago Bears Kicker Robbie Gould Resigns as St. Viator Football Coach After Two Seasons

St. Viator announced Gould’s decision Wednesday, Oct. 21, following the conclusion of the 2026 regular season. Although he is leaving the coaching position, Gould will continue helping senior players with their college recruiting efforts and assist with the transition to a new coach.

“We are grateful to Coach Gould for his leadership, dedication, and commitment to our student-athletes,” St. Viator President Ryan Aiello said in the school’s announcement. “We appreciate his contributions to Saint Viator football, respect his decision to prioritize his family, and wish him all the best.”

Gould went 3-15 across two seasons at St. Viator. The Lions finished 1-8 in 2025 and 2-7 in 2026.

St. Viator Begins Search for Gould's Replacement

The school has already begun searching for Gould’s replacement. Athletic director Nick Sobieszczyk said St. Viator intends to find a leader who can strengthen the program and support the development of its student-athletes.

Robbie Gould's Journey Into High School Football Coaching

Gould entered into the coaching scene towards the end of the 2023 season. Gould volunteered as an assistant coach towards the end of the 2023 season. By the end of the following February, he signed with Rolling Meadows High School to take over the program as Head Coach.

In his first year at Rolling Meadows, he led the Mustangs to a 5-4 record, clinching a playoff berth before ultimately coming up short against the three-seed St. Charles North. Just over a Month later, he took on the role at St. Viator.

The Decision was made because it was a better fit for him and his family, as the school and conference teams were better aligned with where his family was located.

From Chicago Bears Legend to High School Football Coach

Gould's move into coaching followed an 18-season NFL career. Gould will always be remembered as the Chicago Bears kicker, where he spent 11 seasons from 2005-2015, becoming the franchise leader in points with 1,207, before finishing his career with the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

Known for his remarkable consistency under pressure, Gould converted 86.5% of his field goal attempts during his NFL career. He was especially dependable in the postseason, making all 29 of his playoff field goal attempts without a single miss.

Gould earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors in 2006. After leaving Chicago, Gould played one season with the Giants before spending six seasons with the 49ers, helping them reach Super Bowl LIV. He retired in 2023.