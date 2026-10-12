Indiana High School Football Team Breaks Multiple Offensive Records

An Indiana high school football team is resetting the offensive record books this season.

Brownsburg High School is currently 8-0 on the season and ranked as one of the top teams in Indiana this fall. The Bulldogs blasted Noblesville last week, 50-14.

During that victory, Brownsburg’s Oscar Frye and Branden Sharpe set new records on the offensive side of the football.

Oscar Frye Resetting Indiana High School Passing Records

Frye surpassed the career record for passing yards at Brownsburg. He now sits at 6,670 yards in his career, breaking the previous mark set by Hunter Johnson at 6,664.

THE RECORD BELONGS TO OSCAR FRYE!



Oscar Frye has officially surpassed the school record for career passing yards, reaching 6,670 yards and passing Hunter Johnson’s previous record of 6,664.



A place in the record books earned. #godogs pic.twitter.com/jwHbpP9p4p — Brownsburg Athletics (@bhsdogs) October 10, 2026

Sharpe has been on the receiving end of much of those yards. He is now the program’s recordholder for receptions with 172. Bryce Kirtz previously held that record.

Frye has committed to Illinois State to continue his playing career after also receiving offers from Bowling Green, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Sacramento State and Toledo. He was 22-for-32 for 307 yards and four touchdowns in the record-setting win for the Bulldogs over Noblesville.

Three-Year Starter Has Over 6,800 Yards Passing, 77 Touchdowns In His High School Career

In his third season as the starting quarterback for Brownsburg, Frye has completed 111 of 160 for 1,808 yards and 24 touchdowns with just two interceptions on the season. He has completed 439 of 686 for 6,832 yards and 77 TDs against just 11 interceptions in his 40 games played under center.

Frye is also the school’s career leader in passing touchdowns, surpassing the previous mark set by Johnson as well. He set that record back in late August for Brownsburg.

Johnson was one of the top quarterback recruits coming out of high school in 2017. He committed to Clemson before transferring to Northwestern. Johnson would return to end his college career with the Tigers.

Brownsburg Bulldogs Branden Sharpe (12) stiff arms Westfield Shamrocks Baylor Conner (3) on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, during the first half of a game at Brownsburg High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Branden Sharpe Following His QB By Leaving A Mark At Brownsburg

Sharpe, meanwhile, is headed to defending national champion Indiana over offers from 20-plus schools including Cincinnati, Houston and Vanderbilt. He had 10 receptions for 174 yards and three touchdowns vs. Noblesville.

172 AND COUNTING.



Branden Sharpe has officially broken the Brownsburg school record for career receptions, surpassing the previous record set by Bryce Kirtz! A new name at the top of the record books, and Sharpe is still adding to his legacy.



#godogs pic.twitter.com/Ah4aheNwRK — Brownsburg Athletics (@bhsdogs) October 10, 2026

On the year, Sharpe has 45 receptions for 836 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is coming off back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 yards, as he now has 172 catches for 3,177 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Brownsburg will conclude the regular season next Friday at Hamilton Southeastern. They are the defending Class 6A Indiana High School Athletic Association state champions, going 14-0 with a 38-31 victory over Westfield for the title.