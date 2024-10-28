High School

Vote: Who is the top defensive back in Indiana high school football in 2024?

Who is the best of the best among defensive backs in Indiana?

Bob Lundeberg

Who is the best defensive back in Indiana high school football in 2024?
Who is the best defensive back in Indiana high school football in 2024? / Heston Quan, SBLive

We recently took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.

QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB | DB | ATH

Now, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top defensive back this season. Later, we will publish the "fans' all-star team" based on the vote of the readers.

Defensive back voting will conclude Monday, Nov. 11, at 11:59 p.m.

WHO IS INDIANA'S TOP DEFENSIVE BACK?

Mason Alexander, sr., Hamilton Southeastern

Broderick Arnold, sr., McCutcheon

Luke Barrett, sr., Center Grove

Vinny Freeman, jr., Penn

DaMeon Hogue, jr., Bishop Luers

Jamarion Kolagbodi, sr., Snider

Jack Lockhart, sr., Cathedral

Brandon Logan, sr., Snider

Daione Lunsford, sr., Lawrence North

Miles McKay, sr., Bloomington South

John Peters, sr., Merrillville

Max Phenicie, sr., Zionsville

Isaiah Rollins, sr., Warren Central

Gunner Ruppert, jr., Greenwood

Jerome Smith, sr., Lawrence North

Jackson Snyder, sr., Mishawaka

Noah Terry, sr., Tell City

Jimmie Winbush Jr., sr., Carmel

Adrian Wooten, sr., Wayne

Noah Wright, sr., Southridge

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Home/Indiana