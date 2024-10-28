Vote: Who is the top defensive back in Indiana high school football in 2024?
We recently took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.
Now, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top defensive back this season. Later, we will publish the "fans' all-star team" based on the vote of the readers.
Defensive back voting will conclude Monday, Nov. 11, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS INDIANA'S TOP DEFENSIVE BACK?
Mason Alexander, sr., Hamilton Southeastern
Broderick Arnold, sr., McCutcheon
Luke Barrett, sr., Center Grove
Vinny Freeman, jr., Penn
DaMeon Hogue, jr., Bishop Luers
Jamarion Kolagbodi, sr., Snider
Jack Lockhart, sr., Cathedral
Brandon Logan, sr., Snider
Daione Lunsford, sr., Lawrence North
Miles McKay, sr., Bloomington South
John Peters, sr., Merrillville
Max Phenicie, sr., Zionsville
Isaiah Rollins, sr., Warren Central
Gunner Ruppert, jr., Greenwood
Jerome Smith, sr., Lawrence North
Jackson Snyder, sr., Mishawaka
Noah Terry, sr., Tell City
Jimmie Winbush Jr., sr., Carmel
Adrian Wooten, sr., Wayne
Noah Wright, sr., Southridge