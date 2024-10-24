High School

Vote: Who is the top defensive lineman in Indiana high school football in 2024?

Who is the best of the best among defensive linemen in Indiana?

Who is the best defensive lineman in Indiana high school football in 2024?
We recently took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.

Now, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top defensive lineman this season. Later, we will publish the "fans' all-star team" based on the vote of the readers.

Defensive lineman voting will conclude Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11:59 p.m.

WHO IS INDIANA'S TOP DEFENSIVE LINEMAN?

Ifeoluwa Adeoba II, sr., Pike

Enoch Atewogbola, sr., Avon

Landon Brooks, sr., Delta

Tyrone Burrus Jr., sr., Warren Central

L.Adam Camphor, sr., Merrillville

Gian Carter, sr., Lawrence Central

Mariyon Dye, sr., Elkhart

James Early Jr., sr., North Side

Jerimy Finch Jr., jr., Warren Central

Adrian Holley, sr., Michigan City

Mason Keifer, sr., Brownsburg

Anthony Ludington, sr., Lawrence North

Cordarrll McFee, sr., Elkhart

Uchenyo Ojata, sr., Carmel

Israel Oladipupo, sr., Noblesville

Fawzy Omotoso, sr., Avon

Benny Patterson III, sr., Castle

Damien Shanklin, sr., Warren Central

Michael Thacker, sr., New Palestine

Isaiah White, sr., Ben Davis

