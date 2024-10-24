Vote: Who is the top defensive lineman in Indiana high school football in 2024?
We recently took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.
QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB | DB | ATH
Now, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top defensive lineman this season. Later, we will publish the "fans' all-star team" based on the vote of the readers.
Defensive lineman voting will conclude Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS INDIANA'S TOP DEFENSIVE LINEMAN?
Ifeoluwa Adeoba II, sr., Pike
Enoch Atewogbola, sr., Avon
Landon Brooks, sr., Delta
Tyrone Burrus Jr., sr., Warren Central
L.Adam Camphor, sr., Merrillville
Gian Carter, sr., Lawrence Central
Mariyon Dye, sr., Elkhart
James Early Jr., sr., North Side
Jerimy Finch Jr., jr., Warren Central
Adrian Holley, sr., Michigan City
Mason Keifer, sr., Brownsburg
Anthony Ludington, sr., Lawrence North
Cordarrll McFee, sr., Elkhart
Uchenyo Ojata, sr., Carmel
Israel Oladipupo, sr., Noblesville
Fawzy Omotoso, sr., Avon
Benny Patterson III, sr., Castle
Damien Shanklin, sr., Warren Central
Michael Thacker, sr., New Palestine
Isaiah White, sr., Ben Davis