High School

Vote: Who is the top linebacker in Indiana high school football in 2024?

Who is the best of the best among linebackers in Indiana?

Bob Lundeberg

Who is the best linebacker in Indiana high school football in 2024?
Who is the best linebacker in Indiana high school football in 2024? / Jeff Harwell, SBLive Sports

We recently took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.

QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB | DB | ATH

Now, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top linebacker this season. Later, we will publish the "fans' all-star team" based on the vote of the readers.

Linebacker voting will conclude Monday, Nov. 11, at 11:59 p.m.

WHO IS INDIANA'S TOP LINEBACKER?

Giovani Bailey-Hannah, sr., Hammond Central 

Jordyn Barlow, sr., Warren Central

Caleb Beeler, sr., Lawrence North

Freddy Brown, sr., Morton

Mykul Campbell, jr., Decatur Central

Jev Hutton, sr., Fishers

Noah Knigga, sr., Lawrenceburg

Gavin Leach, sr., Castle

Parker Maiers, jr., Brebeuf Jesuit

Jackson Mills, sr., Harrison

Trenton Nixon, sr., Merrillville

Jordan Palmer, jr., Whiteland

Garrett Ranes, jr., New Palestine

Hayden Scott, sr., New Prairie

Sam Steward, sr., Homestead

Lucas Szymborski, sr., Crown Point

Andy Warren, sr., Perry Meridian

Mikeah Webster, sr., Westfield

Lennox Williams, sr., Westfield

Daijon Willis, sr., Cardinal Ritter

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Home/Indiana