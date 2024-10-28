Vote: Who is the top linebacker in Indiana high school football in 2024?
We recently took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.
QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB | DB | ATH
Now, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top linebacker this season. Later, we will publish the "fans' all-star team" based on the vote of the readers.
Linebacker voting will conclude Monday, Nov. 11, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS INDIANA'S TOP LINEBACKER?
Giovani Bailey-Hannah, sr., Hammond Central
Jordyn Barlow, sr., Warren Central
Caleb Beeler, sr., Lawrence North
Freddy Brown, sr., Morton
Mykul Campbell, jr., Decatur Central
Jev Hutton, sr., Fishers
Noah Knigga, sr., Lawrenceburg
Gavin Leach, sr., Castle
Parker Maiers, jr., Brebeuf Jesuit
Jackson Mills, sr., Harrison
Trenton Nixon, sr., Merrillville
Jordan Palmer, jr., Whiteland
Garrett Ranes, jr., New Palestine
Hayden Scott, sr., New Prairie
Sam Steward, sr., Homestead
Lucas Szymborski, sr., Crown Point
Andy Warren, sr., Perry Meridian
Mikeah Webster, sr., Westfield
Lennox Williams, sr., Westfield
Daijon Willis, sr., Cardinal Ritter