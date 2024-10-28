Vote: Who is the top multidimensional player in Indiana high school football in 2024?

High School

Bob Lundeberg

We recently took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.

Now, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top "athlete" this season. Later, we will publish the "fans' all-star team" based on the vote of the readers.

Athlete voting will conclude Monday, Nov. 11, at 11:59 p.m.

Brady Ballart, jr., South Dearborn

Jake Dyer, sr., Madison

James Finley, sr., Andrean

Stratton Fuller, sr., Columbia City

Parker Hart, sr., Heritage Hills

Calder Hefty, sr., Garrett

Landin Hoeppner, sr., Leo

Keith Jackson Jr., sr., Warren Central

Dylan Krehl, sr., East Noble

Matthew McKitrick, jr., Western

Damario Moore, sr., Lawrence North

Kimar Nelson, sr., Wayne

Jamari Pearson, sr., North Side

Monshun Sales, so., Lawrence North

Devaughn Slaughter, sr., Cathedral

Benny Speaker, sr., West Lafayette

Ryan Thembulembu, jr., Fishers

Jaron Thomas, sr., Concord

LJ Ward, sr., Indianapolis Lutheran

Mark Zackery IV, sr., Ben Davis

