Vote: Who is the top offensive lineman in Indiana high school football in 2024?
We recently took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.
QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB | DB | ATH
Now, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top offensive lineman this season. Later, we will publish the "fans' all-star team" based on the vote of the readers.
Offensive lineman voting will conclude Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS INDIANA'S TOP OFFENSIVE LINEMAN?
Caiden Abbs, sr., Carroll
Giovanni Garcia-De La Torre, sr., Mishawaka Marian
Cameron Gorin, sr., Hamilton Southeastern
Bryce Harriman, sr., Columbus North
Cameron Herron, sr., Warren Central
Avery Huggins, sr., Westfield
Chance Johnson, sr., Jeffersonville
Luke Juris, sr., Hobart
Karson Kinsinger, sr., Lapel
Sean Murphy, sr., Terre Haute South
Benjamin Novak, jr., Andrean
Ricky Ortiz, jr., Brownsburg
Max Parciak, sr., NorthWood
Evan Parker, sr., Carmel
Charlie Riddle, sr., Heritage
Salih Salih, sr., Avon
Dereon Sanders, sr., Ben Davis
Blake Smythe, jr., Franklin Community
Sankeerth Veluri, sr., Carmel
James Williams Jr., jr., Lawrence Central