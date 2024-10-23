Vote: Who is the top offensive lineman in Indiana high school football in 2024?

High School

Bob Lundeberg

We recently took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.

Now, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top offensive lineman this season. Later, we will publish the "fans' all-star team" based on the vote of the readers.

Offensive lineman voting will conclude Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11:59 p.m.

Caiden Abbs, sr., Carroll

Giovanni Garcia-De La Torre, sr., Mishawaka Marian

Cameron Gorin, sr., Hamilton Southeastern

Bryce Harriman, sr., Columbus North

Cameron Herron, sr., Warren Central

Avery Huggins, sr., Westfield

Chance Johnson, sr., Jeffersonville

Luke Juris, sr., Hobart

Karson Kinsinger, sr., Lapel

Sean Murphy, sr., Terre Haute South

Benjamin Novak, jr., Andrean

Ricky Ortiz, jr., Brownsburg

Max Parciak, sr., NorthWood

Evan Parker, sr., Carmel

Charlie Riddle, sr., Heritage

Salih Salih, sr., Avon

Dereon Sanders, sr., Ben Davis

Blake Smythe, jr., Franklin Community

Sankeerth Veluri, sr., Carmel

James Williams Jr., jr., Lawrence Central

Bob Lundeberg
