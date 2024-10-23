Vote: Who is the top tight end in Indiana high school football in 2024?

High School

Who is the best tight end in Indiana high school football in 2024?
We recently took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.

Now, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top tight end this season. Later, we will publish the "fans' all-star team" based on the vote of the readers.

Tight end voting will conclude Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11:59 p.m.

Andrew Barker, sr., Kokomo

Dominick Barry, jr., Center Grove

Aiden Brewer, sr., Noblesville

Nizyi Davis, sr., Lawrence Central

Harrison Forestal, sr., Bishop Chatard

Chris Herrin, sr., Terre Haute South

Jaylan Johnson, sr., Seymour

Max Kaehr, sr., Adams Central

Hunter Kauffman, sr., Fairfield

Zeke Litchfield, sr., Heritage

Garrett Long, sr., Columbus North

Alston McDaniel, sr., Cathedral

Julian McMahan, sr., John Glenn

Andrew Monday, sr., Mississinewa

Ozzy Pollard, sr., Carmel

Brady Rhoad, sr., Carroll

Kayden Ruble, sr., Eastern Hancock

Tyler Ruxer, jr., Heritage Hills

Brady Schickel, jr., Mount Vernon

Brock Schott, sr., Leo

