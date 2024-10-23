Vote: Who is the top tight end in Indiana high school football in 2024?
We recently took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.
QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB | DB | ATH
Now, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top tight end this season. Later, we will publish the "fans' all-star team" based on the vote of the readers.
Tight end voting will conclude Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS INDIANA'S TOP TIGHT END?
Andrew Barker, sr., Kokomo
Dominick Barry, jr., Center Grove
Aiden Brewer, sr., Noblesville
Nizyi Davis, sr., Lawrence Central
Harrison Forestal, sr., Bishop Chatard
Chris Herrin, sr., Terre Haute South
Jaylan Johnson, sr., Seymour
Max Kaehr, sr., Adams Central
Hunter Kauffman, sr., Fairfield
Zeke Litchfield, sr., Heritage
Garrett Long, sr., Columbus North
Alston McDaniel, sr., Cathedral
Julian McMahan, sr., John Glenn
Andrew Monday, sr., Mississinewa
Ozzy Pollard, sr., Carmel
Brady Rhoad, sr., Carroll
Kayden Ruble, sr., Eastern Hancock
Tyler Ruxer, jr., Heritage Hills
Brady Schickel, jr., Mount Vernon
Brock Schott, sr., Leo