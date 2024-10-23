Vote: Who is the top wide receiver in Indiana high school football in 2024?

High School

Photo by Leon Neuschwander

We recently took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.

Now, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top wide receiver this season. Later, we will publish the "fans' all-star team" based on the vote of the readers.

Wide receiver voting will conclude Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11:59 p.m.

WHO IS INDIANA'S TOP WIDE RECEIVER?

Gabriel Aramboles, sr., Westfield

Tayshon Bardo, jr., Penn

Davion Chandler, sr., Lawrence North

Taylor Clark, sr., Brebeuf Jesuit

Luke Ellspermann, sr., Evansville Memorial

Tyrus Graverson, sr., Bremen

Jerquaden Guilford, jr., Northrop

JonAnthony Hall, sr., Fishers 

Lebron Hill, sr., Morton

Eugene Hilton Jr., sr., Zionsville

Byron Hon, sr., Perry Meridian

AJ Johnson, sr., Cathedral

Isaac Kaiser, sr., Floyd Central

Fuddy Kile, sr., Maconaquah

Harold Mack Jr., sr., Wayne

Liam Mann, sr., Carmel

Jace Scrafton, sr., Danville

Hunter Stroud, sr., Martinsville

Jaidon Vanpelt, jr., Carroll

Jaylen White, sr., Bishop Luers

