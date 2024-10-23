Vote: Who is the top wide receiver in Indiana high school football in 2024?
We recently took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.
QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB | DB | ATH
Now, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top wide receiver this season. Later, we will publish the "fans' all-star team" based on the vote of the readers.
Wide receiver voting will conclude Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS INDIANA'S TOP WIDE RECEIVER?
Gabriel Aramboles, sr., Westfield
Tayshon Bardo, jr., Penn
Davion Chandler, sr., Lawrence North
Taylor Clark, sr., Brebeuf Jesuit
Luke Ellspermann, sr., Evansville Memorial
Tyrus Graverson, sr., Bremen
Jerquaden Guilford, jr., Northrop
JonAnthony Hall, sr., Fishers
Lebron Hill, sr., Morton
Eugene Hilton Jr., sr., Zionsville
Byron Hon, sr., Perry Meridian
AJ Johnson, sr., Cathedral
Isaac Kaiser, sr., Floyd Central
Fuddy Kile, sr., Maconaquah
Harold Mack Jr., sr., Wayne
Liam Mann, sr., Carmel
Jace Scrafton, sr., Danville
Hunter Stroud, sr., Martinsville
Jaidon Vanpelt, jr., Carroll
Jaylen White, sr., Bishop Luers