3A boys state tournament field set led by No. 1 Clear Lake
All eight substate finals completed in Class 3A on Monday night, resulting in the formation of the Iowa boys high school state tournament bracket being announced.
Clear Lake, who has held the top spot in the rankings for much of the year, will be the No. 1 seed and take on Central DeWitt on Monday night. In the other pairing for that evening will be Storm Lake vs. ADM.
Knoxville and Cedar Rapids Xavier kick things off on Tuesday, March 11 followed by Ballard battling MOC-Floyd Valley.
The semifinals for 3A take place Thursday, March 13 with the championship game on Friday, March 14 at 3 p.m.
One final field remains and we will be likely waiting until Wednesday night to find out that one. Weather in Iowa has turned from spring to winter over the course of a few hours, resulting in the postponement of 4A substate championship games.
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Waukee and Sioux City East at Waukee Northwest will now be played on Wednesday. The other six games are all still set for Tuesday night.
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
MONDAY, MARCH 10
Class 4A Quarterfinals
10:30—
12:15—
2:00—
3:45—
Class 3A Quarterfinals
5:30—#1 Clear Lake vs. #8 Central DeWitt
7:15—#4 Storm Lake vs. #5 ADM
TUESDAY, MARCH 11
Class 3A Quarterfinals
10:30—#2 Knoxville vs. #7 Xavier, Cedar Rapids
12:15—#3 Ballard vs. #6 MOC-Floyd Valley
Class 2A Quarterfinals
2:00—#1 Western Christian vs. #8 Jesup
3:45—#4 Grand View Christian vs. #5 Treynor
5:30—#2 West Lyon vs. #7 Union
7:15—#3 Unity Christian vs. #6 Grundy Center
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12
Class 1A Quarterfinals
10:30—#4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. #5 North Linn
12:15—#1 Marquette Catholic vs. #8 St. Mary’s, Remsen
2:00—#2 Madrid vs. #7 Boyden-Hull
3:45—#3 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge vs. #6 Woodbine