3A boys state tournament field set led by No. 1 Clear Lake

Games in 3A will take place next Monday, Tuesday in Des Moines

Dana Becker

All eight substate finals completed in Class 3A on Monday night, resulting in the formation of the Iowa boys high school state tournament bracket being announced.

Clear Lake, who has held the top spot in the rankings for much of the year, will be the No. 1 seed and take on Central DeWitt on Monday night. In the other pairing for that evening will be Storm Lake vs. ADM.

Knoxville and Cedar Rapids Xavier kick things off on Tuesday, March 11 followed by Ballard battling MOC-Floyd Valley

The semifinals for 3A take place Thursday, March 13 with the championship game on Friday, March 14 at 3 p.m.

One final field remains and we will be likely waiting until Wednesday night to find out that one. Weather in Iowa has turned from spring to winter over the course of a few hours, resulting in the postponement of 4A substate championship games. 

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Waukee and Sioux City East at Waukee Northwest will now be played on Wednesday. The other six games are all still set for Tuesday night.

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

MONDAY, MARCH 10

Class 4A Quarterfinals

10:30—

12:15—

2:00—

3:45—

Class 3A Quarterfinals

5:30—#1 Clear Lake vs. #8 Central DeWitt

7:15—#4 Storm Lake vs. #5 ADM

TUESDAY, MARCH 11

Class 3A Quarterfinals

10:30—#2 Knoxville vs. #7 Xavier, Cedar Rapids

12:15—#3 Ballard vs. #6 MOC-Floyd Valley

Class 2A Quarterfinals

2:00—#1 Western Christian vs. #8 Jesup

3:45—#4 Grand View Christian vs. #5 Treynor

5:30—#2 West Lyon vs. #7 Union

7:15—#3 Unity Christian vs. #6 Grundy Center

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12

Class 1A Quarterfinals

10:30—#4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. #5 North Linn

12:15—#1 Marquette Catholic vs. #8 St. Mary’s, Remsen

2:00—#2 Madrid vs. #7 Boyden-Hull

3:45—#3 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge vs. #6 Woodbine

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

