Final two classes set for Iowa state volleyball championships
Action kicks off Monday in Coralville
Two-time defending Class 1A champion Ankeny Christian secured another trip to state volleyball with a win Wednesday night as the final two classes in Iowa were filled.
The Eagles swept Southeast Warren to get to 37-5 overall. They have now gone 114-11 over the past three seasons.
The 3A, 4A and 5A fields were finalized on Tuesday night with regional finals around the state. Wednesday saw the 1A and 2A teams still standing square off with trips to Coralville on the line.
Action begins on Monday with all five championships scheduled for Thursday.
Dike-New Hartford will be back to defend its 2A title after taking care of Wapsie Valley in straight sets.
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL STATE PAIRINGS
Class 2A
First Round
Tuesday, November 5
Denver vs. Boyden Hull, 2 p.m.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. Iowa City Regina, 2:25 p.m.
Dike-New Hartford vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, 4 p.m.
Dyersville Beckman vs. South Hardin, 4:25 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, November 6
Denver/Boyden-Hull winner vs. Dike-New Hartford/Aplington-Parkersburg winner, 4 p.m.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont/Iowa City Regina winner vs. Dyersville Beckman/South Hardin winner, 4:25 p.m.
Championship
Thursday, November 7
Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 4:45 p.m.
Class 1A
First Round
Tuesday, November 5
Ankeny Christian vs. Don Bosco, 6 p.m.
Saint Ansgar vs. Janesville, 6:25 p.m.
Riverside vs. North Tama, 8 p.m.
Holy Trinity vs. BCLUW, 8:25 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, November 6
Ankeny Christian/Don Bosco winner vs. Riverside/North Tama winner, 6 p.m
Saint Ansgar/Janesville winner vs. Holy Trinity/BCLUW winner, 6:25 p.m.
Championship
Thursday, November 7
Semifinal winner vs.semifinal winner, 7 p.m.