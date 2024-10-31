High School

Final two classes set for Iowa state volleyball championships


Action kicks off Monday in Coralville

Dana Becker

Ankeny Christian returns in Class 1A seeking a third consecutive state title after clinching a berth Wednesday night. The Eagles will be the top seed starting next week in Coralville.
Ankeny Christian returns in Class 1A seeking a third consecutive state title after clinching a berth Wednesday night. The Eagles will be the top seed starting next week in Coralville. / Joseph Cress / USA TODAY NETWORK

Two-time defending Class 1A champion Ankeny Christian secured another trip to state volleyball with a win Wednesday night as the final two classes in Iowa were filled.

The Eagles swept Southeast Warren to get to 37-5 overall. They have now gone 114-11 over the past three seasons.

The 3A, 4A and 5A fields were finalized on Tuesday night with regional finals around the state. Wednesday saw the 1A and 2A teams still standing square off with trips to Coralville on the line.

Action begins on Monday with all five championships scheduled for Thursday. 

Dike-New Hartford will be back to defend its 2A title after taking care of Wapsie Valley in straight sets.

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL STATE PAIRINGS

Class 2A

First Round

Tuesday, November 5

Denver vs. Boyden Hull, 2 p.m.

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. Iowa City Regina, 2:25 p.m.

Dike-New Hartford vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, 4 p.m.

Dyersville Beckman vs. South Hardin, 4:25 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, November 6

Denver/Boyden-Hull winner vs. Dike-New Hartford/Aplington-Parkersburg winner, 4 p.m.

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont/Iowa City Regina winner vs. Dyersville Beckman/South Hardin winner, 4:25 p.m.

Championship

Thursday, November 7

Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 4:45 p.m.

Class 1A

First Round

Tuesday, November 5

Ankeny Christian vs. Don Bosco, 6 p.m.

Saint Ansgar vs. Janesville, 6:25 p.m.

Riverside vs. North Tama, 8 p.m.

Holy Trinity vs. BCLUW, 8:25 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, November 6

Ankeny Christian/Don Bosco winner vs. Riverside/North Tama winner, 6 p.m

Saint Ansgar/Janesville winner vs. Holy Trinity/BCLUW winner, 6:25 p.m.

Championship

Thursday, November 7

Semifinal winner vs.semifinal winner, 7 p.m.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa