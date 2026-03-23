We have officially closed the book on the 2025-26 Iowa girls high school basketball season with the crowning of state champions and individual all-state and player of the year awards being handed out by High School on SI.

Now, we take a sneak peek towards 2026-27 with a look at some of the top sophomores players in Iowa girls high school basketball having already released a look at the top juniors . All numbers are from those listed on Bound .

Iowa Girls High School Basketball: Top Returning Sophomores

Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk

The second-leading scorer overall in the state, Birmingham averaged just under 30 points a night, adding almost eight rebounds, over three assists, 2.3 steals and a block.

Jhaliana Guy, Clinton

A point guard, Guy was a true scoring threat each time she stepped on the floor, posting 24.4 points with 3.3 steals, two rebounds and two assists.

Brynn Clarahan, Sigourney

Averaging nearly a triple-double, Clarahan finished her 10th-grade campaign with numbers that read 23.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.3 steals and almost four assists per game.

Kalyn Scamman, Shenandoah

Part of a strong group of underclassmen for Shenandoah, Scamman looks to build off her 22-point, 7.5-rebound season that included 2.5 steals and over two assists.

Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina

McLaughlin broke on the scene as a freshman and did not leave it this past winter, averaging 22 points, over six rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Bentley Dill, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Dill proved she can score from anywhere, posting 21 points a game with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Mallya Berry, Murray

Murray not only averaged 21 points, but she added 8.5 rebounds and five steals with a block each night.

Audra Burbridge, Maquoketa Valley

When Burbridge was going strong, Maquoketa Valley was unstoppable, as she averaged 20.6 points, six rebounds, nearly six steals and over four assists.

Savanna Wright, Mount Vernon

Denied a state title, Wright will be focused come next winter. She led Mount Vernon with 18 points a game, adding in 4.4 rebounds and three steals.

Kamryn Fink, Highland

A double-double machine, Fink averaged 16.6 points and 12.6 rebounds with six steals, four assists and two blocks.

Ellie Sievers, Newell-Fonda

What will Sievers do for an encore after leading the Mustangs to a state title? She did so by averaging 15.6 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Evie Davis, Webster City

Davis dominated in the North Central Conference, averaging 14 points and almost 12 rebounds, with five of them coming on the offensive end.

Jacelyn Ainley, Clear Lake

The next great Lion, Ainley produced 14 points, six rebounds, 3.5 steals and three assists a game.

Sadie McCann, Waukee Northwest

The Wolves relied on McCann, and she delivered, averaging 13 points, almost four rebounds and better than two assists per game.

Kelli Kalb, Johnston

With Jenica Lewis off to Notre Dame, the Dragons will look to Kalb to keep it going, as she averaged 12 points, six rebounds and a steal per night.