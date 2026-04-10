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Several Iowa High School Wrestlers Nationally Ranked By High School On SI

Dreshaun Ross leads list of Iowa prep wrestlers ranked.
Dana Becker|
Fort Dodge's Dreshaun Ross defeats Dowling Catholic's Brady Hagan in the Class 3A 285 lbs. championship match of the Iowa high school state wrestling finals on Feb. 21, 2026, at Casey's Center in Des Moines.
Fort Dodge's Dreshaun Ross defeats Dowling Catholic's Brady Hagan in the Class 3A 285 lbs. championship match of the Iowa high school state wrestling finals on Feb. 21, 2026, at Casey's Center in Des Moines. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The final High School on SI National High School Boys Wrestling Rankings for the 2025-26 season have been compiled, with over 20 Iowa high school preps making the lists.

The rankings were gathered based on nothing outside of the high school season.

Dreshaun Ross, who won his fourth state title at Fort Dodge Senior High this past winter, completed his senior season undefeated. Ross, a heavyweight, is headed to Oklahoma State University to join David Taylor’s team in the spring.

Others who received Top 5 rankings included Hayden Schwab of Don Bosco, Mac Crosson from Indianola and Ashton Honnold of Nodaway Valley. 

A complete list of the rankings can be found on High School on SI.

Iowa Wrestlers Ranked In High School On SI National High School Wrestling Rankings

106 Pounds

  • No. 14 Amir Winfrey-Newman, Southeast Polk, Freshman

113 Pounds

  • Honorable Mention Carew Christensen, Waukee Northwest, Junior
  • Honorable Mention Diego Robertty, Iowa City West, Freshman

126 Pounds

  • No. 5 Hayden Schwab, Don Bosco, Junior

132 Pounds

  • No. 16 Jake Knight, Bettendorf, Senior

138 Pounds

  • No. 13 Gavin Landers, Denver, Junior
  • No. 30 Nico DeSalvo, Southeast Polk, Junior
  • Honorable Mention Cody Trevino, Bettendorf, Senior

144 Pounds

  • No. 13 Dawson Youngblut, Don Bosco, Junior
  • Honorable Mention Wil Oberbroeckling, Southeast Polk, Senior

157 Pounds

  • Honorable Mention Nolan Fellers, Bondurant-Farrar, Senior

165 Pounds

  • No. 4 Mac Crosson, Indianola, Junior
  • Honorable Mention Calvin Rathjen, Ankeny, Sophomore
  • Honorable Mention Boden White, Denver, Senior

175 Pounds

  • No. 10 Maximus Dhabolt, Ankeny Centennial, Junior
  • No. 11 Jaxon Miller, Carlisle, Senior

215 Pounds

  • Honorable Mention Lincoln Jipp, Bettendorf, Senior

285 Pounds

  • No. 1 Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge Senior High, Senior
  • No. 8 Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley, Senior
  • No. 15 Eaghan Fleshman, Alburnett, Sophomore

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Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

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