Several Iowa High School Wrestlers Nationally Ranked By High School On SI

The final High School on SI National High School Boys Wrestling Rankings for the 2025-26 season have been compiled, with over 20 Iowa high school preps making the lists.

The rankings were gathered based on nothing outside of the high school season.

Dreshaun Ross, who won his fourth state title at Fort Dodge Senior High this past winter, completed his senior season undefeated. Ross, a heavyweight, is headed to Oklahoma State University to join David Taylor’s team in the spring.

Others who received Top 5 rankings included Hayden Schwab of Don Bosco, Mac Crosson from Indianola and Ashton Honnold of Nodaway Valley.

A complete list of the rankings can be found on High School on SI .

Iowa Wrestlers Ranked In High School On SI National High School Wrestling Rankings

106 Pounds

No. 14 Amir Winfrey-Newman, Southeast Polk, Freshman

113 Pounds

Honorable Mention Carew Christensen, Waukee Northwest, Junior

Honorable Mention Diego Robertty, Iowa City West, Freshman

126 Pounds

No. 5 Hayden Schwab, Don Bosco, Junior

132 Pounds

No. 16 Jake Knight, Bettendorf, Senior

138 Pounds

No. 13 Gavin Landers, Denver, Junior

No. 30 Nico DeSalvo, Southeast Polk, Junior

Honorable Mention Cody Trevino, Bettendorf, Senior

144 Pounds

No. 13 Dawson Youngblut, Don Bosco, Junior

Honorable Mention Wil Oberbroeckling, Southeast Polk, Senior

157 Pounds

Honorable Mention Nolan Fellers, Bondurant-Farrar, Senior

165 Pounds

No. 4 Mac Crosson, Indianola, Junior

Honorable Mention Calvin Rathjen, Ankeny, Sophomore

Honorable Mention Boden White, Denver, Senior

175 Pounds

No. 10 Maximus Dhabolt, Ankeny Centennial, Junior

No. 11 Jaxon Miller, Carlisle, Senior

215 Pounds

Honorable Mention Lincoln Jipp, Bettendorf, Senior

285 Pounds