Final 2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings

Before we closed the door completely on the Final High School Wrestling Rankings for the 2025-26 Season, we decided to do two things. 1) Gather all the individual releases into one final report to create a singular consensus document; and 2) Do a state-by-state breakdown to see where the power lies.

These do not include anything outside of the high school season. All tournaments since the conclusion of the high school ledger will be applied to out next set of rankings, which will open the door for wrestlers removed for inactivity, being placed back in the report. A few that fit that description have been seen on the mats recently.

For this exercise, we included our Honorable Mention selections in the count. Our HM wrestlers are defined and published, not speculated upon as some of the outlets do. In fact, in our more recent articles, those who are in that section have been assigned numbers based on their placement on the list (the HM section is in rankings order).

Pennsylvania Sets the Standard in Sheer Volume

The numbers revealed three superpowers with one, Pennsylvania, towering over the others with 108 entries in our report. California was second with 63, closely followed by New Jersey’s 61.

Pennsylvania has four number one ranked guys, Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, 106 pounds), Landon Sidun (Norwin, 120), plus Bishop McCort’s Bo Bassett (144), and Melvin Miller (157). California places three atop the rankings at 132 with Ashton Besmer (Buchanan), Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, 138), and Poway’s Mario Carini at 175 pounds.

From there the numbers begin to show that while the Keystone State has more volume in the ratings, Cali actually has considerably more firepower per capita at the top.

Of Pennsylvania’s 108 that appear, 14 are in the top five of their weights for a 13% average. The Golden State’s 63 is comprised of 13 in the top five positions for a 21% ratio. Extend that to the top ten and the scales really tip in the favor of the West Coast as Cali’s 25 in that window is 40% of their representation. Pennsylvania has 25 as well, but at just a 23% clip.

New Jersey Holds Strong but Trails the Leaders

Jersey’s numbers are more in line with Pennsylvania’s but lower in both, with six in the top five for a 10% average and 18 top ten dudes that comes to 20%. The Garden State has one top ranked guy in Jayden James (Delbarton) at 165 pounds.

Pennsylvania’s highest number at a weight class is 14 at 126 pounds, where 42 are ranked, so 1/3 of that weight are wrestlers from PA. They have 11 at 157 and 10 at 106 pounds.

California’s Star Power Shines at the Top

California’s reps are spread more evenly with the eight at 106 pounds being the most on the list and just two other weights with six (144 and 215). Same for Jersey, except of the three, they are the only state that didn’t put someone in the rankings at every weight as they have no one at 157 pounds. The nine at 132 and seven at 175 pounds are their highest per weight counts.

Ohio and Illinois Provide Consistent National Presence

Ohio and Illinois are next with 36 and 33 wrestlers respectively. Each has one guy at the top of his weight. For Ohio that’s Perrysburg’s Grey Burnett (126 pounds) and Illinois’ boy is Marian Central Catholic’s Jimmy Mastny (215).

Ohio’s rate of top five guys is 11%, and the top ten goes up to 22%. Illinois has 15% of theirs in the top five and 30% have a home in the top ten. Both states have numbers that don’t fluctuate much with Ohio’s high being five (120) and Illinois’ four at two weights being their benchmark.

Beyond the Big Five: Depth Drops, Impact Varies

Since the overall numbers for the rest of the top ten are much lower than the others, their averages are really skewed and are not relevant to the states above as number six on the list of entries is Minnesota with 23 and just one in the top five. Florida and Iowa tied with 21 in the report. Lake Highland Prep is doing the heavy lifting for the Sunshine State with 11 in the ranks.

Lawrence North’s Michael White is Indiana’s number one at 190 (Pittsburgh WC was after the season and will be part of the next report) and leads their total of 18, the ninth highest state. The top ten closed with Oklahoma’s 17.

Georgia has a number one, Ariah Mills (Buford, 113), amongst their nine on the list that contains two more from the Mills Crew, Antonio (132) and Tee (120). Jordyn Raney (No. 1 at 150) of Union County, Kentucky is one of his state’s four in the reports that includes his brother, Jayden (144), and teammate Lucas Ricketts (190 pounds).

Final 2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings

106-Pounds

National Champion

1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR

All-Americans:

2-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR

3-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

4-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

5-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO

6-Cash McClurg (Granite Hils, CA) FR

7-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR

8-Aiden Talavera (Reedley, CA) SO

Best of the Rest:

9-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO

10-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO

11-Kingston Cruzat (Folsom, CA) SR

12-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR

13-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR

14-Amir Winfrey-Newman (Southeast Polk, IA) FR

15-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO

16-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO

17-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR

18-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO

19-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

20-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

21-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

22-Jacob Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SO

23-Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO

24-Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) SO

25-Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) FR

26-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO

27-Colton Wyller (Marmion Academy, IL) JR

28-Garrett Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) FR

29-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR

30-Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA) SO

Honorable Mention:

D’anthony Garcia Reyes (Selah, WA) JR

Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR

Kaemen Orine (Seckman, MO) SO

Parker Hansen (Ozark, MO) FR

Alex Hall (St. Pius X, MO) FR

Jaxon Moralez (Rio Rancho, NM) FR

Onofre Gonzalez (Ponderosa, CO) FR

Jackson Thorn (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) FR

113-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR

All-Americans:

2-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR

3-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR

4-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

5-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR

6-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO

7-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO

8-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

Best of the Rest:

9-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO

10-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

11-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

12-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR

13-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

14-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR

15-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR

16-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

17-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR

18-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR

19-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO

20-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) SO

21-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) SO

22-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR

23-Gabe Benyo (Hazelton Area, PA) SO

24-Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR

25-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

26-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO

27-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO

28-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR

29-Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) SO

Honorable Mention:

Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO

Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR

Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) JR

Carew Christensen (Waukee Northwest, IA) JR

Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) FR

120-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR

All-Americans:

2-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR

3-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR

4-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO

5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

6-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

7-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO

8-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR

Best of the Rest:

9-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

10-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

11-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR

12-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

13-Gabe Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR

14-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR

15-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

16-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO

17-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

18-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR

19-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR

20-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO

21-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR

22-Julian Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR

23-Roman Luttrell (Cleveland, NM) SR

24-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) JR

25-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO

26-Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) JR

27-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) SO

28-Oliver Lester (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO

29-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR

30-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

Honorable Mention:

Bradley Bauman (St. Edward, OH) FR

Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO

Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR

Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR

Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR

Joel Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

Aiden Jalajel (Coweta, OK) SO

Zahn Beal (Arrowhead, WI) SO

Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR

126-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR

All-Americans:

2-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

3-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR

4-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

5-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR

6-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO

7-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR

8-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO

Best of the Rest:

9-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR

10-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR

11-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

12-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, JR

13-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

14-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

15-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR

16-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR

17-Thunder Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

18-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

19-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR

20-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO

21-Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR

22-Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR

23-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR

24-Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR

25-Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

26-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) JR

27-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR

28-Frank Leanza (Manheim Township, PA) FR

29-Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

30-Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR

Honorable Mention:

CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO

Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR

Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) SO

Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

Cam Baker (Burrell, PA) SR

Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

Jax Fuhrman (Delone Catholic, PA) FR

Christian Ramirez (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SO

Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR

132-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR

All-Americans:

2-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

3-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR

4-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR

5-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

6-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR

7-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

8-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR

Best of the Rest:

9-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR

10-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

11-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

12-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR

13-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR

14-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR

15-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR

16-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR

17-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO

18-Arno Vardanyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

19-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

20-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR

21-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

22-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) SO

23-Brody Bergeron (St. Michael-Alvertville, MN) JR

24-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR

25-Greyson Pettit (Delsea, NJ) SR

26-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR

27-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR

28-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

29-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) JR

30-Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR

Honorable Mention:

Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR

Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon, UT) JR

Colton Hagerty (Washington Township, NJ) SR

PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) JR

Richard DeLorenzo II (Toms River East, NJ) JR

Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) JR

Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

Brady Collins (East Troy, WI) SR

Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR

Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR

138-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR

All-Americans:

2-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR

3-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR

4-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

5-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

6-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

7-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR

8-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

Best of the Rest:

9-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

10-Gideon “3G” Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO

11-Brian Little III (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

12-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) SO

13-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR

14-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR

15-Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

16-Justin Beauvais (Mountain View, AZ) SR

17-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR

18-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) SR

19-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR

20-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR

21-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR

22-Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) JR

23-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

24-Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR

25-Ray Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR

26-JoJo Gigliotti (South Carroll, MD) SR

27-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR

28-Mason Goelz (Avon, IN) SR

29-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR

30-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) JR

Honorable Mention:

Lorenzo Gallegos (Volcano Vista, NM) SR

Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR

Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) SR

Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

Anthony Heim (Shakopee, MN) SO

Connor Peterson (Maple Grove, MN) SR

Nick Strand (Bemidji, MN) SR

Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO

Bryar Hooks (Stillwater, OK) SO

DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR

Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) SR

Aiden Hahn (Farmington, MO) SR

Brody Kell (North Point, MO) JR

144-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

All-Americans:

2-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR

3-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

4-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR

5-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

6-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

7-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR

8-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

Best of the Rest:

9-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

10-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

11-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR

12-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR

13-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR

14-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR

15-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR

16-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR

17-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO

18-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR

19-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR

20-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

21-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO

22-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) SO

23-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR

24-Nathan Gugelman II (American Falls, ID) SR

25-Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) JR

26-Kavi Garvey (Fountain Valley, CA) JR

27-Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR

28-Ty Eversman (Thompson Valley, CO) SO

29-Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) SR

30-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR

Honorable Mention:

Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SO

Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) JR

Diego Valdiviezo (Poway, CA) JR

Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills, CA) SR

Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR

Anthony DePaul (Delsea, NJ) SR

Wil Oberbroeckling (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

Matthew Dailey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

Demetrios Carrera (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Vince Jasinski (Grant, IL) SR

Quincey Crawford (Hickman, MO) SO

Nick Meza (Cesar Chavez, AZ) JR

150-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR

All-Americans:

2-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR

3-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR

4-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

5-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

6-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

7-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

8-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

Best of the Rest:

9-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR

10-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR

11-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR

12-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO

13-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR

14-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR

15-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

16-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

17-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR

18-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR

19-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

20-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR

21-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) SO

22-Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR

23-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR

24-Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK) JR

25-Tommy Holguin (Bellarmine Prep, CA) SR

26-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR

27-Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) JR

28-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR

29-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR

30-Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR

Honorable Mention:

Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR

Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

Ian Longenberger (Boiling Springs, PA) SR

Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR

Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR

Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR

John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR

Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) FR

Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Van Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR

Carter Price (Ripley, WV) JR

Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR

Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

Maverick Beckwith (Norwich, NY) JR

157-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

All-Americans:

2-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

3-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO

4-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR

5-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

6-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR

7-Austin Paris (Layton, UT) SR

8-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR

Best of the Rest:

9-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR

10-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR

11-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO

12-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR

13-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR

14-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR

15-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR

16-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR

17-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR

18-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR

19-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

20-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR

21-James Whitbred (State College, PA) JR

22-Ethan Sonne (Marist, IL) JR

23-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) JR

24-Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR

25-Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) SO

26-Jordan Thompson (Bradford, PA) SR

27-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

28-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO

29-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO

30-Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY)

Honorable Mention:

Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT)

Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR

Cade Campbell (Nazareth, PA) SR

James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR

Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR

Bailey Holman (Poway, CA)

Wyatt Lewis (Del Norte CA) JR

Jacob Perez (Everett Alvarez, CA) SR

Daniel Acosta (Canyon Randall, TX) SR

Sean Hall (Canyon Ridge, ID) SR

165-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR

All-Americans:

2-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

3-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR

4-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR

5-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR

6-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR

7-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

8-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

Best of the Rest:

9-JayDen Williams (Roseville, MI) SR

10-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR

11-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR

12-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR

13-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

14-McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR

15-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR

16-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

17-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

18-Royce Lopez (Warren Township, IL) SR

19-Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR

20-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR

21-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR

22-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR

23-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO

24-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR

25-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR

26-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) SO

27-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR

28-Tommy Schechterly (West Scranton, PA) SO

29-Joel Welch (St. Francis DeSales, OH) JR

30-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR

Honorable Mention:

Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) JR

Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) SO

Emmitt Munson (Pomona, CO) SR

Gunner Lopez (Grandview, CO) SR

Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR

Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR

Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

Boden White (Denver, IA) SR

Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR

Jonny O’Brien (North Penn, PA) JR

Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SR

Mario Del Vecchio (Clinton, SC) JR

175-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR

All-Americans:

2-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

3-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR

4-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR

5-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

6-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

7-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

8-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

Best of the Rest:

9-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

10-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR

11-Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) SR

12-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR

13-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR

14-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

15-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR

16-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO

17-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR

18-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR

19-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR

20-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR

21-Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR

22-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR

23-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR

24-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR

25-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR

26-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR

27-Nate Moore (Grassfield, VA) SR

28-Sawyer Jones (Woodgrove, VA) SR

29-Teag Sanderson (State College, PA) FR

30-Brock Frable (Southern Lehigh, PA) JR

Honorable Mention:

Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR

Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) JR

Ryan Meier (Blair Aademy, NJ) SR

Robert Kendall (Windsor, CO) SR

Kaizen Detoles (Westlake, UT) SR

Lucas Parietti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

Rex Bryson (Centralia, MO) SR

Miguel Rojas (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

Jack Harty (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph Metuchen, NJ) SR

Cole Dunham (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR

Anthony Verdi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

Brock Oizerowitz (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

190-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR

All-Americans:

2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

3-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

4-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR

5-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR

6-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR

7-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR

8-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR

Best of the Rest:

9-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

10-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

11-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR

12-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO

13-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR

14-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR

15-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

16-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR

17-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR

18-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR

19-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

20-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR

21-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

22-Dominic Dotson (Poway, CA) SR

23-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR

24-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR

25-Franco Latorre (Interboro, PA) JR

26-Michael Spielman (Strath Haven, PA) SR

27-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) JR

28-Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR

29-Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

30-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR

Honorable Mention:

JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR

Luke Hamiti (Stillwater, OK) SR

Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR

Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) SR

Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR

Jaden Simpson (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

Tavio Hoose (St. Francis, NY)

Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

Mason Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA)

215-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR

All-Americans:

2-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

3-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

4-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR

5-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR

6-Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive, NJ) SR

7-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR

8-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR

Best of the Rest:

9-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR

10-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

11-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR

12-Mick Moylan (Poway, CA) JR

13-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO

14-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR

15-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR

16-Aiden Bliss (Port Allegany, PA) SR

17-Paxton Hunt (Garnet Valley, PA) SR

18-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO

19-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO

20-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO

21-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO

22-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

23-Sal Marchese (Delsea, NJ) SR

24-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

25-Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR

26-Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

27-Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep, NJ) SR

28-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR

29-Kai Ford (Ponderosa, CA) SR

30-Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) JR

Honorable Mention:

Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR

Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO

Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) JR

Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR

Budder Manley (River Valley, OH) SO

Daniel Hoke (St. Paris Graham, OH) JR

Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR

Cael Dunn (South Davidson, NC) SR

Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR

Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) JR

Garett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR

Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) FR

McCoy Smith (Waunakee, WI) SR

Aiden Peterson (St. Edward, OH) SR

285-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

All-Americans:

2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR

3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR

4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SR

5-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

6-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

7-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR

8-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR

Best of the Rest:

9-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR

10-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

11-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

12-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO

13-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR

14-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR

15-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO

16-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR

17-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR

18-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR

19-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

20-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR

21-Alex Rose (Legend, CO) SR

22-Leland Day (Grandview, CO) JR

23-Destry Lujan (Yukon, OK) SR

24-Andrew Arroyo (Clovis, CA)

25-Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) JR

26-Bradyn McConneha (North Allegheny, PA) SR

27-Caleb Tyler (Fairfield, PA) JR

28-Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR

29-Matthew Cooley (Oakdale, CA) JR

30-Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) SO

Honorable Mention:

Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) JR

Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminar, PA) SR

Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) SR

Kaz Morosetti (North Kingston, RI) SR

Chris Belmonte (New Hartford, NY) SR

Michael Mauro (John Jay, NY) SR