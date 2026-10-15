Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 15, 2026)
No changes in this week's Kentucky Top 25 Football State Rankings. The 4A classification is the most represented in the rankings, tallying six teams. No. 25 Covington Catholic (4A) is the only program in the rankings with a non-winning record.
Despite a lack of movement in the list, a couiple of strong matchups Friday could change that come next week.
A 3A-District 2 clash between unbeaten teams LaRue County and Glasgow, and a 5A showdown between Scott County and Woodford County, could be the best games of the weekend.
And notably, Trinity, the No. 22 ranked program in America, destroyed 6A Louisville opponent Ballard last week, 73-0.
1. Trinity (6A) (7-1)
Previous rank: No. 1
Next up: @ Eastern
2. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) (8-0)
Previous rank: No. 2
Next up: @ Western
3. Pulaski County (5A) (7-0)
Previous rank: No. 3
Next up: vs. North Laurel
4. Frederick Douglass (6A) (7-0)
Previous rank: No. 4
Next up: vs. Bryan Station
5. Highlands (4A) (6-2)
Previous rank: No. 5
Lost to No. 9 Elder (Cincinnati), 30-27.
Next up: vs. Mason County
6. Boyle County (4A) (6-1)
Previous rank: No. 6
Next up: @ Lincoln County
7. Madison Central (6A) (6-1)
Previous rank: No. 7
Next up: vs. George Rogers Clark
8. Owensboro Catholic (2A) (7-1)
Previous rank: No. 8
Next up: Idle
9. Paducah Tilghman (4A) (7-0)
Previous rank: No. 9
Next up: vs. Warren East
10. Lexington Christian (2A) (5-2)
Previous rank: No. 10
Next up: @ Danville
11. Beechwood (2A) (7-0)
Previous rank: No. 11
Next up: vs. Gallatin County
12. Scott County (5A) (7-1)
Previous rank: No. 12
Next up: vs. Woodford County
13. Manual (6A) (6-1)
Previous rank: No. 13
Next up: vs. Pleasure Ridge Park
14. Corbin (4A) (5-2)
Previous rank: No. 14
Next up: Whitley County
15. Glasgow (3A) (7-0)
Previous rank: No. 15
Next up: LaRue County
16. Woodford County (5A) (6-1)
Previous rank: No. 16
Next up: @ Scott County
17. Sayre (1A) (7-0)
Previous rank: No. 17
Next up: vs. Frankfort
18. Lexington Catholic (3A) (5-2)
Previous rank: No. 18
Next up: vs. Bardstown
19. South Warren (6A) (5-2)
Previous rank: No. 19
Next up: vs. Central Hardin
20. Owensboro (5A) (5-2)
Previous rank: No. 20
Next up: @ Muhlenberg County
21. Atherton (5A) (6-1)
Previous rank: No. 21
Next up: @ Seneca
22. Ashland Blazer (4A) (8-0)
Previous rank: No. 22
Next up: Idle
23. LaRue County (3A) (7-0)
Previous rank: No. 23
Next up: vs. Glasgow
24. Kentucky Country Day (1A) (5-2)
Previous rank: No. 24
Next up: @ Bethlehem
25. Covington Catholic (4A) (4-4)
Previous rank: No. 25
Next up: @ Harrison County
Chris Adams has been in sports media since 2013. Currently, he freelances high school sports coverage for the Emporia Gazette (remotely), located in Emporia, Kansas. In 2024, Chris covered sports full-time for The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. His first stint with the Gazette (remote) began in 2021 and ended in 2023. From 2013 to 2017, he was a reporter at two Texas newspapers, covering high school sports. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.