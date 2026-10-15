Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 15, 2026)

No changes in this week's Kentucky Top 25 Football State Rankings. The 4A classification is the most represented in the rankings, tallying six teams. No. 25 Covington Catholic (4A) is the only program in the rankings with a non-winning record.

Despite a lack of movement in the list, a couiple of strong matchups Friday could change that come next week.

A 3A-District 2 clash between unbeaten teams LaRue County and Glasgow, and a 5A showdown between Scott County and Woodford County, could be the best games of the weekend.

And notably, Trinity, the No. 22 ranked program in America, destroyed 6A Louisville opponent Ballard last week, 73-0.

1. Trinity (6A) (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 1

Next up: @ Eastern

2. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) (8-0)

Previous rank: No. 2

Next up: @ Western

3. Pulaski County (5A) (7-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

Next up: vs. North Laurel

4. Frederick Douglass (6A) (7-0)

Previous rank: No. 4

Next up: vs. Bryan Station

5. Highlands (4A) (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 5

Lost to No. 9 Elder (Cincinnati), 30-27.

Next up: vs. Mason County

6. Boyle County (4A) (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 6

Next up: @ Lincoln County

7. Madison Central (6A) (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 7

Next up: vs. George Rogers Clark

8. Owensboro Catholic (2A) (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 8

Next up: Idle

9. Paducah Tilghman (4A) (7-0)

Previous rank: No. 9

Next up: vs. Warren East

10. Lexington Christian (2A) (5-2)

Previous rank: No. 10

Next up: @ Danville

11. Beechwood (2A) (7-0)

Previous rank: No. 11

Next up: vs. Gallatin County

12. Scott County (5A) (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 12

Next up: vs. Woodford County

13. Manual (6A) (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 13

Next up: vs. Pleasure Ridge Park

14. Corbin (4A) (5-2)

Previous rank: No. 14

Next up: Whitley County

15. Glasgow (3A) (7-0)

Previous rank: No. 15

Next up: LaRue County

16. Woodford County (5A) (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 16

Next up: @ Scott County

17. Sayre (1A) (7-0)

Previous rank: No. 17

Next up: vs. Frankfort

18. Lexington Catholic (3A) (5-2)

Previous rank: No. 18

Next up: vs. Bardstown

19. South Warren (6A) (5-2)

Previous rank: No. 19

Next up: vs. Central Hardin

20. Owensboro (5A) (5-2)

Previous rank: No. 20

Next up: @ Muhlenberg County

21. Atherton (5A) (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 21

Next up: @ Seneca

22. Ashland Blazer (4A) (8-0)

Previous rank: No. 22

Next up: Idle

23. LaRue County (3A) (7-0)

Previous rank: No. 23

Next up: vs. Glasgow

24. Kentucky Country Day (1A) (5-2)

Previous rank: No. 24

Next up: @ Bethlehem

25. Covington Catholic (4A) (4-4)

Previous rank: No. 25

Next up: @ Harrison County