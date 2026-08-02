From Ruston-Edna Karr to John Curtis-North Shore: Louisiana's 25 Can't-Miss Football Games of 2026

Championship and playoff rematches. Rivalry games. Several interstate showdowns.

Louisiana's 2026 high school football schedule is loaded with games that could shape district races, playoff seeding and statewide rankings long before November. From Week 1 blockbusters to rivalry clashes, here are the 25 regular-season matchups we're most excited to see this fall.

Early Tests and Under-the-Radar Showdowns

No. 25 Lake Charles College Prep at Lafayette Renaissance, Oct. 2

Two teams that could be in the hunt for the Division II select title meet in Lafayette. LCCP added USC commit Javon Vital to an offense that returns 3,000-yard producer Ayden Carter. Lafayette Renaissance play three of its first four games on the road, should be strong defensively.

No. 24 Dunham at Parklane Academy (Mississippi), Oct. 2

A pair of small school (Class 2A) powers meet in McComb, Mississippi. Parklane posted an 11-1 record in 2025 and held its first seven opponents to a total of 26 points with four shutouts en route to winning a state title. Can the Pioneers' defense hold down a Dunham offense led by Alabama commit Elijah Haven and 2028 receiver Calvin Ursin? Dunham also won state last year.

No. 23 Lafayette Christian at Westminster Christian, Sept. 11

The Division IV select semifinalist Crusaders, who are coming off a perfect regular season and No. 1 playoff seed, beef up their schedule against always-tough Lafayette Christian, which was the top seed in Division III select. Both teams will start new quarterbacks. How will WCA's two-way star, 6-foot-2, 220-lb. Texas State commit Kyle Horde, fare running the ball against a veteran LCA defense?

No. 22 Loyola Prep at Sterlington, Oct. 9

These two north Louisiana schools are new district rivals. The No. 2-seeded Flyers, who return QB Bryce Restovich, were surprised in the Division II select quarterfinals by No. 7 Archbishop Shaw, which finished as runner-up to St. Charles. Sterlington, which is built around a physical rushing attack, won its second straight state crown in Division III nonselect and now moves up to Division II.

Sterlington faces Jena in the 2025 D3 nonselect title game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 21 Cecilia at Barbe, Sept. 18

Is Barbe as good as advertised? We'll get an idea when QB Jelandon Gray, RB Jordin Griffin and the Bucs host a Cecilia team with an offense that features LSU commit Braylon Calais and 6-foot-4 Ashton Ruffin at WR and 6-foot, 195-pound RB Deondre Briscoe. Expect an offensive showcase. Barbe vs Iowa in the opener has similar implications, as the Yellow Jackets are reigning Division II nonselect champions. We think Cecilia will be a threat to Iowa, Westgate and Nevile in D2. This game against Barbe will be a good indication of whether that's accurate.

No. 20 Calvary Baptist at Archbishop Shaw, Oct. 23

A rare non-district showdown late in the season with a long road trip from Shreveport to the West Bank looming for the Cavaliers, who finished as Division III select runner-up last year. Shaw, the Division II select runner-up to St. Charles Catholic, should feature an improved passing attack, per QB Allen Shaw III, who will team up with brother Allen Shaw V. Also watch for the West Bank-East Bank matchup, Shaw vs. Archbishop Rummel.

No. 19 North DeSoto at Franklin Parish Oct. 23

Two programs that are among Division II nonselect's finest collide in a late non-district game. North DeSoto is starting a freshman quarterback, Mason Smith (LSU offer), after four-year starter Luke Delafield graduated. Franklin Parish will have one of the state's best duo of running backs in DJ Neal and Trey Martin.

North DeSoto vs. Iowa, 2025 Division II nonselect finals | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 18 St. Augustine at Destrehan, Sept. 11

Can the Wildcats match St. Aug's physicality? Destrehan has an excellent one-two punch in running back Malachi Dabney (back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons) and receiver Jaylan Ash. ranked a three-star prospect and No. 41 player in Louisiana (247Sports). The Purple Knights counter with quarterback Jaelle Noble (6-3, 195) and talented receivers Miguel Whitley and Ray'Qun Williams.

No. 17 Catholic-BR at Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Oct. 2

The Bears, who should have a fierce ground game with Jayden Miles and Justin Batiste running behind a line that features huge tight end Jude Chamberlain, seek revenge after losing 27-26 in 2025 to MRA, which finished with a 9-2 mark and No. 4 ranking in Mississippi. This was one of the most anticipated games of 2025, as well.

No. 16 Neville at Evangel Christian, Sept. 11

LSU quarterback commit Peyton Houston and the Eagles try to exact revenge for two straight losses to the Tigers, including a 33-32 loss in Monroe last year when Neville blocked a potential game-winning field goal. The Tigers have their own Division I-bound QB in Parker Robinson (Louisiana-Monroe).

Championship Contenders Collide

No. 15 Teurlings Catholic at Westgate, Oct. 23

This game could be for the district title, although upstart Lafayette Renaissance hopes to have a say in that. Westgate, which has two of the state's top juniors in Cayden Lancelin and Chance Archangel, should be among the Division II nonselect favorites the next two years. The Rebels, who went undefeated in the 2025 regular season under first-year coach Michael Courville, graduated a lot but the roster remains deep.

Teurlings Rebels head Coach Michael Courville. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 14 Brother Martin at Southside, Sept. 4

The Sharks, who are looking to get past the quarterfinal hump in Division I nonselect after consecutive quarterfinal losses at Ruston, return eight offensive starters and all the backs who helped rush for close to 5,000 yards. Brother Martin can score at any time with the nation's best receiver, Easton Royal, which means the Sharks can't afford another early-season stumble like they had in their home opener last year to Division III select semifinalist Notre Dame.

No. 13 Ruston at Ouachita Parish, Oct. 9

District 2-5A rivals meet in a rematch of the 2025 Division I nonselect state title game won by the Lions, 21-20, after they overcame a 14-0 deficit. Ruston, which missed a 51-yard field goal as time expired, won the regular season game 21-14. Ouachita Parish must replace several key contributors after graduation and lost its coach, Benjy Lewis.

12. St. Charles Catholic at Riverside Academy, Oct. 2

A pair of defending state champions from the River Parishes collide in Reserve. St. Charles moves down from Division II to Division III, while Riverside seeks to repeat in Division IV select with a loaded roster. Not many small schools make the Louisiana High School On SI preseason top 25 rankings but Riverside could do it.

No. 11 Zachary at Acadiana, Sept. 11

Two teams that should be in everyone's top 15 are hoping to establish themselves as legitimate state title contenders. Last year, Zachary won 30-14, but that was before Acadiana got its best offensive player, receiver Travis Gallien, back after he was initially denied eligibility (transfer). This time, Zachary has a long, big-play wideout in Ethan Kimmie.

Acadiana takes on STM Football. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 10 University Lab at Madison Prep, Sept. 11

The former district rivals from Baton Rouge meet early in the season. U-High's roster has been bolstered by impact transfers, the latest coming from Lafayette Christian 2028 RB Caiden Bellard. Madison Prep has a freshman QB in Jacobe Shannon. The Cubs swept the Chargers last year, winning 14-8 and 32-30, the latter in the Division II select quarterfinals.

No. 9 Longview (Texas) at Ruston, Sept. 11

The Bearcats have won the last two games of this interstate series, most recently prevailing 38-35 on a 21-yard field goal by Joaquin Ramos, who returns for his senior year. Longview, which had a down year (7-5) by its standards in 2025, is ranked No. 31 in Texas by MaxPreps. Ruston faced a gauntlet of Texas teams last year.

No. 8 St. Thomas More at Acadiana, Sept. 25

Few district openers will carry more statewide significance. The Cougars and Wreckin' Rams are reunited in the district after STM was in Class 4A for a stretch. Last year, STM rallied from a 21-point deficit to win 39-35. Again, that was before Acadiana got Travis Gallien's eligibility reinstated. Once he returned, the Rams didn't lose again in the regular season.

Acadiana's offense is phenomenal with two big, fast backs in Syrian Joseph and Dashun Lightfoot, a Franklin Senior High transfer, and the DiBetta (Cohen and Collin) brothers at QB and ATH. STM's defense looks stellar, with junior Walker Pugh at linebacker and senior Ragin' Cajuns' commit Landen Ortte at DB.

No. 7 John Curtis Christian at St. Augustine, Sept. 26

Curtis staked a 13-0 lead in the second quarter of the regular season meeting of Catholic League rivals before St. Augustine rallied for a 55-28 victory. In a Division I select semifinal rematch, the Purple Knights edged the Patriots 31-29 on a last-second TD pass from Vashaun Coulon to Derrick Bennett.

No. 6 Bryant (Arkansas) at Alexandria, Sept. 4

Bryant, which enters the game riding a 28-game winning streak, has won seven state titles over the last eight years. The Hornets are ranked No. 1 in Arkansas and No. 57 nationally by MaxPreps. Edge Samuel Nelson, an Oklahoma commit, is the No. 1 player in Arkansas. Alexandria has high hopes of returning to the state title game for the second time in three years. The Trojans' group of skill players is second-to-none, with QB Karsen Sellers, WR Alex Fontenot and 2028 running backs Noble and Kason Williams.

The Five Biggest Games on Louisiana's 2026 Schedule

No. 5 Edna Karr at St. Augustine, Oct. 31

The Cougars swept the Purple Knights in district and the 2025 Division I select state finals. Will this be the Purple Knights' time to return the favor? Could the home venue make a difference? Also keep a close eye on John Curtis vs. Karr.

No. 4 Carrollton (Georgia) at Catholic-Baton Rouge, Sept. 4

Carrollton finished last year with a 14-1 record and No. 6 national ranking by High School On SI, which tabs the Trojans as No. 15 in the preseason. 2029 QB CJ Cypher threw for 2,000 yards with only three interceptions as a freshman. Catholic, which will have a new quarterback, returns four-star running back Jayden Miles (Florida St. commit) and is getting some billing for the top spot in Louisiana.

No. 3 John Curtis Christian vs. North Shore (Texas), Sept. 4

Defending Class 6A Texas state champion North Shore graduated a ton of offensive production. That fact, combined with the methodical, unorthodox John Curtis split-back veer offense, could lead to what would rank among the season's biggest upsets. Can the Patriots grind out long drives, play keep away and frustrate the Mustangs, in a game that will be played in Lafayette at a college venue, Cajun Field?

No. 2 Ruston at Alexandria, Oct. 23

Alexandria won last year's District 1-5A matchup, rallying from a 21-3 deficit to win 45-28. ASH QB Karsen Sellers, who is back for his senior year, tossed four TD passes. Both teams are overall consensus top 5-10 teams - and can make strong arguments for No. 1. The Trojans' offensive skill players and secondary groups are spectacular. ASH's DBs rival that of John Curtis, a team they could see in the Division I select playoffs.

1. Ruston at Edna Karr, Sept. 19

If Karr begins the season 2-0 as expected, Ruston will get a crack at snapping the Cougars' 29-game winning streak on a Saturday afternoon in the Superdome. Karr's large number of new starters will get a chance to settle in by then. Ruston is getting lots of love for the state's overall No. 1 ranking. Here's our early look at the game.