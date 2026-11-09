Louisiana high school athletes produced some sensational performances last week. Cecilia quarterback Layne Champagne passed for four touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who needed a win against Carencro to make the playoffs.

Northshore defensive back Tyson Burns intercepted four passes as the Panthers rebounded from their only loss of the season.

These are just a couple of nominations for this week's Athlete of the Week. Read through the nominations and make your pick!

Congrats to last week's winner, Jeremy Roy of Kaplan Football!

Voting concludes at 12 a.m. PCT on Sunday, November 15. The winner will be announced in the next week's poll.

This Week's Candidates

Layne Champagne, Cecilia Football

The junior, who threw four TD passees in a 51-22 win over Carencro, hooked up with four-star LSU commit Braylon Calais on over half his completions with three touchdowns. The No. 14-seeded Bulldogs will be a tough draw in the Division II Non-Select playoffs.

Christopher Rideau, Barbe Football

The Division I Non-Select No. 2 Bucs' have two big-play receivers in Rideau and Sawyer Kuypers, who each went over 100 yards in a 73-49 win over Southside. Rideau hauled in three receptions for 124 yards with all three going for touchdowns, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate.

Tyson Burns, Northshore Football

Burns intercepted four passes and ran for a 15-yard touchdown in a 21-7 win over Slidell, according to Chris Kincaid of The New Orleans Advocate. The 9-1 Panthers earned the No. 3 seed in Division I Non-Select.

Michael Cerruti, Jesuit Football

A junior running back, Cerruti spurred the Blue Jays to a huge second-half in a come-from-behind win over Edna Karr by rushing for 218 yards on 31 carries and three TDs. Jesuit, which earned the No. 2 seed in Division I Select, scored the game's final 33 points of the 40-19 win.

Kelis Burgess, Southside Volleyball

The No. 20-seeded Sharks upset district rival Lafayette, which won the regular-season matchup, in the opening round of the Division I playoffs. Burgess finished with 20 kills, five blocks and four digs, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate.

Izzy Reimonenq, Lakeshore Football

Reimonenq carried 24 times for 198 yards and three TDs to push Lakeshore to a 42-25 win over Pearl River, according to Tammy Nunez of The New Orleans Advocate.

Brock Mitchell, Westgate Football

Primarily used as a receiver this year, the junior got the start at quarterback with Noah Antoine taking the night off in a 38-6 win over Acadiana Renaissance. He rushed for 65 yards on four carries with a touchdown and completed seven passes for 152 yards and a TD for Division II Non-Select No. 2 Westgate, which wrapped up its first perfect regular season ever.

Rodney Clark, Covington Football

Clark finished with a career-high 261 yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns in a 20-17 win over St. Paul's, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate, with 207 yards coming in the second half.

Devion Stewart, Booker T. Washington-Shreveport Football

The Lions' quarterback threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-21 win over Minden.

Jaden Celestine, Lafayette Football

The senior returned from injury to pace the Mighty Lions to their first victory over district rival Acadiana in 20 years. He rushed for 136 yards on 14 carries with three TDs to top the 1,000-yard mark for the regular season. Lafayette (7-3) will host No. 23 Higgins as a No. 10 seed in the Division I Select playoffs.

Skyler Kelly, Prairieville Football

Usually the quarterback for the Hurricanes, Kelly stepped out to receiver and caught the game-winning pass in the closing moments of a 27-21 win over Franklinton, according to Charles Salzer of The New Orleans Advocate. Kelly also threw for a score and ran for another.

Ty Hills, Lafayette Christian Football

The Knights' quarterback completed 11 of 15 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 29 yards on nine carries in a 33-10 over Catholic New Iberia that clinched a perfect District 8-2A campaign. LCA, the No. 2 seed in Division III Select, will host the No. 15 Episcopal/No. 18 St. Thomas Aquinas winner.

Ahmad Wilson, St. John-Plaquemine Football

The Eagles handed Ascension Christian its first loss in dominant fashion, as Wilson registered 148 scrimmage yards and ran for three touchdowns in the 35-7 win, according to Rich Loup of The Baton Rouge Advocate.

Gabe Lockett, Captain Shreve Football

Lockett rushed for 336 yards, the second-highest total in school history, in a 48-21 win over Byrd, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier-City Advocate. His five touchdowns tied the program record.

Brooks Resweber, St. Thomas More Boys Swimming

The junior won the District 4-4A championships in both the 100-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley on Wednesday. He was the backstroke leg in the 200 medley relay and the lead off in the 400 freestyle relay (both first place).

On Saturday in the Southwest Swim League Top 16 championships, he was the regional runner-up in the 200 individual medley and third in backstroke. He swam on the second place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay.

Thomas Carter, Loreauville Football

The junior ran for 194 yards on 11 carries with three touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Delcambre. Loreauville (7-3) landed the No. 9 seed in Division III non-select and will host North Webster. Carter ranked second among Lafayette area rushers in the regular season with 1,296 yards on 166 carries and 21 TDs.