Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? –– (Oct. 12-17)

Louisiana high school athletes produced some sensational performances last week. Gabriel Savarese of St. Martin's Episcopal left it all on the field in a narrow loss to undefeated Ascension Catholic, racking up nearly 30 tackles. Markeithon Simon spurred Sam Houston to its first win ever over Acadiana with his running ability.

These are just a couple of nominations for this week's Athlete of the Week. Read through the nominations and make your pick.

Congratulations to last week's winner, Avery Larpenteur of Lafayette High volleyball.

Voting concludes at 12:00 a.m. PCT on Sunday, November 22. The winner will be announced in the next week's poll.

Ashton Stark, Lutcher Football

Stark ran for 167 yards on 36 carries with four touchdowns and caught a 36-yard pass in Lutcher's 35-20 win over St. James. The Bulldogs (5-2) are No. 4 in the Division II Non-Select power ratings.

Brandon Craig, Haughton Football

Craig rushed for 219 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 50-yard scoring strike from Taylor Weathersby as Haughton (7-0, No. 5 Division I Non-Select power ratings) defeated Byrd 43-33, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate.

Landyn Craft, St. Thomas More Football

The Cougars got a huge boost in the offensive backfield when Craft, an elite baseball prospect, decided to play football his senior year. He ran for 85 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns to power STM past undefeated Barbe 35-14.

Markeithon Simon, Sam Houston Football

The Broncos earned their first victory over Acadiana in school history. Simon, who scored on a pair of short runs, finished with 94 yards on 23 carries, according to Rodrick Anderson of The American Press. The Broncos, No. 23 in the Division I Non-Select power ratings, have won two of their last three games.

Victoria Noel, Beau Chene Volleyball

Noel totaled eight kills, five aces and four blocks to lead the Gators (24-9) to a straight-set vin at Lafayette Renaissance. Beau Chene, which is No. 11 in the Division II power ratings, won by scores of 25-21, 25-20, 25-11.

Kayson Foxall, Iowa Football

The defending Division II Non-Select champions clobbered St. Louis 56-21. Foxall ran for 107 yards on seven carries with two touchdowns and ran for a two-point conversion. Iowa (3-3) has scored 97 points in its last two wins.

Kristian Aubrey, Acadiana Renaissance Football

Aubrey paced the Eagles in rushing and receiving in a 43-8 win over McMain, carrying 13 times for 118 yards and a touchdown and catching two passes from Vance Laborde for 100 yards (both TDs). The junior, who is averaging 7.2 yards per carry, went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the year.

Jacob Edison, Vinton Football

Edison was perfect on extra points, kicking six in a 42-3 win over DeQuincy that kept the Division IV Non-Select No. 3 Lions (7-0) unbeaten. One PAT followed Edison's 33-yard interception return for a touchdown, and he rushed for 17 yards on two carries.

Deondre Briscoe, Cecilia Football

Briscoe scored four touchdowns in a 61-14 win over previously unbeaten Beau Chene. The senior ran for 196 yards on 16 carries and caught a 10-yard TD pass from Layne Champagne. All of Briscoe's TDs came in the first half, which saw Cecilia post 52 points.

Gabriel Savarese, St. Martin's Episcopal Football

Savarese put forth a superhuman effort in St. Martin's 26-21 loss to Division IV Select No. 1 Ascension Catholic, recording 19 solo tackles with nine assists (four TFL) and a sack. The Saints (4-3), who are No. 15 in Division IV, could get a rematch in the playoffs.

LJ Vallot, Westgate Football

Vallot was electric in a 48-6 win over Northside, reaching the end zone on two of his three touches. The senior carried twice for 58 yards and a touchdown and caught one from quarterback Noah Antoine, who padded his season total to 19 TDs. The Division II Non-Select No. 2 Tiger play their final three regular season games at home.

Peyton Boone, Northwood-SH Football

Boone ran for two touchdowns and passed for two in the Falcons' 55-20 win over Minden, which lost for only the second time. Northwood led 41-6 at halftime and improved to 3-4 (No. 23 in Division II Non-Select power ratings).

Mason Alexander, Westminster Christian Football

The freshman accumulated 115 receiving yards with a touchdown on offense and broke up a pass with two tackles in a 29-18 win over JS Clark. WCA is on a four-game winning streak with three consecutive road games to conclude the regular season.

Dylan Vital, Lake Charles College Prep Football

Vital threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns while completing 74% of his passes in a 39-38 win over defending Division III Non-Select champion Sterlington, according to Rodrick Anderson of The American Press. The Trailblazers (6-1) are No. 2 in the Division II Select power ratings.

MacKenzie Batiste, Catholic New Iberia Volleyball

The senior, a setter and right-side hitter, finished with eight kills, two blocks, seven digs and 14 assists in a 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 win over Houma Christian. The Panthers (21-3), who are No. 3 in the Division IV power ratings, followed that match by downing Vandebilt Catholic behind Batiste's 11 kills, three aces, seven digs and eight assists.

Ashton Joseph, Lafayette Renaissance Football

The junior hauled in 12 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown from quarterback Kennan Brown in a 32-27 win over Teurlings Catholic. LRCA (5-2) is No. 9 in the Division II Select power ratings.

Damian Dacaldacal, Parkway Football

Dacaldacal accounted for five touchdowns in Parkway's 46-27 win over Benton, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate. His two scores in the third quarter extended the Panthers' lead to 29-7 to broke open a tight game. Parkway (4-3) is No. 21 in the Division I Non-Select power ratings.

Karsen Sellers, Alexandria Football

Sellers delivered four touchdowns in Alexandria's 48-10 win over Pineville, completing 10 of 14 passes for 219 yards and rushing for a 60-yard score. The Trojans (6-1), who are No. 7 in the Division I Select power ratings, host Ruston this week.

Devine Duhon, Jeanerette Football

Duhon averaged 19.5 yards per carry in the Tigers' 52-16 district 7-1A win over Vermilion Catholic, tallying 176 yards on nine carries with a touchdown. Jeanerette (5-1) has a huge game coming up in two weeks vs. unbeaten Westminster Christian-Lafayette.

Ty Hills, Lafayette Christian Football

Hill completed 14 of 21 passes for for yards and four touchdowns in LCA's 43-6 district win over Franklin. The Knights host Loreauville this week with first place in District 8-2A up for grabs.

Jeremy Micken, Carver Football

The workhorse rushed for 87 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns in a come-from-behind 28-21 win over Abramson, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. It was the second straight win for the Rams, who are sitting at No. 17 in the Division II Select power ratings.

Steve Claiborne, Baker Football

The Buffaloes administered a 37-6 beatdown of Belaire, with Claiborne passing for 147 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Baker (6-1) is No. 11 in the Division III Select power ratings.

Thomas Carter, Loreauville Football

The Tigers took a huge step towards defending their district crown by defeating arch-rival Catholic New Iberia 12-10. Carter shouldered the load, toting the ball 31 times for 137 yards and a score as Loreauville rallied from a 10-0 deficit. The Tigers (5-2) meet league newcomer Lafayette Christian next with the championship essentially on the line..