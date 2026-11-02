Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? –– (Oct. 26-30)

Louisiana high school athletes produced some sensational performances last week. Sophomore Kaplan running back Jeremy Roy ran for over 200 yards with multiple touchdowns in a come-from-behind win over Abbeville, while Jeanerette quarterback Aaron Tillman was a dual-threat and played defense in a win over an unbeaten Westminster Christian-Lafayette team.

These are just a couple of nominations for this week's Athlete of the Week. Read through the nominations and make your pick.

Congratulations to last week's winner, William Lavergne of Notre Dame Football

Voting concludes at 12:00 a.m. PCT on Sunday, November 8. The winner will be announced in the next week's poll.

This Week's Candidates

Aaron Tillman, Jeanerette Football

The junior quarterback completed 6 of 12 passes for 1489 yards and a touchdown and ran for 57 yards and a score as the Tigers moved up from No. 11 to No. 6 in the Division IV Non-Select power ratings with a 26-19 win over undefeated Westminster Christian Lafayette and created a tie atop the District 7-1A standings with Ascension Episcopal and WCA-Lafayette.

Jeanerette quarterback, Aaron Tillman @JSHS_FB @Aaron_Tillman4 after Tigers hand Westminster Christian Lafayette its first loss to create a three way top of district standings. Tillman ran for a touchdown and threw for around 150 with a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/dKh3xirNlm — Mike Coppage (@MikeCoppage1) October 31, 2026

Marcus Cannon, East Feliciana Football

Cannon threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 98 yards on 16 carries in the Tigers' 22-6 win over Kentwood that clinched the District 9-1A title, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate. East Feliciana is 8-1 and No. 1 in the Division IV Non-Select power ratings.

Spencer Fuhrer, Hanson Memorial Football

Fuhrer completed 19 of 25 passes for 413 yards and six touchdowns and ran for 95 yards on 13 carries with a rushing TD in a 55-21 win over Highland Baptist that kept the Tigers alive in the Division IV Select playoff hunt at No. 23 in the power ratings and a 4-5 record.

Peyton Houston, Evangel Christian Football

Houston completed 18 of 30 passes for 290 yards and four TDs in a 52-42 win over Airline that helped cement the No. 14 Eagles' bid for a Division I Select playoff game, according to Roy Lang of The Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate. The dual-threat LSU commit was on a "no rushing" policy after injuring his shoulder and missing last week's loss to Byrd.

Max Gassiott, Central-BR Football

The Nicholls State commit passed for six TDs and ran for 40 yards in Central's 61-0 win over Liberty. Gassiott only played one half of the blowout win.

Carson Gurzi, Carencro Football

The top-ranked junior quarterback completed 18 of 24 passes for 299 yards and four TDs and ran for a touchdown on his only carry in a 57-15 win over Beau Chene that clinched a share of the District 5-4A title for the Division II Select No. 11 Bears (5-4).

Cooper Wakefield, St. Martin's Episcopal Football

Wakefield was a Swiss-Army IKnife in the Saints' 42-18 win over West St. John. He was responsible for four touchdowns - two rushing, one receiving and one passing - according to Isaac Constans. The senior caught four passes for 67 yards and ran for 80 yards 11 carries for St. Martin's ((6-3) which is in position to land a home playoff game at No. 14 in the Division IV Select power ratings.

Avery Daigle, Mandeville Girls Swimming

Daigle was named female Swimmer of the Meet at the Northlake District Swimming Championships, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate. She was the 100 Butterfly and 200-yard freestyle winner with times of 55:93 and 1 minute, 55.95 seconds.

Da'Shun Lightfoot, Acadiana Football

The senior returned from injury in triumphant fashion running for 241 yards and three scores on 26 carries in a 42-34 win over Southside. The Wreckin' Rams (6-3) are No. 9 in the Division I Select power ratings. The top teams get a first round bye.

Gustavo Castilho, Northshore Boys Swimming

Castilho was named male Swimmer of the Meet at the Northlake District High School Swimming Championships, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate. Castilho won both the 50 and 100 freestyle with times of 21.43 and 47.73. The senior also swam the first leg of the 400 freestyle relay.

Owen LeBlanc, Ascension Episcopal Football

The senior rushed for three touchdowns and 50 yards on 10 carries and played a large role in the Blue Gators' defense shutting out Vermilion Catholic in a 42-0 win. The Blue Gators (5-3) are tied for first place in District 7-1A and occupy the No. 10 power rating in Division IV Select.

Evan Duffour, St. Charles Catholic Football

Duffour unstoppable in a district rivalry game against Lutcher, rushing for 247 yards on 30 carries with four touchdowns and catching four passes for 28 yards and a score in a 48--24 victory. The Comets (8-1, 4-0 District 9-3A) are No. 2 in the Division III Select power ratings behind unbeaten Notre Dame.

Jeremy Roy, Kaplan Football

Roy ran roughshod in a come-from-behind 43-32 win that gave the Division III No. 6 Pirates (7-2) the coveted Russo Trophy awarded to the victor. The sophomore gained 207 yards with four TDs and only 11 carries and got much of his yardage after contact.

Prentice Mackyeon, John Curtis Football

Mackeyon, a three-star recruit and Arkansas St. commit ranked as the No. 32 player in Louisiana by the 247Sports Composite, intercepted a pass and helped the Patriots hold Holy Cross to 74 yards rushing, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. John Curtis moved up from No. 14 to No. 13 in the Division I Select power ratings and will be a tough playoff draw.

Gage Wise, North Vermilion Football

Wise ran for 125 yards on 12 carries with three TDs in the Patriots' 49-14 win over LaGrange. North Vermilion (No. 21 in Division II Non-Select power ratings) has a 6-3 record after a winless 2025 campaign.

Javon Vital, Lake Charles College Prep Football

The senior USC commt, a three-star prospect per 247Sports and the No. 22-ranked player in Louisiana, ran for 75 yards on only four carries with two TDs and caught a 59-yard TD pass in the Division I Select No. 3 Trailblazers' 48-30 win over Rayne. LCCP has an 8-1 record.

Braxtin Harris, Opelousas Catholic Football

Harris rank for 150 yards with three TDs in the Vkings' 52-14 win over North Central.

Louis Brown, St. Augustine Football

The freshman intercepted three passes - returning one 99 yards for a touchdown - in St. Aug's 52-14 win over Edna Karr, which was No. 21 in the High School On SI power rankings. Both teams were undefeated. St. Aug (9-0) solidified its spot at No. 1 in the Division ! Select power ratings that determine playoff seeding.

Korde Harris, Salmen Football

Harris ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans' 42-26 win over Franklinton, according to Chris Kincaid of The New Orleans Advocate. Salmen (6-3) is No. 7 in the Division II Non-Select power ratings.