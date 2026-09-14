Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? –– (Sept 7-12)

Louisiana high school athletes produced big performances across the state during the week of Sept. 7-12, from record-setting quarterback play and five-TD games to game-changing efforts on defense.

North DeSoto freshman Mason Smith passed for a school-record 378 yards and five TDs, Mandeville quarterback Krew Collura threw five TD passes, and Walker quarterback Jayce Evans rushed for 287 yards and four scores. Neville defensive back CJ Goins delivered one of the week's top defensive performances with two interceptions, 10 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.

Those are just a few of the 26 candidates for the High School On SI Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Brynnum Chaney of Rosepine football.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week Candidates

Isaac Ledet, New Iberia Football

Ledet, a sophomore, rushed eight times for 101 yards and two TDs as New Iberia snapped an 18-game losing streak with a 60-6 win over Ville Platte.

Daniel Breaud, St. John-Plaquemine Football

Breaud scored on all four of his carries, rushing for 155 yards in one half of St. John-Plaquemine's 63-8 win over Cohen.

Keith Guilllory, Lafayette Renaissance Football

Guillory rushed 14 times for 81 yards and three TDs in Lafayette Renaissance's 46-0 win at Catholic-New Iberia.

Devin Lavalais, Marksville Football

Lavalais rushed 19 times for 148 yards and three TDs and completed three passes for 67 yards in Marksville's 30-14 win over Abbeville. The quarterback is a Tulane football commit and two-time basketball state champion.

Jayden Prudhomme, Lake Arthur Football

Prudhomme rushed 15 times for 183 yards and three TDs in Lake Arthur's 42-0 win over DeQuincy. His TD runs covered 5, 88 and 5 yards.

Malik Thomas, Eunice Football

Thomas accounted for both Eunice TDs in a 15-12 win over Jennings, rushing for a 5-yard score and throwing an 11-yard TD pass to Austin Francois. He also converted the ensuing two-point attempt after the second TD.

Michael Cerruti, Jesuit Football

Cerruti rushed 21 times for 167 yards and two TDs in Jesuit's road win over St. Thomas More.

Rix Robin, Delcambre Football

Robin rushed 10 times for 78 yards and three TDs in Delcambre's 58-7 win over Berchmans Academy. The senior quarterback has five rushing TDs through two games for the unbeaten Panthers.

Krew Collura, Mandeville Football

Collura completed 12-of-19 passes for 233 yards and five TDs and added a two-point conversion as Mandeville set a school scoring record in a 78-21 win over Bonnabel, according to Crescent City Sports.

Bam Curl, Westgate Football

Curl returned a fumble 80 yards for a TD to help seal Westgate's 42-33 win over Southside. The sophomore linebacker had also returned a fumble for a score in a junior varsity game earlier in the week — and teammates said he predicted another one was coming. “He manifested it,” Westgate senior Joshua John said.

Wyatt Hazelwood, Loreauville Football

Hazelwood completed 8-of-12 passes for 123 yards and a TD without an interception and rushed 10 times for 56 yards and another score in Loreauville's 41-12 win over Central Catholic.

Jayce Evans, Walker Football

Evans rushed 30 times for 287 yards and four TDs in Walker's 56-49 road win over Erath, which entered the game without a regular-season loss since 2024.

Demarcus Babineaux, Cecilia Football

Babineaux recorded seven tackles and a sack and returned an interception 55 yards for a TD in Cecilia's 44-21 win at Teurlings Catholic.

Jax Fontenot, Sacred Heart Football

Fontenot caught four passes for 140 yards and two TDs as Sacred Heart scored 42 unanswered second-half points in a 48-30 win over Avoyelles.

Aaron Tillman, Jeanerette Football

Tillman threw for a TD and rushed for another as Jeanerette defeated rival West St. Mary 16-12.

Michael Lange, Vinton Football

Lange accounted for four TDs in Vinton's win over Elton, rushing 13 times for 124 yards and three scores while completing two passes for 52 yards and another TD.

Kristian Aubrey, Acadiana Renaissance Football

ARCA made history with its first official LHSAA win. Aubrey, a junior running back, rushed for 129 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns in the 21-17 win over neighborhood rival Ascension Episcopal.

Mason Smith, North DeSoto Football

Smith, a freshman, completed 26-of-33 passes for a school-record 378 yards and five TDs without an interception in North DeSoto's 56-21 win over Natchitoches Central.

Hayden Monroe, Carencro Football

Monroe recorded six tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries as Carencro held Northside to 47 rushing yards in a 57-8 win.

Ricky Mitchell, Woodlawn-BR Football

Mitchell completed 18-of-31 passes for 363 yards and three TDs as Woodlawn-BR rallied from a 32-19 deficit for a 43-40 win.

Joseph Adams, Lafayette Christian Football

Adams recorded eight tackles and three sacks as Lafayette Christian held Westminster Christian scoreless in a 44-0 win.

Skyler Kelly, Prairieville Football

Kelly passed for 133 yards, rushed for 105 and accounted for four TDs in Prairieville's 41-34 win over Ponchatoula, according to The Baton Rouge Advocate.

Kaeden Kittlin, Jena Football

Kittlin rushed 22 times for 188 yards and two TDs as Jena rallied from a 28-14 deficit to defeat Sterlington in a rematch of the 2025 Division III Non-Select championship game, according to The Ouachita Citizen.

CJ Goins, Neville Football

Goins recorded 10 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and two interceptions, returning one for a TD in Neville's 42-27 win over Evangel Christian.

Sebastian Gonzales, Haynes Academy Football

Gonzales caught three passes for 69 yards and a TD, returned a kickoff for another score and intercepted two passes as Haynes Academy improved to 2-0 with a 39-32 win over Sophie B. Wright.

Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week Voting

Which performance impressed you most? Cast your vote for the High School On SI Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week below.