Calvert Hall 4-Star Lacrosse Attackman Adam Heuston Commits to High Point

Calvert Hall four-star attackman Adam Heuston has committed to High Point University, continuing the Panthers' success in recruiting talent from Maryland's highly competitive MIAA lacrosse conference.

Heuston, a member of the Class of 2028, is among six reported High Point commitments from his recruiting class and adds another talented prospect to a program with longstanding connections to Baltimore-area high school lacrosse.

His decision also continues a recent run of MIAA commitments for High Point, which previously secured pledges from Boys' Latin attackman Blake Burgess and St. Mary's long-stick midfielder Mason Williams.

All three prospects will have an opportunity to continue their lacrosse careers under Panthers head coach John Crawley.

Why Adam Heuston Chose High Point

For Heuston, the relationship he developed with Crawley and the High Point coaching staff played a central role in his college decision.

The Calvert Hall standout was impressed by the staff's commitment to developing relationships with its players and creating an environment built around individual growth.

Heuston believes Crawley and his assistants will challenge him to reach his potential, both as a lacrosse player and as a person.

That combination of personal connection and player development ultimately helped distinguish High Point during his recruitment.

Heuston will arrive from a Calvert Hall program accustomed to competing against some of the nation's strongest high school lacrosse teams.

The Cardinals regularly face demanding competition in the MIAA A Conference, providing their players with experience against highly recruited opponents.

High Point Continues Its MIAA Recruiting Pipeline

High Point has developed a strong recruiting relationship with MIAA programs over the years, and the recent commitments suggest that connection remains an important part of the Panthers' roster-building strategy.

The university has previously recruited players from Calvert Hall, with two former Cardinals listed on its 2027 roster.

Heuston's commitment adds another connection between the programs.

High Point's recent recruiting success also extends across the MIAA.

Burgess, a four-star attackman from Boys' Latin, and Williams, a three-star long-stick midfielder from St. Mary's, previously announced their commitments to the Panthers.

Together with Heuston, those commitments demonstrate High Point's continued emphasis on recruiting players who have developed in one of the country's most competitive high school lacrosse conferences.

Atlantic 10 Recruiting Competition Continues to Grow

High Point competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference, where programs are seeking to strengthen their national standing through recruiting and player development.

The MIAA represents an attractive recruiting area because of the conference's tradition, level of competition and consistent production of Division I players.

For High Point, securing commitments from prospects at Calvert Hall, Boys' Latin and St. Mary's provides an opportunity to bring players with experience against elite competition into the college program.

Crawley, preparing for his third season leading the Panthers, will look to turn that recruiting momentum into success on the field.

Winning an Atlantic 10 tournament championship and earning an NCAA tournament berth remain significant goals for the program.

Heuston's commitment represents another step in that process.

The four-star attackman will continue his development at Calvert Hall before joining a High Point program that has made MIAA recruiting a significant part of its future.