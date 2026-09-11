Joe Lee Leaves Bullis After 13 Years to Take Over Good Counsel Track and Field

One of the most successful high school track and field coaches in the country is making a major move within Maryland.

Joe Lee, who spent 13 years building Bullis School in Potomac into a national track and field powerhouse, has been hired as the new head coach at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney.

Good Counsel announced Lee's hiring on social media. He officially takes over the Falcons' program on Sept. 14.

"One of the nation's most accomplished track and field coaches, Coach Lee brings a championship pedigree and a proven commitment to developing student-athletes on the track, in the classroom, and in life," Good Counsel said in its announcement. "Coach Lee officially joins the Falcons on September 14. Welcome to GC, Coach Lee!"

Lee replaces Eugene Neal as Good Counsel's head coach.

Lee Leaves Behind National Powerhouse at Bullis

During his 13 years at Bullis, Lee developed a program that produced national champions, record holders and two Olympic gold medalists in Masai Russell and Quincy Wilson.

Russell, a 2018 Bullis graduate, won Olympic gold in the women's 100-meter hurdles at the 2024 Paris Games. She continued her record-setting career this summer, running 12.09 seconds in the 100 hurdles on Aug. 27.

Wilson graduated from Bullis this year and is beginning his freshman year at the University of Maryland after a decorated high school career. He was a member of the United States' gold medal-winning 4x400-meter relay team at the Paris Olympics and was a three-time Gatorade Maryland Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.

Bullis also produced one of the nation's top young track athletes last season in Mya Arrendell.

Arrendell was named the 2025-26 Gatorade Maryland Girls Track and Field Player of the Year following a standout freshman season. She earned two All-American honors at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships, placing second in the 100-meter dash in 11.27 seconds and anchoring Bullis' winning 4x400 relay team, which finished in 3:34.12.

The Howard County native also set a national indoor freshman record in the 300 meters with a time of 37.42 seconds. She recorded personal bests of 23.23 in the 200 and 52.88 in the 400 during the outdoor season.

Lee Takes Over Talented Good Counsel Program

Lee now moves to a Good Counsel program that competes in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference against prominent programs including DeMatha Catholic and Archbishop Carroll.

The Falcons already have high-level talent on their roster.

Senior Amelia Avila announced her commitment to Villanova in July. In May, Avila broke a 28-year-old Good Counsel school record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:11.95.

Lee's arrival gives Good Counsel a coach with a proven record of developing athletes who have competed successfully at the high school, collegiate, national and international levels.

Bullis Begins National Search for Lee's Replacement

High School On SI has learned that Bullis has begun an immediate national search for Lee's replacement.

Bullis Director of Athletics Mary Jo Pruitt will oversee the track and field program until the school hires its next head coach.

Whoever takes over will inherit a program that Lee spent more than a decade building into one of the most recognizable names in high school track and field.