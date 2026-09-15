John Carroll Goalie Max Roemer Commits to Frostburg State Lacrosse

John Carroll goalie Max Roemer will stay close to home to continue his lacrosse career.

Roemer, a Class of 2027 standout for the Patriots, has committed to Frostburg State, continuing the Division II program's pipeline of players from Maryland and the surrounding region.

Roemer's commitment comes after a summer in which he drew attention for his performance on the showcase circuit, including recognition from Inside Lacrosse.

For Roemer, Frostburg offered a combination of a successful lacrosse program, a strong team culture and an opportunity to play college lacrosse in his home state.

He pointed to the program's success and upward trajectory under head coach Steve Gartelman, along with the culture Gartelman and assistant coach Carl Haas have built, as significant factors in his decision.

Roemer also likes the increasingly diverse collection of talent Frostburg has attracted. As the Bobcats have continued to win, they have brought in players not only from Maryland and the surrounding region but from other parts of the country.

The opportunity to join those players while remaining in Maryland appealed to Roemer.

Frostburg itself was another factor. Roemer enjoyed the campus and its setting in the mountains of Western Maryland.

Frostburg State Has Built a Consistent Winner

Roemer will eventually join a Frostburg program that has established consistent success under Gartelman.

Gartelman took over the Bobcats in 2019 and has produced a winning record in all but one season. Frostburg has reached double-digit victories in five of its six full seasons under Gartelman.

The Bobcats have competed in the East Coast Conference since 2020 and have become a regular contender for the conference championship.

Since the ECC Tournament debuted in 2022, Frostburg has reached the championship game four times. Winning that tournament and earning an NCAA postseason berth represents another potential step for a program that has consistently put itself in position to contend.

Roemer hopes eventually to become part of that pursuit.

Roemer Still Has Work Ahead at John Carroll

Before his college career begins, Roemer has plenty left to accomplish at John Carroll.

The Patriots compete in the challenging Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference, giving Roemer an opportunity to face some of the region's top high school lacrosse programs and players.

With his college decision made, Roemer can now turn his attention toward helping John Carroll continue to improve in MIAA A Conference competition.

Eventually, his focus will shift west to Frostburg, where he'll join a Bobcats program looking to turn its consistent conference success into an ECC championship and NCAA Tournament appearance.