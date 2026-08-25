Maryland High School Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings: It's St. Frances – Then Everyone Else

The start of the 2026 Maryland high school football season is fast approaching. Now, it’s time to unveil the High School On SI Maryland preseason Top 25.

After going wire-to-wire at No. 1 last year, Saint Frances Academy is again No. 1. The Baltimore City private powerhouse is regarded as one of the five best in the country, including No. 2 in High School On SI’s national Top 25.

DeMatha Catholic, which has won the last two Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division titles, is No. 2 in Maryland, followed by Archbishop Spalding. Spalding, which has won four straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championships, will kickoff the season against DeMatha, Friday evening in Landover, Md.

Two more perennial private strongholds, Our Lady of Good Counsel and McDonogh School, complete the Maryland preseason Top 5. Defending Maryland Class 4A state champion Quince Orchard is the top public program at No. 6.

All six public state champions from 2025 are ranked in this year’s preseason Top 25. Class 3A champ Linganore is No. 7 with Baltimore City powers Mergenthaler Vocational Technical (4A/3A) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (2A/1A) is No. 12 and No. 14, respectively. Huntingtown (2A) and Patuxent (1A), representing the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference—widely regarded as the state’s top public league—come in at No. 22 and No. 25, respectively.

Here’s the High School on SI Maryland football preseason Top 25:

High School On SI

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY PANTHERS



Last season: 10-1

No. 1 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Panthers will again be in the national championship hunt with a fierce defense featuring Carter Bonner (defensive back; committed to West Virginia University), Raylaun Henry (defensive back; Texas A&M) and Our Lady of Good Counsel transfer Anthony Sweeney (defensive end; Texas Tech).

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC STAGS

Last season: 11-0

No. 2 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

Auburn commit James Pace (defensive end), Knyair Crumb (safety; Auburn) and running back Terrance Grant (Maryland) headline the two-time reigning Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division champion Stags, who will have Bryce Bevill as interim coach this season with legendary coach Bill McGregor taking a step back.

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING CAVALIERS

Last season: 10-2

No. 3 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

New coach Robert Green inherits talented sophomore quarterback Brian Snowden and a healthy Myles McAfee (wide receiver; Maryland) back as the Cavaliers seek an unprecedented fifth consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title.

4. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL FALCONS

Last season: 6-5

No. 6 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Falcons look to get back into the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital championship conversation with senior offensive linemen Jaiden Lindsay (North Carolina) and senior quarterback Jackson Rice headlining the returners for new coach Sal Gorgone.

5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL EAGLES

Last season: 8-3

No. 9 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Eagles, who’ve lost to Archbishop Spalding in the last three Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title games, hope to break through in 2026 with Virginia Tech commit Joseph Buchanan, wide receiver Carlos Ferguson (Minnesota) and linebacker Cade Cashman (Navy) leading the way.

6. QUINCE ORCHARD COUGARS

Last season: 14-0

No. 4 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings

The Cougars are again the head of the class in the Maryland Class 4A public school ranks with senior defensive linemen Jaheim Bond (Pittsburgh) and senior defensive back Rico Jackson (Indiana).

7. LINGANORE LANCERS

Last season: 13-0

No. 5 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

The defending Maryland Class 3A champion Lancers could be the state’s best public squad with senior quarterback David Doy and Maryland commit Kendon Bauer (offensive line) headlining a veteran core.

8. SAINT MARY’S SAINTS

Last season: 7-4

No. 12 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

With a veteran defensive unit complementing senior quarterback DJ Hitaffer and wideout Dyiin Jackson, the Saints could be a championship contender in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference.

9. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN KNIGHTS

Last season: 9-3

No. 8 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Knights may have lost DJ Trowell (transferred to Charles Herbert Flowers), who was the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division Offensive Player of the Year last season, but seniors Malachi Milburn (running back), Nick Reisinger (quarterback) and two-way senior linemen Dawson Thir are back as the Leonardtown, Md. school looks to regain the WCAC Metro title.

10. HENRY A. WISE PUMAS

Last season: 11-2

No. 7 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

Senior linebacker/running back Theodore Riley will be a key anchor for the Pumas who will try again to derail Quince Orchard in the Maryland Class 4A playoffs.

11. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE CARDINALS

Last season: 6-4

No. 16 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Cardinals hope to turn a strong 2025 closing into a MIAA A postseason berth this fall behind senior quarterback Oliver Noll.

12. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL MUSTANGS

Last season: 12-1

No. 10 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Mustangs look to repeat as Maryland Class 4A/3A and Baltimore City league champ with talented senior dual-threat quarterback Michael Griffin who transferred from Fallston (Md.).

13. BISHOP MCNAMARA MUSTANGS

Last season: 4-6

No. 14 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Mustangs look to build off last season’s breakthrough, when they beat eventual Capital Division finalist Gonzaga College for their first WCAC victory since 2016. Senior linebacker Ethan Stanford and senior quarterback Kent Underwood lead the way.

14. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR POETS

Last season: 12-1

No. 11 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Poets are poised for a record 15th Maryland state championship and fifth Class 2A/1A title in six seasons with dynamic junior Kylin Holmes headlining an experienced group.

15. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH GAELS

Last season: 6-5

No. 21 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

Senior running back Omari Wilder will lead the way as the Gaels look to contend for a MIAA A postseason spot.

16. OAKDALE BEARS

Last season: 10-3

No. 18 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

With senior wide receiver Joziah Cobb, linemen Joe Feliz (Penn commit) and linebacker Brody Schmuck, the Bears are expected to challenge Frederick (Md.) league rival Linganore for the Maryland Class 3A crown.

17. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD DONS

Last season: 5-6

Not ranked in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Dons will compete for an MIAA A postseason berth with junior Carlos Spencer, one of the state’s best quarterbacks, leading the charge.

18. SHERWOOD WARRIORS

Last season: 11-2

No. 17 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

The duo of quarterback Matt Larsen and running back Frankie Saunders will figure prominently for the Warriors, who look to return to the Maryland Class 4A/3A state final.

19. NORTH POINT EAGLES

Last season: 4-8

Not ranked in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

After forfeits derailed their 2025 season, the Eagles will be motivated to challenge for the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and Maryland Class 4A/3A state championship with senior linebacker/running back Lawtrell Bowlding.

20. GEORGETOWN PREP LITTLE HOYAS

Last season: 5-5

Not ranked in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

With one of the state’s best linebackers in Northwestern commit Kyle Davis, the Little Hoyas have designs on repeating as Interstate Athletic Conference champions.

21. BROADNECK BRUINS

Last season: 8-4

No. 22 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Bruins, who rebounded from a 0-3 start to reach the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals last year, hope to start and finish strong in 2026 with quarterback Nate Kropowski and Monmouth commit Aidan Tupper (wide receiver).

22. HUNTINGTOWN HURRICANES

Last season: 11-2

No. 24 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Hurricanes look to repeat as Maryland Class 2A state champions with junior quarterback Blake Marlowe, senior defensive back Collin Wilson and senior linemen Nolan Powell and Brody Robbins headlining the returnees.

23. WINSTON CHURCHILL BULLDOGS

Last season: 10-2

No. 19 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

Senior quarterback Hunter Humphries will be the focal point for the Bulldogs, who look to make another deep run in the Maryland Class 4A playoffs (lost in the semifinals in 2025).

24. OLD MILL PATRIOTS

Last season: 10-3

Not ranked in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Patriots will rely on its defense to challenge for the Anne Arundel County and Maryland Class 4A/3A state titles with senior Nyjae Colbert (safety), junior Rob Manning (defensive end) and Mount Saint Joseph transfer and Bryant commit Jakhai Spano (defensive end).

25. PATUXENT PANTHERS

Last season: 10-3

No. 25 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Panthers look to become the first Southern Maryland Athletic Conference program to claim three straight Maryland state public titles (won Class 1A last year and 2A/1A in 2024) with quarterback Brayden Watson seeking an encore after an impressive 2025 freshman campaign.