Maryland High School Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings: It's St. Frances – Then Everyone Else
The start of the 2026 Maryland high school football season is fast approaching. Now, it’s time to unveil the High School On SI Maryland preseason Top 25.
After going wire-to-wire at No. 1 last year, Saint Frances Academy is again No. 1. The Baltimore City private powerhouse is regarded as one of the five best in the country, including No. 2 in High School On SI’s national Top 25.
DeMatha Catholic, which has won the last two Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division titles, is No. 2 in Maryland, followed by Archbishop Spalding. Spalding, which has won four straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championships, will kickoff the season against DeMatha, Friday evening in Landover, Md.
Two more perennial private strongholds, Our Lady of Good Counsel and McDonogh School, complete the Maryland preseason Top 5. Defending Maryland Class 4A state champion Quince Orchard is the top public program at No. 6.
All six public state champions from 2025 are ranked in this year’s preseason Top 25. Class 3A champ Linganore is No. 7 with Baltimore City powers Mergenthaler Vocational Technical (4A/3A) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (2A/1A) is No. 12 and No. 14, respectively. Huntingtown (2A) and Patuxent (1A), representing the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference—widely regarded as the state’s top public league—come in at No. 22 and No. 25, respectively.
Here’s the High School on SI Maryland football preseason Top 25:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY PANTHERS
Last season: 10-1
No. 1 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
The Panthers will again be in the national championship hunt with a fierce defense featuring Carter Bonner (defensive back; committed to West Virginia University), Raylaun Henry (defensive back; Texas A&M) and Our Lady of Good Counsel transfer Anthony Sweeney (defensive end; Texas Tech).
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC STAGS
Last season: 11-0
No. 2 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
Auburn commit James Pace (defensive end), Knyair Crumb (safety; Auburn) and running back Terrance Grant (Maryland) headline the two-time reigning Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division champion Stags, who will have Bryce Bevill as interim coach this season with legendary coach Bill McGregor taking a step back.
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING CAVALIERS
Last season: 10-2
No. 3 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
New coach Robert Green inherits talented sophomore quarterback Brian Snowden and a healthy Myles McAfee (wide receiver; Maryland) back as the Cavaliers seek an unprecedented fifth consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title.
4. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL FALCONS
Last season: 6-5
No. 6 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
The Falcons look to get back into the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital championship conversation with senior offensive linemen Jaiden Lindsay (North Carolina) and senior quarterback Jackson Rice headlining the returners for new coach Sal Gorgone.
5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL EAGLES
Last season: 8-3
No. 9 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
The Eagles, who’ve lost to Archbishop Spalding in the last three Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title games, hope to break through in 2026 with Virginia Tech commit Joseph Buchanan, wide receiver Carlos Ferguson (Minnesota) and linebacker Cade Cashman (Navy) leading the way.
6. QUINCE ORCHARD COUGARS
Last season: 14-0
No. 4 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Cougars are again the head of the class in the Maryland Class 4A public school ranks with senior defensive linemen Jaheim Bond (Pittsburgh) and senior defensive back Rico Jackson (Indiana).
7. LINGANORE LANCERS
Last season: 13-0
No. 5 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
The defending Maryland Class 3A champion Lancers could be the state’s best public squad with senior quarterback David Doy and Maryland commit Kendon Bauer (offensive line) headlining a veteran core.
8. SAINT MARY’S SAINTS
Last season: 7-4
No. 12 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
With a veteran defensive unit complementing senior quarterback DJ Hitaffer and wideout Dyiin Jackson, the Saints could be a championship contender in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference.
9. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN KNIGHTS
Last season: 9-3
No. 8 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
The Knights may have lost DJ Trowell (transferred to Charles Herbert Flowers), who was the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division Offensive Player of the Year last season, but seniors Malachi Milburn (running back), Nick Reisinger (quarterback) and two-way senior linemen Dawson Thir are back as the Leonardtown, Md. school looks to regain the WCAC Metro title.
10. HENRY A. WISE PUMAS
Last season: 11-2
No. 7 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
Senior linebacker/running back Theodore Riley will be a key anchor for the Pumas who will try again to derail Quince Orchard in the Maryland Class 4A playoffs.
11. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE CARDINALS
Last season: 6-4
No. 16 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
The Cardinals hope to turn a strong 2025 closing into a MIAA A postseason berth this fall behind senior quarterback Oliver Noll.
12. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL MUSTANGS
Last season: 12-1
No. 10 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
The Mustangs look to repeat as Maryland Class 4A/3A and Baltimore City league champ with talented senior dual-threat quarterback Michael Griffin who transferred from Fallston (Md.).
13. BISHOP MCNAMARA MUSTANGS
Last season: 4-6
No. 14 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
The Mustangs look to build off last season’s breakthrough, when they beat eventual Capital Division finalist Gonzaga College for their first WCAC victory since 2016. Senior linebacker Ethan Stanford and senior quarterback Kent Underwood lead the way.
14. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR POETS
Last season: 12-1
No. 11 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
The Poets are poised for a record 15th Maryland state championship and fifth Class 2A/1A title in six seasons with dynamic junior Kylin Holmes headlining an experienced group.
15. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH GAELS
Last season: 6-5
No. 21 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
Senior running back Omari Wilder will lead the way as the Gaels look to contend for a MIAA A postseason spot.
16. OAKDALE BEARS
Last season: 10-3
No. 18 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
With senior wide receiver Joziah Cobb, linemen Joe Feliz (Penn commit) and linebacker Brody Schmuck, the Bears are expected to challenge Frederick (Md.) league rival Linganore for the Maryland Class 3A crown.
17. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD DONS
Last season: 5-6
Not ranked in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
The Dons will compete for an MIAA A postseason berth with junior Carlos Spencer, one of the state’s best quarterbacks, leading the charge.
18. SHERWOOD WARRIORS
Last season: 11-2
No. 17 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
The duo of quarterback Matt Larsen and running back Frankie Saunders will figure prominently for the Warriors, who look to return to the Maryland Class 4A/3A state final.
19. NORTH POINT EAGLES
Last season: 4-8
Not ranked in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
After forfeits derailed their 2025 season, the Eagles will be motivated to challenge for the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and Maryland Class 4A/3A state championship with senior linebacker/running back Lawtrell Bowlding.
20. GEORGETOWN PREP LITTLE HOYAS
Last season: 5-5
Not ranked in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
With one of the state’s best linebackers in Northwestern commit Kyle Davis, the Little Hoyas have designs on repeating as Interstate Athletic Conference champions.
21. BROADNECK BRUINS
Last season: 8-4
No. 22 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
The Bruins, who rebounded from a 0-3 start to reach the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals last year, hope to start and finish strong in 2026 with quarterback Nate Kropowski and Monmouth commit Aidan Tupper (wide receiver).
22. HUNTINGTOWN HURRICANES
Last season: 11-2
No. 24 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
The Hurricanes look to repeat as Maryland Class 2A state champions with junior quarterback Blake Marlowe, senior defensive back Collin Wilson and senior linemen Nolan Powell and Brody Robbins headlining the returnees.
23. WINSTON CHURCHILL BULLDOGS
Last season: 10-2
No. 19 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
Senior quarterback Hunter Humphries will be the focal point for the Bulldogs, who look to make another deep run in the Maryland Class 4A playoffs (lost in the semifinals in 2025).
24. OLD MILL PATRIOTS
Last season: 10-3
Not ranked in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
The Patriots will rely on its defense to challenge for the Anne Arundel County and Maryland Class 4A/3A state titles with senior Nyjae Colbert (safety), junior Rob Manning (defensive end) and Mount Saint Joseph transfer and Bryant commit Jakhai Spano (defensive end).
25. PATUXENT PANTHERS
Last season: 10-3
No. 25 in the Final 2025 Maryland High School On SI Football State Rankings
The Panthers look to become the first Southern Maryland Athletic Conference program to claim three straight Maryland state public titles (won Class 1A last year and 2A/1A in 2024) with quarterback Brayden Watson seeking an encore after an impressive 2025 freshman campaign.
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Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023