Maryland High School Football's Independent Programs Bring Carry of 2026's Most Unusual Storylines

There is a group of Maryland high school football teams that do not fit neatly into specific league or county previews. I have grouped them under the “Independent” label, although most compete in loosely structured leagues or conferences that cross state lines and have limited Maryland involvement.

The primary schools on the list are Mount Zion Prep, Riverdale Baptist and St. James School. But there are others, such as St. John’s Catholic Prep and Maryland School for the Deaf.

They may exist outside Maryland's traditional public- and private-school power structures, but some of the state's most intriguing storylines entering 2026 can be found among them.

Passing the Look Test

One of the big offseason stories this year is that Mount Zion Prep lineman Chima Okechukwu committed to Syracuse. The 6-foot-8, 315-pound lineman was not on any recruiting list, and it’s easy to understand why. He’s never played a high school football game!

Okechukwu was recruited to Mount Zion Prep as a basketball player. Mount Zion Prep coach Pat McDonald convinced Okechukwu to try football this year, but a summer camp stop at Syracuse changed everything: Okechukwu earned MVP honors and a Division I offer after running a 4.84-second 40-yard dash. McDonald has also convinced another Mount Zion Prep basketball player, Alex Peacock (6-foot-6, 320), to join the football program full-time this fall after he played two games last season.

Mount Zion Prep Is Doubling Up

In what is become a growing trend, Mount Zion Prep is joining the movement to field two varsity teams. Its “National” team will play the likes of St. John’s (D.C.), McDonogh School and DeMatha. Meanwhile, its “Regional” team has scheduled St. John's Grey (D.C.) and Ron Brown (D.C.).

While some may view this as a varsity-junior varsity setup, that’s not quite accurate. Sure, the Mount Zion Prep Regional team will be younger, but upperclassmen can play on this squad, and it is facing other varsity teams.

This local two-team trend started when St. Frances Academy, which became too much of a power for many local schools, launched St. Frances Regional in 2024. In addition to facing several lesser-known private school programs, St. Frances Regional has competed against public school programs such as North Allegheny in Pennsylvania and South Hagerstown.

In addition to Mount Zion Prep, St. John's (D.C.) will field two varsity teams this fall -- Scarlet (the top team) and Grey (the second team).

Mount Zion Prep went 3-9 last year with a national schedule. The team figures to be more competitive this year, even while fielding a second varsity squad.

Riverdale Baptist is on The Rebound

After being let go at Flowers, where he had built a Class 4A South regional power, coach Dameon Powell has landed at Riverdale Baptist, and the net result is a program worth watching this fall.

No, Riverdale is not back to its 2024 form when former NFL player and Riverdale Baptist alum Olandis Gary ran the program. However, it is starting from a much better place than last year. Kodi Gardner, a Class 4A all-state performer at Flowers, is part of a talented Riverdale Baptist backfield that also includes Marshall commit Tyric Powell, who transferred in from St. John’s (D.C.), and Clement Boti, who transferred in from St. Vincent Pallotti.

Additional Pallotti transfers Barrington and Braxton Brady figure to play significant roles. Barrington Brady projects as the starting quarterback with Braxton Brady as the primary slot. The team also picked up receiver Cameron Jefferson from Central, who was the P.G. County Coaches 2A/1A Offensive Player of the Year in 2025.

While the team may prove explosive on offense, line play is a primary concern for Powell. He said the line will be young and small when lining up against more established programs, such as its opener against state power McDonogh School.

“I’m not predicting a win (against McDonogh), but I guarantee a much more competitive game than last year’s team,” Powell confidently stated.

The MAC Is Back

When Sidwell Friends (D.C.) stepped out of the Mid-Atlantic Conference before the 2024 season, the MAC was put on hold. The remaining four league members competed as independents for the past two years.

Sidwell Friends is back, and as St. James coach Colin Ponder sees it, so is the MAC.

After going 8-2 last season, St. James is the MAC preseason favorite. Linebacker Will Taffe heads a group that includes five other returning Private School-Independent all-state selections. Taffe is an early commit to Navy. St. James ended last season on an eight-game winning streak.

Switching Places

After two brutal seasons in MIAA B, St. John’s Catholic Prep has stepped out of the league and, interestingly, been replaced by Annapolis Area Christian School. AACS had dropped out of the MIAA after a similar run as St. John’s Catholic Prep and is now back. Tyree Spinner hopes a year or two away from the MIAA will help reset a program that is 1-19 over the past two seasons and allowed 746 points in those 20 games, an average of 37.3 per contest.

Annapolis Area Christian will take all of St. John’s Catholic Prep’s spots on the schedules of MIAA B opponents while SJCP has created a hybrid schedule with games against public and private schools.

SJCP will rely on a talented junior and sophomore class to play key roles this season. Junior Stuart Wilson projects as the starting quarterback with sophomore Demetrious Daniels as the top running back.

Going for the Five-Peat

Maryland School for the Deaf has won every Keystone Conference 8-man title since joining the league in 2022. A fifth straight title will require a bit more work. The team lost almost every key player from last year's 9-3 squad to graduation. The lone major returner is Ryker Pedersen, an option-style quarterback who also is the top returning tackler as a linebacker.

Players to Watch



Position: Name, School, Class, Commitment (if any)

DB: Cameron Blue, Mount Zion Prep, 2027

DB: Brendon Perkins, Mount Zion Prep, 2027

DL: Khire Alexander, Mount Zion Prep, 2027, Hampton

DL: Aiden Carter, St. James School, 2027

DL: Chima Okechukwu, Mount Zion Prep, 2027, Syracuse

DL: Jack O'Neal, St. James School, 2028

LB: Will Taffe, St. James School, 2027, Navy

OL: Preston Oglesby, St. John’s Catholic Prep, 2027

OL: Henry Njembe, Mount Zion Prep, 2027

OL: Lee Jasper, St. James School, 2027

RB: Marcello Anderson, St. James School, 2027

RB: Clement Boti, Riverdale Baptist, 2027

RB: Kodi Gardner, Riverdale Baptist, 2027

RB: Joshua Davies, St. James School, 2027

RB: Tyric Powell, Riverdale Baptist, 2027, Marshall

WR: Kenneth Butler, St. John’s Catholic Prep, 2027

WR: Cameron Jefferson, Riverdale Baptist, 2027