Richmond Lacrosse Lands Commitments From Two MIAA High School Standouts

The University of Richmond men's lacrosse program has emerged as one of the nation's most consistent Division I contenders, and its growing reputation is paying dividends on the recruiting trail.

Two standouts from Maryland's highly competitive MIAA A Conference have committed to the Spiders' 2028 recruiting class: Boys' Latin midfielder Lucas Smith and McDonogh four-star attackman Roman Knysh Jr.

The commitments continue a recruiting pipeline between Richmond and the MIAA that has developed throughout coach Dan Chemotti's tenure.

Four MIAA products are on Richmond's 2027 roster, with another scheduled to join the program next fall. Now Smith and Knysh will eventually become teammates at a university whose lacrosse program has taken significant steps toward joining the nation's elite.

For both players, Richmond's combination of academics, coaching, facilities and championship aspirations made the decision particularly appealing.

Lucas Smith Drawn to Richmond's Competitive Culture

Smith, a midfielder at Boys' Latin School in Baltimore, pointed to Richmond's academic reputation and the opportunity to compete at the highest level of college lacrosse as major factors in his decision.

The chance to challenge himself in the classroom and on the field was especially important.

But it was the culture surrounding Chemotti's program that ultimately stood out.

Smith was impressed by the Spiders' competitiveness, their willingness to fight for one another and their blue-collar approach to the game.

Richmond's players embrace difficult challenges, work hard and put the team's success ahead of individual accomplishments.

That toughness, work ethic and team-first mentality are qualities Smith values and looks forward to becoming part of when he arrives on campus.

Roman Knysh Jr. Excited About Richmond's Future

For Knysh, a four-star attackman at McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, the opportunity to play for Chemotti and his staff was particularly attractive.

Knysh was impressed by what the coaching staff has accomplished at Richmond and the vision Chemotti presented for both his development and the program's future.

The coach's values and approach to building a championship-caliber team resonated with him.

Knysh also cited Richmond's players, coaching staff and current and future facilities as important reasons for his commitment.

Academics played an equally significant role.

The opportunity to attend Richmond's Robins School of Business was especially appealing, giving Knysh the chance to pursue his educational goals while competing for one of the country's top lacrosse programs.

There is also a personal connection.

Knysh grew up in Virginia, and his commitment represents something of a homecoming.

He appreciates Richmond's campus and the surrounding city, which he believes offer an ideal balance between university life and the opportunities available in an urban setting.

Taken together, those factors made Richmond a natural fit.

Knysh said he "can't wait to be a part of it all in a wonderful and special place."

Richmond's Rise Under Dan Chemotti

When Richmond began Division I men's lacrosse competition in 2014, Chemotti was entrusted with building the program from the ground up.

He has been its head coach ever since.

The Spiders established themselves as a competitive program almost immediately, recording multiple double-digit winning seasons and becoming regular contenders for conference championships.

During their time in the Southern Conference and, more recently, the Atlantic 10, the Spiders have won seven conference tournament championships and earned seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

Richmond has also demonstrated an ability to compete against nationally recognized programs from the sport's traditional power conferences.

But the past two seasons have elevated the Spiders to another level.

Richmond finished both 2025 and 2026 with 14 victories and undefeated records in conference play.

The Spiders also delivered some of the most memorable postseason performances in program history.

In 2025, Richmond defeated North Carolina to advance to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals for the first time.

There, the Spiders pushed eventual national champion Cornell to the limit before falling by one goal in a high-scoring contest.

Richmond had also challenged the Big Red during the regular season, providing further evidence that the program could compete with the nation's best.

The following year brought another significant milestone.

Richmond hosted Duke in the opening round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Although the Blue Devils rallied to win by two goals, the evening represented a major achievement for the Spiders.

A crowd of 6,805 packed Robins Stadium, setting an NCAA Tournament first-round attendance record.

The atmosphere demonstrated just how much support Richmond lacrosse had developed since the program's debut in 2014.

The Spiders finished the 2026 season ranked second nationally in total attendance, drawing 28,740 fans, and sixth in average attendance at 2,613 per game.

Those numbers are especially impressive for a program that has competed at the Division I level for just over a decade.

New Facilities and Continued Investment in Richmond Lacrosse

Richmond's success has also led to significant investments in the program's future.

Robins Stadium has been selected to host half of the 2028 NCAA Tournament quarterfinals, further establishing the university as an important destination for college lacrosse.

Following the 2026 season, Chemotti received a contract extension.

A few weeks later, Richmond announced plans for a new facility dedicated to its men's and women's lacrosse programs.

The facility is scheduled to open in the summer of 2029.

Together, those developments reflect the university's commitment to sustaining its recent success and continuing to compete with the sport's established powers.

They also provide another selling point for recruits considering Richmond.

MIAA Recruiting Pipeline Continues to Grow

The commitments of Smith and Knysh reinforce Richmond's connections to one of the nation's most competitive high school lacrosse conferences.

Boys' Latin and McDonogh are longtime MIAA powers with rich lacrosse traditions and histories of producing Division I talent.

Both players will arrive with experience competing against elite high school competition, something that should help prepare them for the challenges of Atlantic 10 and NCAA Tournament play.

For Richmond, their commitments represent another step in building a roster capable of competing for championships well into the future.

The Spiders have already reached the NCAA quarterfinals, hosted a postseason game against Duke and established themselves as a consistent national contender.

The next major milestone is clear: reaching the NCAA Final Four for the first time.

With the program's recent success, growing fan support, improved facilities and continued recruiting momentum, that goal appears increasingly realistic.

Smith and Knysh will have an opportunity to help Richmond pursue it.

And if the Spiders continue their upward trajectory, the two MIAA standouts could become part of another historic chapter in Richmond lacrosse history.