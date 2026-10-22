Who Is Aazaar Abdul-Rahim? Maryland's Interim Football Coach Has Deep DMV High School Roots

Before Aazaar Abdul-Rahim became the University of Maryland's interim head football coach, before he worked on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama and before he developed a reputation as one of college football's most effective recruiters, he was building a high school football program from the ground up in Washington, D.C.

That journey has now brought him to one of the most prominent coaching positions in the region where his career began.

Maryland promoted Abdul-Rahim to interim head coach following the dismissal of Michael Locksley, giving the longtime assistant an opportunity to lead the Terrapins through the remainder of the 2026 season.

For those familiar with high school football in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia region, commonly known as the DMV, Abdul-Rahim is hardly an unfamiliar name.

His coaching roots run deep in the area's high school football community, where he helped develop future college standouts and NFL players.

Now, he has an opportunity to demonstrate that his success as a high school head coach, college assistant and recruiter can translate into leading a Big Ten program.

Where Is Aazaar Abdul-Rahim From?

Abdul-Rahim is a Washington, D.C., native and graduate of Dunbar High School, one of the city's historically prominent public schools.

His connection to the nation's capital would become central to his coaching career.

In 2004, Abdul-Rahim founded the football program at Friendship Collegiate Academy, a public charter school in Washington, D.C.

Over the next several years, he transformed the program into a nationally recognized high school football contender.

During his tenure from 2004 to 2013, Friendship Collegiate recorded 62 victories and captured the 2012 District of Columbia State Athletic Association championship.

His impact extended well beyond wins and losses.

Abdul-Rahim helped more than 100 student-athletes earn college football scholarships, establishing relationships with college coaches and building a reputation for developing talent.

Which NFL Players Did Abdul-Rahim Coach at Friendship Collegiate?

Several Friendship Collegiate alumni went on to reach the NFL, reflecting the talent that passed through the program during Abdul-Rahim's tenure and in subsequent years.

Among the school's notable football alumni are Yannick Ngakoue, Eddie Goldman, Derwin Gray, Teez Tabor, Christian Braswell and Jalen McLeod.

Ngakoue, a defensive end, developed into one of the school's most recognizable NFL alumni after playing college football at Maryland.

Goldman became a standout defensive lineman at Florida State before beginning his professional career with the Chicago Bears.

Their success helped establish Friendship Collegiate as an important source of college football talent in the Washington metropolitan area.

For Abdul-Rahim, the experience provided an opportunity to develop players, establish recruiting relationships and build a program long before he joined a major college coaching staff.

How Did Abdul-Rahim Become a College Football Coach?

Abdul-Rahim made the transition to college football in 2014, joining Nick Saban's staff at Alabama as a defensive analyst.

He was promoted to assistant director of player personnel in 2015, gaining additional experience in recruiting and roster development.

In 2016, he joined Maryland's coaching staff, working with the defensive backs and cornerbacks during a two-year stint.

His recruiting connections in the DMV proved valuable.

Abdul-Rahim played a role in Maryland assembling a consensus Top 20 recruiting class in 2017 and a Top 30 class in 2018.

He later served as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at UMass in 2019 before joining Boston College in 2020.

At Boston College, Abdul-Rahim coached defensive backs and coordinated the defensive passing game. He was promoted to associate head coach in 2021.

His recruiting contributions helped the Eagles assemble highly regarded classes in 2021 and 2022.

He also worked with defensive back Elijah Jones, who earned first-team All-ACC recognition after leading the conference with five interceptions and 13 passes defended.

Abdul-Rahim returned to Maryland in 2024 as a member of Locksley's staff.

Now, after years working as an assistant at the Division I level, he has his first opportunity to lead a major college football program.

Why Does Abdul-Rahim Have Strong Support in the DMV?

Few college coaches have the same combination of local high school experience and established recruiting relationships throughout the Washington metropolitan area.

Abdul-Rahim's years at Friendship Collegiate helped him develop connections with coaches, players and families across the region.

Those relationships remain an important part of his reputation.

Following his appointment as Maryland's interim coach, the DMV High School Football Coaches Association publicly expressed its support.

"Coach Aazaar, the DMV High School Football Coaches Association stands behind you," the organization wrote on Instagram.

The association acknowledged Locksley's contributions to Maryland football while expressing confidence in Abdul-Rahim.

"You've poured into young men, opened doors, and represented the DMV with pride," the statement continued. "Now, take these last six games and show the football world what we know you're capable of."

The message reflects the respect Abdul-Rahim has earned within the region's coaching community.

His journey from founding a high school football program to leading Maryland has particular significance for coaches who have followed his career.

Could Aazaar Abdul-Rahim Become Maryland's Permanent Head Coach?

That question will become increasingly important as Maryland evaluates its options for the future.

Abdul-Rahim takes over a program facing uncertainty following Locksley's dismissal, but he also brings several qualities that could make him a candidate for the permanent position.

He has extensive recruiting relationships in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.

He has coached under Nick Saban, worked at multiple Division I programs and held leadership positions at Boston College.

And unlike many potential candidates, he has already built a successful football program as a head coach, albeit at the high school level.

Devon PoV Mason, a DMV-based recruiting analyst, believes Abdul-Rahim deserves consideration.

"I believe he should be in the running because of his DMV roots and ability to connect with recruits," Mason said.

"He's paid his dues from Friendship Collegiate Academy to Alabama to UMass to Boston College and now UMD."

Mason also praised Abdul-Rahim's reputation for developing defensive backs and his ability to connect with players.

Other names linked to Maryland's potential coaching search include Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien, UNLV head coach Dan Mullen and New York Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

Whether Abdul-Rahim ultimately receives serious consideration for the permanent job remains to be seen.

His performance during the remainder of the season will provide Maryland officials with an opportunity to evaluate his leadership.

From Washington High School Football to the Big Ten

Abdul-Rahim's coaching journey has come full circle.

More than two decades after establishing the Friendship Collegiate football program, the Washington, D.C., native is leading the flagship university of neighboring Maryland.

He has helped high school athletes earn college opportunities, developed future NFL players and built recruiting relationships throughout the region.

Now comes a different challenge.

Instead of preparing high school prospects for college football, Abdul-Rahim is responsible for leading an entire Big Ten program through a difficult transition.

Whether the interim appointment eventually becomes a permanent position is uncertain.

But for a coach whose career began on the high school football fields of Washington, D.C., the opportunity represents a significant milestone.