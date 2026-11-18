The new NEPSAC Open Tournament debuts this week, and it is interesting to note that the eight highest-ranked NEPSAC schools in the High School On SI Prep Soccer Top 15 over the past few weeks are exactly the same eight teams selected for the inaugural event.

Now comes the run to the titles.

The NEPSAC events — five tournaments highlighted by the Open Tournament — and the PPL both conclude Sunday. The High School On SI Prep National Champion will be crowned on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Three of the four PPL teams in this week's semifinals are ranked in the Top 15, with No. 2 Hoosac and No. 3 Woodstock Academy leading the way. The two programs could meet in the final for the third consecutive season. If either wins the PPL, it will certainly be part of the national title conversation.

More immediately, an intriguing matchup awaits in the NEPSAC Open Tournament quarterfinals: No. 1 Taft School vs. No. 5 Vermont Academy. If Taft wins convincingly and goes on to defend its NEPSAC title, the Rhinos will have a strong case to remain the clear No. 1. Vermont pushed Woodstock Academy to a shootout before falling. An upset by Vermont, on the other hand, could strengthen the case for the PPL champion to claim this year's national No. 1 ranking.

Of course, national contenders outside the top five, including Loomis Chaffee and Milton Academy, seeded second and third in the Open Tournament, could also enter the championship conversation with a title run.

The action begins Wednesday with the NEPSAC quarterfinals. The NEPSAC and PPL semifinals and finals will be played over the weekend.

Now, on with the rankings (through Nov. 15 matches):

1. Taft School [Conn.], 12-0-4

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Taft closed out the regular season with a 3-2 win over Hotchkiss School, handing Hotchkiss its first loss of the season. Taft trailed 2-1 until the second half when Virginia Tech commit Alex Calabro (on a free kick) and Fairfield commit Fields DeShaw scored a minute apart to produce the win. Taft opens the inaugural NEPSAC Open Tournament as the No. 1 seed and will face No. 5 Vermont Academy in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

2. Hoosac School [N.Y.], 11-1-1

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Hoosac survived a postseason scare, edging Darrow School in penalty kicks in the PPL quarterfinals. Pedro Fontes scored Hoosac's regulation goal. Hoosac advances to the PPL semifinals and a match with Spire Academy on Saturday.

3. Woodstock Academy [Conn.], 11-1-2

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Woodstock avenged its only regular-season loss with a 2-1 victory over Masters Academy in the PPL quarterfinals. Richard Sarpong and Jeston Addy scored the goals for Woodstock. Next up is a PPL semifinal clash with No. 15 Western Reserve Academy on Saturday.

4. Loomis Chaffee School [Conn.], 14-1-3

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Loomis might be the hottest team entering the NEPSAC Open Tournament. Loomis is riding a 17-match undefeated streak with eight shutouts in its last nine matches. During that run, Loomis tied top-ranked Taft and defeated Open Tournament No. 4 seed Choate Rosemary Hall. Loomis is the No. 2 seed for the Open Tournament and faces Northfield Mount Hermon in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

5. Vermont Academy [Vt.], 15-0-1

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Vermont Academy capped an undefeated regular season with a high-scoring, 6-4 victory over St. Paul’s School. Vermont Academy qualified for the NEPSAC Open Tournament, but a lack of quality NEPSAC wins left this team in the No. 8 slot in the quarterfinal round, meaning a clash with top-ranked Taft School on Wednesday.

6. Northwood School [N.Y.], 8-3-2

League: Independent

Notes: Northwood School's prep season is complete. The highlights included wins over Pennington School, Western Reserve Academy, Masters Academy, and Mount St. Charles. The team sustained setbacks to Woodstock Academy, Hoosac School, and Vermont Academy.

7. Masters Academy International [Mass.], 9-3-2

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Masters' season ended with a 2-1 loss to Woodstock Academy in the PPL quarterfinals. Lase Akindele scored for Masters. It was an unfortunate early postseason pairing, as the teams ranked Nos. 2 and 3 overall in the 10-team league but also finished Nos. 2 and 3 in the East Division, forcing the matchup. Still, Masters Academy will finish among the Top 10 in its inaugural season. Highlights included regular-season victories over Western Reserve and Woodstock Academy. Masters' only other losses came against Hoosac and Northwood School during the regular season, followed by the playoff defeat to Woodstock.

8. Milton Academy [Mass.]. 14-1-4

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Bates commit Ethan Fine scored twice, and Ethan Brown and Dino Gavetti added goals as Milton Academy rolled to a 4-1 win over Brooks School. Coupled with Milton's season-ending tie with Noble and Greenough, the team claimed the ISL title, outpointing Brooks 38-37 in the 15-game league schedule. Milton starts the NEPSAC Open Tournament as the No. 3 seed and faces Suffield Academy in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

9. Brooks School [Mass.], 16-2-1

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Brooks' nine-match undefeated streak was brought to a halt in a 4-1 setback to Milton Academy last week in the game that basically decided the ISL title. Brooks ended the season with a 2-1 victory over Tabor and finished one point behind Milton Academy in the ISL final standings. Brooks is the No. 5 seed in the NEPSAC Open Tournament and faces Choate Rosemary Hall in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

10. Choate Rosemary Hall [Conn.], 11-1-7

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Choate lost to No. 4 Loomis Chaffee 5-2 last week before ending regular-season play with a 4-3 victory over Deerfield Academy. Choate, which had a 17-match undefeated run until the Loomis setback, is the No. 4 seed in the NEPSAC Open Tournament and faces Brooks School in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

11. Suffield Academy [Conn.], 10-2-6

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: A youthful Suffield Academy squad closed out the regular season on a four-match win streak in which it allowed only one goal. The strong finish helped Suffield earn a No. 6 seed in the NEPSAC Open Tournament and a quarterfinal clash with Milton Academy on Wednesday.

12. Northfield Mount Hermon [Mass.], 9-4-3

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Despite a loss to Deerfield Academy last week, Northfield Mount Hermon held on to a top-eight spot for this week's NEPSAC Open Tournament. After falling to Deerfield, NMH closed out the regular season with a 4-0 victory over Williston Northampton. NMH is the No. 7 seed in the NEPSAC Open Tournament and faces No. 2 seed Loomis Chaffee in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

13. Hotchkiss School [Conn.], 9-2-8

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Hotchkiss held a 2-1 lead on top-ranked Taft School until allowing a pair of second-half goals in a 3-2 loss. Hotchkiss was left out of the Open Tournament due to a lack of quality NEPSAC wins. However, the team proved equal to much of the Open Tournament field, losing only to Taft and Suffield while tying Loomis, Choate, and Northfield Mount Hermon, all teams that made the Open Tournament. Hotchkiss will play in the NEPSAC A Tournament and starts as the No. 3 seed. Hotchkiss will face a dangerous Berkshire School in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

14. Mount St. Charles [R.I.], 11-3-3

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Mount St. Charles closed out the regular season with a tie against South Kent School and a 2-1 win over High Mowing School. Mount St. Charles lost only one match against NEPSAC teams, but also ended up on the outside of the Open Tournament field. Instead, Mount St. Charles received the No. 3 seed in the NEPSAC B tournament and starts postseason play against St. Luke's School on Wednesday.

15. Western Reserve Academy [Ohio], 9-3-5

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Josh LeBlanc and Karolis Sargiunas scored the goals as Western Reserve edged Kiski School 2-1 in overtime in the PPL quarterfinals. The win sends Western Reserve into a semifinal clash with No. 3 Woodstock Academy. The Saturday clash will be exactly two months after their last meeting, which ended in a 1-1 tie.

OTHERS UNDER CONSIDERATION (in alphabetical order): Avon Old Farms [Conn.], Belmont Hill School [Mass.], Berkshire School [Mass.], Mercersburg Academy [Pa.], Middlesex School [Mass.], Pennington School [N.J.], Phillips Andover [Mass.], Thayer Academy [Mass.], Westminster School [Conn.], Worcester Academy [Mass.].