Massachusetts high school football: Xaverian Brothers announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Bay State, and High School On SI Massachusetts will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Xaverian Brothers of Westwood announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Hawks will play a full 8-game schedule, including three notable contests against Bishop Feehan, Central Catholic, and Saint John's Shrewsbury.
The best of the best
Among other teams on the Hawks' schedule are Boston College High School and Springfield Central. Xaverian is one of the best athletic programs in the state, and will have by far one of the toughest schedules in the league, competing in the Division one Catholic Conference of the MIAA.
Xaverians accolades
So far in their existence, the Hawks have captured 12 Division I state championships and 29 league championships. Each year, they produce high-level college talent and put together elite teams that are some of the best in the country.
It's also worth mentioning that since 2010, the Hawks have captured 15 state titles in all of their sports combined.
Elite talent on the roster
Heading into the 2025 season, they have Will Wood as their starting quarterback. Wood is one of the best arms in the Bay State who has multiple Division I college offers. Last year, he threw for over 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns and limiting himself to just six interceptions.
On top of that he has one of the best returning wide receivers alongside of him, Dave Chiavegato. Chiavegato and Wood connected for 1,317 receiving yards and 15 of Wood's 26 total touchdowns.
Current Events
As of right now, Xaverian Brothers High School is under construction to renovate its school's turf and track, home of its prestigious football team.
They offer 17 division one sports to their 7-12th graders, making it one of the most excellent schools in the state.
This won't just affect the football team, but other teams like lacrosse, soccer, and track and field.
Hawks Schedule
Below is the Xaverian Hawks 2025 regular season schedule, with official dates and game times all set.
2025 Xaverian Brothers Hawks Football Schedule
Sep 5: at Bishop Feehan
Sep 19: versus Everett
Sep 26: versus Springfield Central
Oct 3: at Central Catholic
Oct 10: at Saint Johns Shrewsbury
Oct 17: versus Catholic Memorial
Oct 24: versus Boston College High School
Oct 31: at Malden Catholic
