Vote: Who Was the Massachusetts High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 12- Oct. 17)

Massachusetts high school football kicked off across the state with several notable performances in Week 6, including six-TD games, a a record-setting wide receiver, and two-way players who went above and beyond in Week 4.

High School On SI has selected 10 of the top performances from the opening week. Read about each candidate below, then make your pick for the best Week 6 performance in Massachusetts high school football.

Domenic Busa, Newton North

Busa was elite out of the backfield for the Tigers against Wellesley. He had three touchdowns while carrying the ball 13 times for 114 yards in a 31-6 victory.

Ramar Thomas, Catholic Memorial

Thomas was the standout player from one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. Catholic Memorial remained undefeated behind Thomas' three touchdowns. Thomas caught two of them, and lined up as quarterback in wildcat and ran for one himself in the 42-21 victory over Xaverian.

Noah Hambley, South Hadley

Hambley has been a breakout two-way player for the 6-0 Tigers. In their 55-0 victory over Holyoke, Hambley had six total touchdowns, three of them being pick-sixes. He also had 234 all-purpose yards.

Peter Alexopoulos, Winchester

Alexopoulos was everywhere on offense for Winchester in their 38-14 victory over Arlington. He had nine carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns, and added two passing touchdowns to receiver Will Bolognese.

Jamie Dube, Bishop Fenwick

Dube was excellent in their game against Old Rochester Regional. Despite the loss, Dube became the program's all-time leader in receiving yardage with 1,356. He did so in just 14 games after transferring from Hamilton Wenham.

Blake Pikelski, Walpole

The junior quarterback had a perfect day in Walpole's 21-0 victory over Milton. Pikelski was 8-for-8 on passing attempts, totaling 140 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Tyler Stelljes, Scituate

Stelljes was dominant in their 49-6 victory over Pembroke. The first-year quarterback went 5-for-5 in the pocket with two passing touchdowns. He also added one on the ground, along with 70 rushing yards.

Rex Braillard, Pingree

Braillard has been a great two-way player for the Highlanders, but his best performance of the season came over this weekend. Braillard had a thirty yard touchdown and the game-winning interception in Pingree's win over Worcester Academy.

Maxwell Parent, St. John's Prep

Parent was a huge reason St. John's Prep stayed undefeated in Week 6 against a tough St. John's Shrewsbury opponent. Parent had 21 rushes for 143 yards and three touchdowns in the 43-20 victory.

Anthony Giantommaso, Tabor Academy

Giantommaso continues to be one of Tabor's favorite weapons. In the win over Trinity Pawling, he had four catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns.