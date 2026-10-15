Xaverian vs. Catholic Memorial Football Preview: Can the Hawks Upset Unbeaten Knights?

Three-time defending Massachusetts Division 1 football state champion Xaverian enters Thursday's rivalry showdown with Catholic Memorial in an unfamiliar position.

The Hawks are 2-3 and have lost three consecutive games, while the Knights are unbeaten at 5-0 and have emerged as one of the state's leading championship contenders.

Thursday's matchup gives Xaverian an opportunity to reverse its recent struggles against a program it defeated in dramatic fashion last season.

That victory ended Catholic Memorial's 17-game winning streak when the Hawks connected on a game-winning field goal.

Now the Knights have an opportunity to avenge that defeat while preserving their perfect record.

The schools are separated by approximately five miles, and their rivalry has attracted considerable attention in recent years. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was among those who attended last season's meeting.

With Catholic Memorial rolling and Xaverian looking to regain its footing, Thursday's game carries considerable significance for both programs.

Catholic Memorial Has Dominated Its First Five Opponents

Catholic Memorial has faced competition from multiple states during its unbeaten start.

The Knights opened with a 50-48 overtime victory against Christian Brothers Academy of New York, their closest game of the season.

They have since recorded victories over Andover, Viera of Florida, Brockton and Malden Catholic, winning each by at least 20 points.

That combination of offensive production and defensive improvement has helped establish Catholic Memorial as a leading contender in Massachusetts.

The Knights also have a roster featuring several highly recruited underclassmen, giving the program considerable talent on both sides of the ball.

Kingston Rust Leads a Deep Catholic Memorial Offense

Junior quarterback Kingston Rust has provided stability at a position that entered the season with uncertainty.

Rust arrived from Florida after his family relocated to Dedham and earned the starting job.

His brother, Christian Rust, has also become an important contributor on defense.

The Knights' offense features several additional playmakers.

Junior running back Christian Simmons is a three-star recruit ranked among the nation's top running back prospects by Rivals.

Fellow junior Aidan Moran provides another option in the backfield and scored four touchdowns against Viera.

At receiver, four-star junior Ramar Thomas gives Rust a 6-foot-3 target with the ability to produce explosive plays.

Thomas' combination of size and athleticism presents a difficult matchup for opposing defensive backs, particularly when Catholic Memorial can establish its running game.

The depth of the Knights' offensive talent means Xaverian will have to account for multiple threats rather than concentrating on one player.

Catholic Memorial's Defense Presents Another Major Challenge

Catholic Memorial's defense is similarly talented.

Junior linebacker Joe Fitzgerald, a Boston College commit, is one of the Knights' leading defenders and could play a significant role in containing Xaverian quarterback Will Wood.

Sophomore defensive tackle Kennedy Hurte-Jones, listed at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, provides size in the interior of the defensive line.

Hurte-Jones is regarded as one of the top defensive tackle prospects in the Class of 2029.

Senior cornerback Jackson Tucker, a three-star recruit, provides experience in the secondary.

Along with Christian Rust, the group gives Catholic Memorial several defenders capable of affecting the passing game and creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

That could prove particularly important against a Xaverian offense that has struggled to find consistency during its three-game losing streak.

Three Keys to a Xaverian Upset

Despite its recent results, Xaverian has an experienced quarterback and the championship background to make Thursday's matchup competitive.

But the Hawks will need to address several problems that have contributed to their slow start.

1. Protect Will Wood and Limit Turnovers

Wood, a Penn State commit, remains one of the state's most talented quarterbacks.

His ability to extend plays and contribute as a runner makes him a difficult matchup when the offense is functioning effectively.

However, pressure and turnovers have been costly for Xaverian.

In last week's 42-22 loss to St. John's Shrewsbury, Wood threw four interceptions, including two in the fourth quarter.

Against a Catholic Memorial defense featuring Fitzgerald, Hurte-Jones and Tucker, Xaverian cannot afford another game in which turnovers repeatedly give its opponent additional possessions.

Improved pass protection will be important, but Wood must also make good decisions when plays break down.

2. Avoid Falling Into Desperation Mode

Xaverian has repeatedly found itself needing late scores during its recent losing streak.

Those situations have forced the Hawks into predictable passing situations and increased the pressure on Wood to make difficult plays.

Against an offense as productive as Catholic Memorial's, falling behind early could create similar problems.

Xaverian must sustain drives, avoid unnecessary penalties and prevent the Knights from building a substantial lead.

The Hawks don't necessarily need to control every possession, but they must keep the game manageable entering the second half.

3. Establish the Passing Game Early

Xaverian entered the season without Christian McIntyre, one of its top receivers from last year, who transferred to Avon Old Farms.

His departure left the Hawks needing other receivers to assume larger roles.

Wood has the arm talent to stretch defenses, but Xaverian has not consistently generated the passing production needed to keep opponents from concentrating on its running game.

Developing an early rhythm through the air could force Catholic Memorial to defend more of the field.

That, in turn, would create additional opportunities for Wood to use his mobility and for Xaverian to establish a more balanced attack.

Can Xaverian End Catholic Memorial's Unbeaten Start?

Catholic Memorial enters Thursday with several advantages.

The Knights have been more consistent offensively, feature numerous Division I prospects and have handled most of their opponents comfortably.

Xaverian, meanwhile, has struggled against a demanding schedule and is still searching for the offensive consistency that helped produce three consecutive state championships.

But the Hawks also have experience in high-pressure games and a quarterback capable of changing a matchup with a handful of plays.

Last season's dramatic victory over Catholic Memorial demonstrated how quickly this rivalry can turn.

For Xaverian to repeat that result, the formula is straightforward: protect Wood, limit turnovers and establish enough offensive balance to keep Catholic Memorial's defense from controlling the game.

If the Hawks can accomplish those things, they have a chance to hand the Knights their first loss.

If not, Catholic Memorial will be well positioned to extend its unbeaten season and avenge last year's defeat.