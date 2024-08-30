Belleville football outlasts Clarkston with two touchdown runs by Bryce Underwood
DETROIT – The No. 1 Belleville Tigers (1-0) outlasted the No. 11 Clarkston Wolves 35-28 in their matchup at the MHSAA Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University on Friday. Clarkston (0-1) was leading 7-6 heading into halftime after a back-and-forth opening half.
As soon as the third quarter started, Belleville seemed to find their usual dominant form. Following a kickoff return putting the Tigers deep into Clarkston territory, senior quarterback Bryce Underwood (LSU commit) scored his first of two long rushing touchdowns.
After it got the lead back, Belleville forced a turnover and immediately converted with a quick touchdown pass to sophomore WR Charles Britton III. Before the Wolves knew what hit them the Tigers were up 20-7.
However, the Belleville resurgence didn’t last long. Junior Clarkston running back Griffin Boman had himself a day, finishing with three rushing touchdowns. His second of the day came in the third quarter and put Clarkston back within one possession.
Senior Belleville running back Andre Thomas Jr. took a handoff 80 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter which put the lead at 28-14. Clarkston continued to pound the rock and eventually got in the end zone with Boman early in the final quarter.
After recovering a fumble close to their own goal line, Clarkston struck with an 82-yard touchdown to junior Clarkston wide receiver Hank Hornung. After a successful two point conversion, we had a tie game at 28.
With less than three minutes to go, Underwood had the ball in his hands with the game on the line. After a couple tough first downs, the top player in the country took a quarterback keeper 55 yards for what would be the game winning touchdown.
Senior Belleville wide receiver Adrian Walker Jr (Miami OH commit) caught the first touchdown of the game. Walker said the guys in the trenches made the difference in the second half.
“We just got better at blocking up front,” Walker said. “Our lineman said in the locker room that they got us, and they had us.”
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
More Michigan high school football coverage from High School on SI:
Vote: Who is the top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering the 2024 season?
Vote: Who is the top defensive back in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season?
Vote: Who is the top linebacker in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season?
Vote: Who is the top defensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season?
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X