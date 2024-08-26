High School

Big Rapids' Garret Foster voted top running back in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Foster won the fan vote for the top running back in Michigan

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

After a week of fan voting, Big Rapids' Garret Foster was voted the top running back in Michigan high school football entering the 2024 season.

Garret Foster, Sr., Big Rapids

A two-time all-conference selection and an all-region athlete for Big Rapids, Foster has been the team’s leading receiver each of the last two seasons, averaging 52 receptions during his varsity career. Foster is a dual-threat on offense who averaged 11.7 yards per catch and 5.7 yards per rush last season along with 20 touchdowns. He has collected several DIvision II and Division III offers.  

>>Read through the nominees here<<

READ: MICHIGAN PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE | DEFENSE

Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRESEASON TOP 25 RANKINGS

MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES |MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Michigan