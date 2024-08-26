Big Rapids' Garret Foster voted top running back in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
After a week of fan voting, Big Rapids' Garret Foster was voted the top running back in Michigan high school football entering the 2024 season.
Garret Foster, Sr., Big Rapids
A two-time all-conference selection and an all-region athlete for Big Rapids, Foster has been the team’s leading receiver each of the last two seasons, averaging 52 receptions during his varsity career. Foster is a dual-threat on offense who averaged 11.7 yards per catch and 5.7 yards per rush last season along with 20 touchdowns. He has collected several DIvision II and Division III offers.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X