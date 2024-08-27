High School

Davison's Payton Kokaly voted top pass catcher in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Kokaly won the fan vote among a talented group of defensive backs in Michigan high school football

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

After a week of fan voting, Davison's Payton Kokaly was voted the top pass catcher in Michigan high school football entering the 2024 season.

Payton Kokaly, Sr., Davison

One of the top tight ends in the state, Kokaly had 28 catches for 415 yards and four touchdowns. He has offers from Bucknell, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Wayne State.

