Davison's Payton Kokaly voted top pass catcher in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
After a week of fan voting, Davison's Payton Kokaly was voted the top pass catcher in Michigan high school football entering the 2024 season.
>>Read through the nominees here<<
Payton Kokaly, Sr., Davison
One of the top tight ends in the state, Kokaly had 28 catches for 415 yards and four touchdowns. He has offers from Bucknell, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Wayne State.
READ: MICHIGAN PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE | DEFENSE
MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRESEASON TOP 25 RANKINGS
MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES |MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X