High School

Live score updates: Detroit King vs. Zeeland West in Michigan high school football D3 championship (11/30/2024)

Get game updates from the MHSAA Division 3 final between the Crusaders and the Dux

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Students in the Dux Swamp cheer on their team after a touchdown against DeWitt Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Zeeland West won 32-20 and are going to Ford Field for the championship game.
Students in the Dux Swamp cheer on their team after a touchdown against DeWitt Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Zeeland West won 32-20 and are going to Ford Field for the championship game. / Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Zeeland West Dux (12-1) play the Detroit Martin Luther King Crusaders (10-3) in the Division 3 Michigan high school football championship on Saturday at Ford Field.

The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

This page will be updated with scoring plays. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Zeeland West vs. Detroit King MHSAA Division 3 Championship Live Score Updates

Updates will be placed here.

More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI

Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Michigan