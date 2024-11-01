Live score updates: Lake Orion vs. Clarkston in Michigan high school football playoffs (11/1/2024)

High School

Lake Orion vs. Clarkston in Michigan high school football playoffs (11/1/2024)

Rivalry rematch has everything at stake, as the winner advances and the loser's 2024 season ends

Mike Swanson

Clarkston and Lake Orion go at it again Friday, Nov. 1, in Michigan high school playoff football.
No. 12 takes on No. 17 in the Michigan high school football playoff game of the week when Clarkston travels to Lake Orion.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET Friday, Nov. 1.

Lake Orion has lost three of its last six games but beat Clarkston 20-13 at home Oct. 11.

Clarkston is running hot into the playoffs, coming off a 32-3 win over Eisenhower. The Wolves have outscored their last two opponents 73-3 heading into the postseason.

