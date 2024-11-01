Live score updates: Lake Orion vs. Clarkston in Michigan high school football playoffs (11/1/2024)
No. 12 takes on No. 17 in the Michigan high school football playoff game of the week when Clarkston travels to Lake Orion.
The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET Friday, Nov. 1.
Michigan high school football scores, live updates
This page will be updated with scoring plays, turnovers and other big plays. Refresh the page for the latest update (the most recent updates will be at the top).
Clarkston at Lake Orion Live Score Updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts.
PREGAME
Lake Orion has lost three of its last six games but beat Clarkston 20-13 at home Oct. 11.
Clarkston is running hot into the playoffs, coming off a 32-3 win over Eisenhower. The Wolves have outscored their last two opponents 73-3 heading into the postseason.
