Top 25 Michigan high school football rankings (10/28/2024)
After spending the entire season as the top team in Michigan high school football, the Belleville Tigers (8-1) are no longer No. 1.
The Howell Highlanders (9-0) jump 13 spots to No. 1 after defeating the Tigers 30-29 in the final game before the MHSAA playoffs.
Here is the top 25 Michigan high school football rankings entering the playoffs.
Top 25 Michigan high school football rankings
1. Howell (9-0)
Howell knocked off Belleville by a score of 30-29 after a game-winning touchdown with under five second left in the game. The Highlanders ran for over 300 yards in the upset victory. Howell will host Kalamazoo Central next in the quest for states.
2. Detroit Catholic Central (9-0)
Detroit Catholic Central took apart Detroit King 23-7 on Friday. The Shamrocks have allowed just ten points over their last three games. Catholic Central will look to stay undefeated as it faces Livonia Stevenson next.
3. Belleville (8-1)
Howell handed Belleville its first regular season loss in three years by a score of 30-29. The Tigers allowed the game-winning touchdown with less than five seconds on the clock. Belleville will likely come out on a mission when it plays Ann Arbor Pioneer next.
4. Groves (9-0)
Groves destroyed Seaholm on Friday night with a 35-0 win. The Falcons had their way on the ground for the entire game behind running back Noah Sanders. Groves is set to host Ferndale next.
5. Cass Tech (7-2)
Cass Tech took care of Medina 40-0 to get its fourth shutout victory of the season. The Technicians have scored at least 30 points in five straight games. Cass Tech will host Sterling Heights Stevenson next.
6. Saline (6-3)
The Hornets edged by Lake Orion with a 8-7 victory. Saline had just 23 yards on the ground, but almost 300 through the air. The Hornets will visit Northville next on November 1.
7. DeWitt (9-0)
DeWitt took care of Everett with a 55-20 win on Friday night. It marked the seventh game of the season in which the Panthers scored over 50 points. DeWitt hosts St. Johns next on November 1.
8. Detroit King (6-3)
King has lost two games in a row after falling to Detroit Catholic Central 23-7. Seven points is the least the Crusaders have scored in a game this season. King will hope to avoid a three-game skid as it hosts Fitzgerald next.
9. Macomb Dakota (8-1)
Dakota demolished Oxford by a score of 28-0. The Cougars have now recorded back-to-back shutout victories after beating Utica 35-0 the week before. Dakota faces Utica once again on November 1.
10. Mona Shores (8-1)
Mona Shores took its first loss of the season 14-13 at the hands of Central Catholic (OH). The Sailors were coming off back-to-back shutout wins. Mona Shores will have a chance to get back in the win column next as it hosts Traverse City West.
11. De La Salle (6-2)
De La Salle took down Chippewa Valley by a score of 31-21 on Friday night. The Pilots have scored over 30 points in three straight games. De La Salle will look to keep its momentum as it visits Port Huron Northern next.
12. Clarkston (6-3)
Clarkston obliterated Eisenhower with a 32-3 win on Friday. The Wolves have now outscored their last two opponents 73-3 heading into playoffs. Clarkston is set to play Lake Orion next.
13. Eisenhower (7-2)
Eisenhower fell to Clarkston by a score of 32-3 on Friday night. It was by far the least amount of points the Eagles have scored in a game this season, with the previous low being 21. Eisenhower will look to get back on track when it hosts Romeo next.
14. Davison (7-2)
Davison handled Lapeer 48-28 on Friday night. The Cardinals were coming off a 55-49 loss to Grand Blanc the week prior. Davison is set to play Oxford next.
15. Walled Lake Western (9-0)
Walled Lake Western took down rival Walled Lake Central with a 63-9 victory on Friday night. It marked the most points the Warriors have scored in a game this season. Walled Lake Western is set to host Garden City next.
16. Grosse Pointe South (9-0)
Grosse Pointe South dominated rival Grosse Pointe North with a 44-3 win. The Blue Devils forced Grosse Pointe North into one fumble and one interception. Grosse Pointe South is set to host Roseville next.
17. Lake Orion (6-3)
Lake Orion fell short to Saline by a score of 8-7. The Dragons have now lost three of their last six games before the end of the regular season. Lake Orion is set to play Clarkston next.
18. Hudsonville (8-1)
Hudsonville easily beat West Ottawa by a score of 46-8. It was the second time the Eagles scored over 40 points this season, the first coming in a 59-14 win over Grand Haven on October 4.
19. Oxford (6-3)
Oxford got trampled by Dakota by a score of 28-0 on Friday night. The Wildcats hadn’t been kept off the scoreboard all season. Oxford is set to play Davison next.
20. Unity Christian (9-0)
Unity defeated Notre Dame Prep by a score of 43-28. The Crusaders ended the regular season by scoring over 40 points in four straight games. Unity will host Hamilton next.
21. Rochester Adams (7-2)
Rochester Adams skated by Anchor Bay with a 31-28 victory. The Highlanders last gave up 28 points in a loss to Lake Orion on September 27. Rochester Adams is set to visit Stoney Creek next.
22. Byron Center (8-1)
Byron Center took care of Morris by a score of 48-28. The Bulldogs have scored over 40 points in every win but one (17-14 over Muskegon last week). Byron Center is set to play Northview next.
23. Zeeland West (8-1)
The Dux took down Grand Rapids West Catholic by a score of 34-20. Zeeland West has scored over 30 points in three straight games. The Dux will face rival Zeeland East next.
24. Rockford (7-2)
The Rams took care of East Kentwood with a 45-27 victory. Rockford hadn’t allowed more than 23 points in a win this season before Friday night. The Rams are set to host Grandville next.
25. St. Mary’s Prep (6-3)
The Eaglets defeated Fitzgerald 55-13 on Friday night. St. Mary’s Prep has now outscored its last two opponents 106-23. The Eaglets are set to visit North Farmington next on November 1.
