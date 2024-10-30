Michigan high school football computer rankings (10/30/2024)
With the Michigan high school football playoffs here, High School on SI has its final computer rankings of the 2024 season.
High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Michigan High School Football Computer Rankings
Division 1
No. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (9-0)
No. 2 Howell (9-0)
No. 3 Hudsonville (8-1)
No. 4 Dakota (8-1)
No. 5 Eisenhower (7-2)
No. 6 Adams (7-2)
No. 7 Belleville (8-1)
No. 8 Oxford (6-3)
No. 9 Saline (6-3)
No. 10 Davison (8-2)
Division 2
No. 1 Grosse Pointe South (9-0)
No. 2 Groves (9-0)
No. 3 Mona Shores (8-1)
No. 4 Northview (9-0)
No. 5 De La Salle Collegiate (6-2)
No. 6 Byron Center (8-1)
No. 7 Midland (8-1)
No. 8 Dexter (9-0)
No. 9 Carlson (8-1)
No. 10 Roseville (7-2)
Division 3
No. 1 DeWitt (9-0)
No. 2 Zeeland West (8-1)
No. 3 Walled Lake Western (9-0)
No. 4 Forest Hills Central (7-2)
No. 5 Petoskey (9-0)
No. 6 Mason (7-2)
No. 7 St. Jospeh (8-1)
No. 8 Riverview (8-1)
No. 9 Fenton (7-2)
No. 10 Lowell (7-2)
Division 4
No. 1 Unity Christian (9-0)
No. 2 Goodrich (8-1)
No. 3 Marysville (9-1)
No. 4 Portland (9-0)
No. 5 Big Rapids (8-1)
No. 6 Freeland (8-1)
No. 7 Lutheran North (8-1)
No. 8 Redford Union (8-1)
No. 9 Niles (8-1)
No. 10 Paw Paw (8-1)
Division 5
No. 1 Frankenmuth (9-0)
No. 2 Kingsford (9-0)
No. 3 Armada (8-1)
No. 4 Notre Dame Prep
No. 5 Ogemaw Heights (8-1)
No. 6 Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School (6-0)
No. 7 Corunna (7-2)
No. 8 Hackett Catholic Prep (7-2)
No. 9 Clare (7-2)
No. 10 Flat Rock (7-2)
Division 6
No. 1 Lamont (9-0)
No. 2 Lumen Christi Catholic (7-1)
No. 3 Reed City (7-2)
No. 4 Michigan COllegiate (9-1)
No. 5 Ida (8-1)
No. 6 Chesaning (8-1)
No. 7 Central Montcalm (8-1)
No. 8 Marine City (7-2)
No. 9 Newayho (7-2)
No. 10 Standish-Sterling (6-3)
Division 7
No. 1 St. Mary Catholic Central (9-0)
No. 2 Hudson (8-1)
No. 3 Ithaca (9-0)
No. 4 Millington (9-0)
No. 5 Menominee (8-1)
No. 6 Schoolcraft (8-1)
No. 7 McBain (8-1)
No. 8 Leslie (8-1)
No. 9 Union City (8-1)
No. 10 Lawton (8-2)
Division 8
No. 1 Harbor Beach (9-0)
No. 2 Fowler (9-0)
No. 3 Everest Collegiate (8-1)
No. 4 Iron Mountain (9-0)
No. 5 White Pigeon (8-1)
No. 6 Nouvel Catholic Central (7-1)
No. 7 Decatur (8-1)
No. 8 Glen Lake (8-1)
No. 9 Richard (7-1)
No. 10 Summerfield (8-1)
8-Man
