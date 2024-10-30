High School

Michigan high school football computer rankings (10/30/2024)

Look at High School on SI's custom rankings formula for every division of Michigan football

Davison quarterback Jaxson Dosh looks to pass against Warren De La Salle during first half of Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State's Tom Adams Field in Detroit on Thursday, August 29, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the Michigan high school football playoffs here, High School on SI has its final computer rankings of the 2024 season.

High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Michigan High School Football Computer Rankings

Division 1

No. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (9-0)

No. 2 Howell (9-0)

No. 3 Hudsonville (8-1)

No. 4 Dakota (8-1)

No. 5 Eisenhower (7-2)

No. 6 Adams (7-2)

No. 7 Belleville (8-1)

No. 8 Oxford (6-3)

No. 9 Saline (6-3)

No. 10 Davison (8-2)

Full Division 1 Rankings

Division 2

No. 1 Grosse Pointe South (9-0)

No. 2 Groves (9-0)

No. 3 Mona Shores (8-1)

No. 4 Northview (9-0)

No. 5 De La Salle Collegiate (6-2)

No. 6 Byron Center (8-1)

No. 7 Midland (8-1)

No. 8 Dexter (9-0)

No. 9 Carlson (8-1)

No. 10 Roseville (7-2)

FULL DIVISION 2 RANKINGS

Division 3

No. 1 DeWitt (9-0)

No. 2 Zeeland West (8-1)

No. 3 Walled Lake Western (9-0)

No. 4 Forest Hills Central (7-2)

No. 5 Petoskey (9-0)

No. 6 Mason (7-2)

No. 7 St. Jospeh (8-1)

No. 8 Riverview (8-1)

No. 9 Fenton (7-2)

No. 10 Lowell (7-2)

FULL DIVISION 3 RANKINGS

Division 4

No. 1 Unity Christian (9-0)

No. 2 Goodrich (8-1)

No. 3 Marysville (9-1)

No. 4 Portland (9-0)

No. 5 Big Rapids (8-1)

No. 6 Freeland (8-1)

No. 7 Lutheran North (8-1)

No. 8 Redford Union (8-1)

No. 9 Niles (8-1)

No. 10 Paw Paw (8-1)

FULL DIVISION 4 RANKINGS

Division 5

No. 1 Frankenmuth (9-0)

No. 2 Kingsford (9-0)

No. 3 Armada (8-1)

No. 4 Notre Dame Prep

No. 5 Ogemaw Heights (8-1)

No. 6 Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School (6-0)

No. 7 Corunna (7-2)

No. 8 Hackett Catholic Prep (7-2)

No. 9 Clare (7-2)

No. 10 Flat Rock (7-2)

FULL DIVISION 5 RANKINGS

Division 6

No. 1 Lamont (9-0)

No. 2 Lumen Christi Catholic (7-1)

No. 3 Reed City (7-2)

No. 4 Michigan COllegiate (9-1)

No. 5 Ida (8-1)

No. 6 Chesaning (8-1)

No. 7 Central Montcalm (8-1)

No. 8 Marine City (7-2)

No. 9 Newayho (7-2)

No. 10 Standish-Sterling (6-3)

FULL DIVISION 6 RANKINGS

Division 7

No. 1 St. Mary Catholic Central (9-0)

No. 2 Hudson (8-1)

No. 3 Ithaca (9-0)

No. 4 Millington (9-0)

No. 5 Menominee (8-1)

No. 6 Schoolcraft (8-1)

No. 7 McBain (8-1)

No. 8 Leslie (8-1)

No. 9 Union City (8-1)

No. 10 Lawton (8-2)

FULL DIVISION 7 RANKINGS

Division 8

No. 1 Harbor Beach (9-0)

No. 2 Fowler (9-0)

No. 3 Everest Collegiate (8-1)

No. 4 Iron Mountain (9-0)

No. 5 White Pigeon (8-1)

No. 6 Nouvel Catholic Central (7-1)

No. 7 Decatur (8-1)

No. 8 Glen Lake (8-1)

No. 9 Richard (7-1)

No. 10 Summerfield (8-1)

FULL DIVISION 8 RANKINGS

8-Man

8-MAN 1 RANKINGS

8-MAN 2 RANKINGS

