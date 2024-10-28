High School

Michigan (MHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff pairings (10/28/2024)

See the matchups for the first round of the 2024 Michigan high school football playoffs

The Michigan high school football playoffs are here, and on Sunday, the MHSAA released the playoff brackets for every division.

Here are the pairings for the 2024 MHSAA football playoffs, which begin Nov. 1-2 with district semifinals in the 11-Player playoffs and regional semifinals in the 8-Player playoffs.

2024 Michigan high school football 11-Player playoff pairings

DIVISION 1

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

East Kentwood (5-4) 58.111 at Hudsonville (8-1) 80.222

Grandville (5-4) 60.778 at Rockford (7-2) 70.472

DISTRICT 2

Kalamazoo Central (6-3) 51.222 at Howell (9-0) 89.333

Grand Ledge (5-4) 55.222 at Brighton (7-2) 72.111

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Lapeer (5-4) 54.444 at Grand Blanc (7-2) 71.889

Oxford (6-3) 69.111 at Davison (7-2) 70.306

DISTRICT 2

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (5-4) 59.778 at Rochester Adams (7-2) 74.111

Clarkston (6-3) 67.333 at Lake Orion (6-3) 70.778

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Ann Arbor Pioneer (5-4) 53.556 at Belleville (8-1) 78.333

Saline (6-3) 64.889 at Northville (6-3) 66.000

DISTRICT 2

Livonia Stevenson (5-4) 54.333 at Detroit Catholic Central (9-0) 83.611

West Bloomfield (4-5) 57.444 at Novi (5-4) 58.667

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Sterling Heights Stevenson (5-4) 54.111 at Detroit Cass Tech (7-2) 64.444

Dearborn (5-4) 57.667 at Dearborn Fordson (5-4) 58.222

DISTRICT 2

Utica (4-5) 51.333 at Macomb Dakota (8-1) 77.333

Romeo (4-5) 60.667 at Utica Eisenhower (7-2) 73.444

DIVISION 2

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Traverse City West (6-3) 57.556 at Muskegon Mona Shores (8-1) 74.361

Grand Rapids Northview (9-0) 68.444 at Byron Center (8-1) 71.361

DISTRICT 2

Portage Northern (5-4) 56.222 at Portage Central (6-3) 62.222

Lansing Everett (6-3) 60.333 at Mattawan (6-3) 61.222

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Flushing (7-2) 54.444 at Midland (8-1) 71.111

Midland Dow (5-4) 55.667 at Saginaw Heritage (6-3) 60.778

DISTRICT 2

South Lyon East (6-3) 56.472 at Dexter (9-0) 81.222

Milford (7-2) 65.361 at East Lansing (6-3) 67.333

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Orchard Lake St. Mary's (6-3) 57.639 at North Farmington (6-3) 63.667

Farmington (6-3) 59.000 at White Lake Lakeland (6-3) 59.139

DISTRICT 2

Temperance Bedford (5-4) 55.444 at Gibraltar Carlson (8-1) 70.778

Livonia Franklin (5-4) 59.556 at Allen Park (6-3) 62.000

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Ferndale (6-3) 57.556 at Birmingham Groves (9-0) 78.778

Warren Mott (7-2) 60.111 at Birmingham Seaholm (6-3) 63.111

DISTRICT 2

Roseville (7-2) 66.889 at Grosse Pointe South (9-0) 81.444

Warren De La Salle Collegiate (6-2) 67.875 at Port Huron Northern (7-2) 70.333

DIVISION 3

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Bay City John Glenn (5-4) 41.889 at Petoskey (9-0) 66.000

Cadillac (4-5) 44.111 at Mount Pleasant (5-4) 51.889

DISTRICT 2

St. Johns (6-3) 49.333 at DeWitt (9-0) 82.611

Cedar Springs (7-2) 56.111 at Lowell (7-2) 62.444

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Stevensville Lakeshore (3-6) 40.889 at St. Joseph (8-1) 70.222

Zeeland East (5-4) 50.889 at Zeeland West (8-1) 67.917

DISTRICT 2

East Grand Rapids (5-4) 49.889 at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (7-2) 65.889

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (6-3) 53.111 at Coopersville (6-3) 53.333

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Jackson (4-5) 40.667 at Mason (7-2) 64.000

Linden (4-5) 45.556 at Fenton (7-2) 63.556

DISTRICT 2

Garden City (7-2) 53.778 at Walled Lake Western (9-0) 78.361

Redford Thurston (7-2) 56.111 at Auburn Hills Avondale (6-3) 57.222

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

River Rouge (4-4) 48.542 at Southgate Anderson (7-2) 63.444

Riverview (8-1) 57.000 at Trenton (6-3) 62.028

DISTRICT 2

Warren Fitzgerald (4-5) 42.222 at Detroit Martin Luther King (6-3) 65.417

Grosse Pointe North (4-5) 45.111 at Port Huron (4-5) 49.222

DIVISION 4

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Ludington (7-2) 47.556 at Big Rapids (8-1) 55.111

Whitehall (6-3) 51.111 at Ada Forest Hills Eastern (7-2) 54.778

DISTRICT 2

Hamilton (5-4) 44.556 at Hudsonville Unity Christian (9-0) 72.278

Holland Christian (6-3) 48.778 at Grand Rapids South Christian (5-4) 48.889

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Edwardsburg (6-3) 50.556 at Battle Creek Harper Creek (8-1) 62.000

Paw Paw (8-1) 61.556 at Niles (8-1) 61.667

DISTRICT 2

Lansing Sexton (5-4) 42.889 at Portland (9-0) 60.778

Ionia (6-3) 51.000 at Hastings (8-1) 60.222

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Pinckney (5-4) 45.444 at Chelsea (7-2) 63.444

Parma Western (6-3) 54.889 at Haslett (6-3) 55.222

DISTRICT 2

Ortonville Brandon (6-3) 49.778 at Goodrich (8-1) 63.556

Lake Fenton (6-3) 50.278 at Freeland (8-1) 56.444

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Dearborn Divine Child (6-3) 54.254 at Madison Heights Lamphere (8-1) 65.000

Harper Woods (6-3) 63.556 at Redford Union (8-1) 64.778

DISTRICT 2

Croswell-Lexington (6-3) 46.889 at Marysville (8-1) 55.778

St. Clair (6-3) 47.111 at Macomb Lutheran North (8-1) 48.069

DIVISION 5

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Gladwin (6-3) 43.222 at Kingsford (9-0) 58.111

Clare (7-2) 49.333 at Ogemaw Heights (8-1) 53.889

DISTRICT 2

Howard City Tri County (5-4) 38.444 at Frankenmuth (9-0) 63.667

Saginaw Swan Valley (6-3) 47.000 at Belding (8-1) 54.431

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Muskegon Oakridge (4-5) 35.111 at Grand Rapids West Catholic (6-3) 54.889

Hopkins (6-3) 43.208 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-4) 54.730

DISTRICT 2

South Haven (5-4) 37.222 at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (7-2) 49.222

Dowagiac (6-3) 39.486 at Berrien Springs (6-3) 43.111

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Williamston (3-6) 38.000 at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-1) 61.500

Flint Hamady (5-3) 42.028 at Corunna (7-2) 59.222

DISTRICT 2

Richmond (4-5) 37.111 at Armada (8-1) 56.444

Hazel Park (6-3) 37.889 at St. Clair Shores South Lake (5-4) 38.556

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Romulus (4-5) 36.611 at Detroit Lincoln-King (9-0) 42.444

Whitmore Lake (7-2) 37.111 at Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (5-4) 37.472

DISTRICT 2

Detroit Denby (6-3) 36.667 at Flat Rock (7-2) 47.222

Detroit Voyageur College Prep (7-2) 44.611 at Romulus Summit Academy North (6-2) 46.639

DIVISION 6

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Calumet (6-3) 36.111 at Kingsley (7-2) 44.444

Negaunee (6-3) 41.556 at Boyne City (7-2) 42.111

DISTRICT 2

Manistee (5-4) 37.222 at Reed City (7-2) 48.222

Standish-Sterling (6-3) 45.111 at Mason County Central (8-1) 46.431

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Montague (4-5) 35.889 at Newaygo (7-2) 48.778

Kent City (6-3) 37.986 at Central Montcalm (8-1) 43.444

DISTRICT 2

Ovid-Elsie (7-2) 42.889 at Almont (9-0) 62.333

Lansing Catholic (6-3) 46.111 at Chesaning (9-0) 46.778

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Buchanan (6-3) 38.222 at Olivet (7-2) 47.778

Constantine (6-3) 38.556 at Parchment (7-2) 40.222

DISTRICT 2

Dearborn Heights Robichaud (4-5) 36.778 at Jackson Lumen Christi (8-1) 60.302

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy (6-3) 37.222 at Ida (8-1) 43.222

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (7-2) 35.000 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-1) 54.278

Clinton Township Clintondale (6-3) 38.000 at Marine City (7-2) 51.778

DISTRICT 2

Detroit Central (6-3) 37.778 at Detroit Edison (6-3) 47.667

Detroit Old Redford (8-1) 38.111 at Detroit Pershing (7-2) 43.444

DIVISION 7

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Houghton Lake (5-4) 30.444 at Menominee (8-1) 48.333

Charlevoix (6-3) 34.444 at Traverse City St. Francis (6-3) 41.333

DISTRICT 2

Evart (6-3) 32.000 at North Muskegon (8-1) 42.222

Harrison (7-2) 36.444 at McBain (8-1) 39.778

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Saranac (6-3) 31.778 at Ithaca (9-0) 46.000

Pewamo-Westphalia (7-2) 35.778 at Montrose (6-3) 40.694

DISTRICT 2

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (5-4) 29.069 at Millington (8-0) 45.264

Saginaw Valley Lutheran (5-4) 32.111 at Cass City (6-3) 33.625

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Coloma (4-5) 28.889 at Lawton (7-2) 40.333

Bronson (6-3) 32.222 at Schoolcraft (8-1) 37.931

DISTRICT 2

Napoleon (6-3) 36.556 at Hudson (8-1) 48.222

Union City (8-1) 37.889 at Hanover-Horton (8-1) 40.889

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Bath (5-4) 29.889 at Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (6-3) 41.583

Burton Atherton (7-2) 30.972 at Leslie (8-1) 39.444

DISTRICT 2

Blissfield (4-5) 31.778 at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (9-0) 58.667

Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5-4) 35.222 at Clinton (6-3) 40.333

DIVISION 8

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Manistique (4-5) 25.444 at Iron Mountain (9-0) 40.556

Bark River-Harris (5-4) 27.556 at East Jordan (7-2) 34.264

DISTRICT 2

Mancelona (4-5) 24.708 at Maple City Glen Lake (8-1) 38.042

Frankfort (7-2) 31.083 at Beal City (7-2) 37.333

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Reese (5-4) 27.403 at Fowler (9-0) 42.556

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (6-3) 30.556 at Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central (8-1) 38.667

DISTRICT 2

Burton Bentley (5-4) 24.750 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (8-1) 44.111

Ubly (6-3) 32.889 at Harbor Beach (9-0) 37.778

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Centreville (4-5) 27.861 at Decatur (8-1) 39.819

Saugatuck (6-3) 33.000 at White Pigeon (8-1) 38.931

DISTRICT 2

Addison (4-5) 25.222 at Springport (7-2) 31.333

Sand Creek (4-5) 25.667 at Reading (5-4) 28.444

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Allen Park Cabrini (5-4) 24.667 at Riverview Gabriel Richard (7-1) 42.861

Manchester (7-2) 34.889 at Petersburg Summerfield (8-1) 36.444

DISTRICT 2

Marine City Cardinal Mooney (4-5) 24.111 at Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (6-3) 34.333

Mount Clemens (6-3) 28.000 at Detroit Loyola (3-6) 29.583

8-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1

REGION 1

Munising (6-3) 28.667 at Pickford (9-0) 38.250

Norway (7-2) 32.111 at Ishpeming (6-2) 33.583

REGION 2

Atlanta (6-3) 27.708 at Alcona (8-1) 37.556

Blanchard Montabella (6-3) 28.667 at Indian River Inland Lakes (9-0) 36.250

REGION 3

Bay City All Saints (7-2) 31.778 at Deckerville (9-0) 41.000

Fulton (8-1) 33.556 at Kingston (7-2) 34.111

REGION 4

Martin (7-1) 34.083 at Gobles (9-0) 37.500

Mendon (8-1) 34.889 at Climax-Scotts (8-1) 35.556

DIVISION 2

REGION 1

Bellaire (7-2) 28.486 at Crystal Falls Forest Park (8-1) 35.556

Gaylord St. Mary (7-2) 30.653 at Powers North Central (8-1) 34.889

REGION 2

Mio (7-2) 32.486 at Au Gres-Sims (8-1) 35.931

Marion (8-1) 32.556 at Onekama (8-1) 33.889

REGION 3

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (6-3) 29.333 at Grand Rapids Sacred Heart (9-0) 36.208

Portland St. Patrick (8-1) 34.556 at Morrice (8-1) 35.222

REGION 4

Adrian Lenawee Christian (4-5) 28.403 at Britton Deerfield (8-1) 35.556

Burr Oak (7-2) 29.778 at Pittsford (7-2) 31.444

