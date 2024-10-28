Michigan (MHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff pairings (10/28/2024)
The Michigan high school football playoffs are here, and on Sunday, the MHSAA released the playoff brackets for every division.
Here are the pairings for the 2024 MHSAA football playoffs, which begin Nov. 1-2 with district semifinals in the 11-Player playoffs and regional semifinals in the 8-Player playoffs.
2024 Michigan high school football 11-Player playoff pairings
DIVISION 1
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
East Kentwood (5-4) 58.111 at Hudsonville (8-1) 80.222
Grandville (5-4) 60.778 at Rockford (7-2) 70.472
DISTRICT 2
Kalamazoo Central (6-3) 51.222 at Howell (9-0) 89.333
Grand Ledge (5-4) 55.222 at Brighton (7-2) 72.111
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Lapeer (5-4) 54.444 at Grand Blanc (7-2) 71.889
Oxford (6-3) 69.111 at Davison (7-2) 70.306
DISTRICT 2
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (5-4) 59.778 at Rochester Adams (7-2) 74.111
Clarkston (6-3) 67.333 at Lake Orion (6-3) 70.778
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Ann Arbor Pioneer (5-4) 53.556 at Belleville (8-1) 78.333
Saline (6-3) 64.889 at Northville (6-3) 66.000
DISTRICT 2
Livonia Stevenson (5-4) 54.333 at Detroit Catholic Central (9-0) 83.611
West Bloomfield (4-5) 57.444 at Novi (5-4) 58.667
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Sterling Heights Stevenson (5-4) 54.111 at Detroit Cass Tech (7-2) 64.444
Dearborn (5-4) 57.667 at Dearborn Fordson (5-4) 58.222
DISTRICT 2
Utica (4-5) 51.333 at Macomb Dakota (8-1) 77.333
Romeo (4-5) 60.667 at Utica Eisenhower (7-2) 73.444
DIVISION 2
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Traverse City West (6-3) 57.556 at Muskegon Mona Shores (8-1) 74.361
Grand Rapids Northview (9-0) 68.444 at Byron Center (8-1) 71.361
DISTRICT 2
Portage Northern (5-4) 56.222 at Portage Central (6-3) 62.222
Lansing Everett (6-3) 60.333 at Mattawan (6-3) 61.222
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Flushing (7-2) 54.444 at Midland (8-1) 71.111
Midland Dow (5-4) 55.667 at Saginaw Heritage (6-3) 60.778
DISTRICT 2
South Lyon East (6-3) 56.472 at Dexter (9-0) 81.222
Milford (7-2) 65.361 at East Lansing (6-3) 67.333
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Orchard Lake St. Mary's (6-3) 57.639 at North Farmington (6-3) 63.667
Farmington (6-3) 59.000 at White Lake Lakeland (6-3) 59.139
DISTRICT 2
Temperance Bedford (5-4) 55.444 at Gibraltar Carlson (8-1) 70.778
Livonia Franklin (5-4) 59.556 at Allen Park (6-3) 62.000
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Ferndale (6-3) 57.556 at Birmingham Groves (9-0) 78.778
Warren Mott (7-2) 60.111 at Birmingham Seaholm (6-3) 63.111
DISTRICT 2
Roseville (7-2) 66.889 at Grosse Pointe South (9-0) 81.444
Warren De La Salle Collegiate (6-2) 67.875 at Port Huron Northern (7-2) 70.333
DIVISION 3
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Bay City John Glenn (5-4) 41.889 at Petoskey (9-0) 66.000
Cadillac (4-5) 44.111 at Mount Pleasant (5-4) 51.889
DISTRICT 2
St. Johns (6-3) 49.333 at DeWitt (9-0) 82.611
Cedar Springs (7-2) 56.111 at Lowell (7-2) 62.444
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Stevensville Lakeshore (3-6) 40.889 at St. Joseph (8-1) 70.222
Zeeland East (5-4) 50.889 at Zeeland West (8-1) 67.917
DISTRICT 2
East Grand Rapids (5-4) 49.889 at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (7-2) 65.889
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (6-3) 53.111 at Coopersville (6-3) 53.333
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Jackson (4-5) 40.667 at Mason (7-2) 64.000
Linden (4-5) 45.556 at Fenton (7-2) 63.556
DISTRICT 2
Garden City (7-2) 53.778 at Walled Lake Western (9-0) 78.361
Redford Thurston (7-2) 56.111 at Auburn Hills Avondale (6-3) 57.222
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
River Rouge (4-4) 48.542 at Southgate Anderson (7-2) 63.444
Riverview (8-1) 57.000 at Trenton (6-3) 62.028
DISTRICT 2
Warren Fitzgerald (4-5) 42.222 at Detroit Martin Luther King (6-3) 65.417
Grosse Pointe North (4-5) 45.111 at Port Huron (4-5) 49.222
DIVISION 4
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Ludington (7-2) 47.556 at Big Rapids (8-1) 55.111
Whitehall (6-3) 51.111 at Ada Forest Hills Eastern (7-2) 54.778
DISTRICT 2
Hamilton (5-4) 44.556 at Hudsonville Unity Christian (9-0) 72.278
Holland Christian (6-3) 48.778 at Grand Rapids South Christian (5-4) 48.889
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Edwardsburg (6-3) 50.556 at Battle Creek Harper Creek (8-1) 62.000
Paw Paw (8-1) 61.556 at Niles (8-1) 61.667
DISTRICT 2
Lansing Sexton (5-4) 42.889 at Portland (9-0) 60.778
Ionia (6-3) 51.000 at Hastings (8-1) 60.222
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Pinckney (5-4) 45.444 at Chelsea (7-2) 63.444
Parma Western (6-3) 54.889 at Haslett (6-3) 55.222
DISTRICT 2
Ortonville Brandon (6-3) 49.778 at Goodrich (8-1) 63.556
Lake Fenton (6-3) 50.278 at Freeland (8-1) 56.444
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Dearborn Divine Child (6-3) 54.254 at Madison Heights Lamphere (8-1) 65.000
Harper Woods (6-3) 63.556 at Redford Union (8-1) 64.778
DISTRICT 2
Croswell-Lexington (6-3) 46.889 at Marysville (8-1) 55.778
St. Clair (6-3) 47.111 at Macomb Lutheran North (8-1) 48.069
DIVISION 5
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Gladwin (6-3) 43.222 at Kingsford (9-0) 58.111
Clare (7-2) 49.333 at Ogemaw Heights (8-1) 53.889
DISTRICT 2
Howard City Tri County (5-4) 38.444 at Frankenmuth (9-0) 63.667
Saginaw Swan Valley (6-3) 47.000 at Belding (8-1) 54.431
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Muskegon Oakridge (4-5) 35.111 at Grand Rapids West Catholic (6-3) 54.889
Hopkins (6-3) 43.208 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-4) 54.730
DISTRICT 2
South Haven (5-4) 37.222 at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (7-2) 49.222
Dowagiac (6-3) 39.486 at Berrien Springs (6-3) 43.111
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Williamston (3-6) 38.000 at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-1) 61.500
Flint Hamady (5-3) 42.028 at Corunna (7-2) 59.222
DISTRICT 2
Richmond (4-5) 37.111 at Armada (8-1) 56.444
Hazel Park (6-3) 37.889 at St. Clair Shores South Lake (5-4) 38.556
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Romulus (4-5) 36.611 at Detroit Lincoln-King (9-0) 42.444
Whitmore Lake (7-2) 37.111 at Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (5-4) 37.472
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Denby (6-3) 36.667 at Flat Rock (7-2) 47.222
Detroit Voyageur College Prep (7-2) 44.611 at Romulus Summit Academy North (6-2) 46.639
DIVISION 6
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Calumet (6-3) 36.111 at Kingsley (7-2) 44.444
Negaunee (6-3) 41.556 at Boyne City (7-2) 42.111
DISTRICT 2
Manistee (5-4) 37.222 at Reed City (7-2) 48.222
Standish-Sterling (6-3) 45.111 at Mason County Central (8-1) 46.431
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Montague (4-5) 35.889 at Newaygo (7-2) 48.778
Kent City (6-3) 37.986 at Central Montcalm (8-1) 43.444
DISTRICT 2
Ovid-Elsie (7-2) 42.889 at Almont (9-0) 62.333
Lansing Catholic (6-3) 46.111 at Chesaning (9-0) 46.778
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Buchanan (6-3) 38.222 at Olivet (7-2) 47.778
Constantine (6-3) 38.556 at Parchment (7-2) 40.222
DISTRICT 2
Dearborn Heights Robichaud (4-5) 36.778 at Jackson Lumen Christi (8-1) 60.302
Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy (6-3) 37.222 at Ida (8-1) 43.222
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (7-2) 35.000 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-1) 54.278
Clinton Township Clintondale (6-3) 38.000 at Marine City (7-2) 51.778
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Central (6-3) 37.778 at Detroit Edison (6-3) 47.667
Detroit Old Redford (8-1) 38.111 at Detroit Pershing (7-2) 43.444
DIVISION 7
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Houghton Lake (5-4) 30.444 at Menominee (8-1) 48.333
Charlevoix (6-3) 34.444 at Traverse City St. Francis (6-3) 41.333
DISTRICT 2
Evart (6-3) 32.000 at North Muskegon (8-1) 42.222
Harrison (7-2) 36.444 at McBain (8-1) 39.778
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Saranac (6-3) 31.778 at Ithaca (9-0) 46.000
Pewamo-Westphalia (7-2) 35.778 at Montrose (6-3) 40.694
DISTRICT 2
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (5-4) 29.069 at Millington (8-0) 45.264
Saginaw Valley Lutheran (5-4) 32.111 at Cass City (6-3) 33.625
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Coloma (4-5) 28.889 at Lawton (7-2) 40.333
Bronson (6-3) 32.222 at Schoolcraft (8-1) 37.931
DISTRICT 2
Napoleon (6-3) 36.556 at Hudson (8-1) 48.222
Union City (8-1) 37.889 at Hanover-Horton (8-1) 40.889
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Bath (5-4) 29.889 at Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (6-3) 41.583
Burton Atherton (7-2) 30.972 at Leslie (8-1) 39.444
DISTRICT 2
Blissfield (4-5) 31.778 at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (9-0) 58.667
Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5-4) 35.222 at Clinton (6-3) 40.333
DIVISION 8
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Manistique (4-5) 25.444 at Iron Mountain (9-0) 40.556
Bark River-Harris (5-4) 27.556 at East Jordan (7-2) 34.264
DISTRICT 2
Mancelona (4-5) 24.708 at Maple City Glen Lake (8-1) 38.042
Frankfort (7-2) 31.083 at Beal City (7-2) 37.333
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Reese (5-4) 27.403 at Fowler (9-0) 42.556
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (6-3) 30.556 at Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central (8-1) 38.667
DISTRICT 2
Burton Bentley (5-4) 24.750 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (8-1) 44.111
Ubly (6-3) 32.889 at Harbor Beach (9-0) 37.778
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Centreville (4-5) 27.861 at Decatur (8-1) 39.819
Saugatuck (6-3) 33.000 at White Pigeon (8-1) 38.931
DISTRICT 2
Addison (4-5) 25.222 at Springport (7-2) 31.333
Sand Creek (4-5) 25.667 at Reading (5-4) 28.444
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Allen Park Cabrini (5-4) 24.667 at Riverview Gabriel Richard (7-1) 42.861
Manchester (7-2) 34.889 at Petersburg Summerfield (8-1) 36.444
DISTRICT 2
Marine City Cardinal Mooney (4-5) 24.111 at Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (6-3) 34.333
Mount Clemens (6-3) 28.000 at Detroit Loyola (3-6) 29.583
8-Player Pairings
DIVISION 1
REGION 1
Munising (6-3) 28.667 at Pickford (9-0) 38.250
Norway (7-2) 32.111 at Ishpeming (6-2) 33.583
REGION 2
Atlanta (6-3) 27.708 at Alcona (8-1) 37.556
Blanchard Montabella (6-3) 28.667 at Indian River Inland Lakes (9-0) 36.250
REGION 3
Bay City All Saints (7-2) 31.778 at Deckerville (9-0) 41.000
Fulton (8-1) 33.556 at Kingston (7-2) 34.111
REGION 4
Martin (7-1) 34.083 at Gobles (9-0) 37.500
Mendon (8-1) 34.889 at Climax-Scotts (8-1) 35.556
DIVISION 2
REGION 1
Bellaire (7-2) 28.486 at Crystal Falls Forest Park (8-1) 35.556
Gaylord St. Mary (7-2) 30.653 at Powers North Central (8-1) 34.889
REGION 2
Mio (7-2) 32.486 at Au Gres-Sims (8-1) 35.931
Marion (8-1) 32.556 at Onekama (8-1) 33.889
REGION 3
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (6-3) 29.333 at Grand Rapids Sacred Heart (9-0) 36.208
Portland St. Patrick (8-1) 34.556 at Morrice (8-1) 35.222
REGION 4
Adrian Lenawee Christian (4-5) 28.403 at Britton Deerfield (8-1) 35.556
Burr Oak (7-2) 29.778 at Pittsford (7-2) 31.444
