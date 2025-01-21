High School

Michigan high school boys basketball computer rankings (1/21/2025)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every division of Michigan high school boys basketball

Jack Butler

Sexton's Keyshawn Summerville moves the ball against Okemos during the first quarter on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at Okemos High School.
Sexton's Keyshawn Summerville moves the ball against Okemos during the first quarter on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at Okemos High School.

The 2024-25 Michigan high school boys basketball season is underway, and High School on SI has started its weekly computer rankings for the season.

SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive's latest Michigan high school boys basketball computer rankings, as of Jan. 21, 2025:

Michigan high school boys basketball computer rankings

DIVISION 4 RANKINGS

No. 1 Forest Park (11-1)

No. 2 Inter-City Baptist (10-1)

No. 3 Pickford (10-1)

No. 4 Sacred Heart Academy (11-1)

No. 5 Summerfield (11-0)

No. 6 Norway (10-3)

No. 7 Southwest Christian (11-1)

No. 8 Onekama (9-2)

No. 9 Everest Collegiate (11-1)

No. 10 Traverse City Christian (11-2)

DIVISION 3 RANKINGS

No. 1 Harbor Springs (11-1)

No. 2 Lumen Christi Catholic (10-1)

No. 3 Glen Lake (9-1)

No. 4 Harbor Beach (10-1)

No. 5 Richard (10-2)

No. 6 North Muskegon (11-0)

No. 7 Grass Lake (12-0)

No. 8 Millington (9-1)

No. 9 Schoolcraft (8-3)

No. 10 Iron Mountain (9-2)

DIVISION 2 RANKINGS

No. 1 Unity Christian (12-1)

No. 2 Old Redford Academy (7-2)

No. 3 Powers Catholic (12-1)

No. 4 Ferndale (6-9)

No. 5 Summit Academy (11-1)

No. 6 Voyaguer Academy (5-5)

No. 7 Adrian (10-1)

No. 8 Onsted (12-0)

No. 9 Lincoln (7-4)

No. 10 Yale (12-1)

DIVISION 1 RANKINGS

No. 1 Wayne Memorial (9-1)

No. 2 University of Detroit Jesuit (11-0)

No. 3 Rockford (12-1)

No. 4 Brother Rice (13-1)

No. 5 saginaw United (7-5)

No. 6 East Lansing (11-1)

No. 7 Mott (12-1)

No. 8 St. Mary's Prep (7-5)

No. 9 Waverly (10-2)

No. 10 Huron (9-2)

Published
