Michigan high school boys basketball computer rankings (1/21/2025)
The 2024-25 Michigan high school boys basketball season is underway, and High School on SI has started its weekly computer rankings for the season.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Michigan high school boys basketball computer rankings, as of Jan. 21, 2025:
Michigan high school boys basketball computer rankings
DIVISION 4 RANKINGS
No. 1 Forest Park (11-1)
No. 2 Inter-City Baptist (10-1)
No. 3 Pickford (10-1)
No. 4 Sacred Heart Academy (11-1)
No. 5 Summerfield (11-0)
No. 6 Norway (10-3)
No. 7 Southwest Christian (11-1)
No. 8 Onekama (9-2)
No. 9 Everest Collegiate (11-1)
No. 10 Traverse City Christian (11-2)
DIVISION 3 RANKINGS
No. 1 Harbor Springs (11-1)
No. 2 Lumen Christi Catholic (10-1)
No. 3 Glen Lake (9-1)
No. 4 Harbor Beach (10-1)
No. 5 Richard (10-2)
No. 6 North Muskegon (11-0)
No. 7 Grass Lake (12-0)
No. 8 Millington (9-1)
No. 9 Schoolcraft (8-3)
No. 10 Iron Mountain (9-2)
DIVISION 2 RANKINGS
No. 1 Unity Christian (12-1)
No. 2 Old Redford Academy (7-2)
No. 3 Powers Catholic (12-1)
No. 4 Ferndale (6-9)
No. 5 Summit Academy (11-1)
No. 6 Voyaguer Academy (5-5)
No. 7 Adrian (10-1)
No. 8 Onsted (12-0)
No. 9 Lincoln (7-4)
No. 10 Yale (12-1)
DIVISION 1 RANKINGS
No. 1 Wayne Memorial (9-1)
No. 2 University of Detroit Jesuit (11-0)
No. 3 Rockford (12-1)
No. 4 Brother Rice (13-1)
No. 5 saginaw United (7-5)
No. 6 East Lansing (11-1)
No. 7 Mott (12-1)
No. 8 St. Mary's Prep (7-5)
No. 9 Waverly (10-2)
No. 10 Huron (9-2)
