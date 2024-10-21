High School

Michigan high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)

Look at High School on SI's custom rankings formula for every division of Michigan football

With the Michigan high school football season in full swing, High School on SI will release division computer rankings weekly for the duration of the season.

High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Michigan High School Football Computer Rankings

Division 1

No. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (8-0)

No. 2 Utica Eisenhower (7-1)

No. 3 Howell (8-0)

No. 4 Oxford (6-2)

No. 5 Hudsonville (7-1)

No. 6 Grand Blanc (7-1)

No. 7 Belleville (8-0)

No. 8 Lake Orion (6-2)

No. 9 Dakota (7-1)

No. 10 Adams (6-2)

Full Division 1 Rankings

Division 2

No. 1 Mona Shores (8-0)

No. 2 Groves (8-0)

No. 3 Grosse Pointe South (8-0)

No. 4 De La Salle Collegiate (5-2)

No. 5 Northview (8-0)

No. 6 Dexter (8-0)

No. 7 Midland (7-1)

No. 8 Byron Center (7-1)

No. 9 Carlson (7-1)

No. 10 East Lansing (5-3)

FULL DIVISION 2 RANKINGS

Division 3

No. 1 DeWitt (8-0)

No. 2 Zeeland West (7-1)

No. 3 Walled Lake Western (8-0)

No. 4 Petoskey (8-0)

No. 5 Fenton (7-1)

No. 6 Riverview (7-1)

No. 7 Forest Hills Central (6-2)

No. 8 St. Joseph (7-1)

No. 9 Cedar Springs (7-1)

No. 10 Lowell (6-2)

FULL DIVISION 3 RANKINGS

Division 4

No. 1 Unity Christian (8-0)

No. 2 Marysville (8-1)

No. 3 Portland (8-0)

No. 4 Paw Paw (8-0)

No. 5 Big Rapids (7-1)

No. 6 Goodrich (7-1)

No. 7 Chelsea (7-1)

No. 8 Redford Union (7-1)

No. 9 Whitehall (6-2)

No. 10 Lutheran North (7-1)

FULL DIVISION 4 RANKINGS

Division 5

No. 1 Notre Dame Prep (7-0)

No. 2 Kingsford (8-0)

No. 3 Armada (7-1)

No. 4 Ogemaw Heights (7-1)

No. 5 Frankenmuth (8-0)

No. 6 Clare (7-1)

No. 7 Hackett Catholic Prep (7-1)

No. 8 Corunna (7-1)

No. 9 Cornerstone Lincoln-King (5-0)

No. 10 Berrien Springs (5-3)

FULL DIVISION 5 RANKINGS

Division 6

No. 1 Almont (8-0)

No. 2 Chesaning (7-1)

No. 3 Lumen Christi Catholic (6-1)

No. 4 Reed City (6-2)

No. 5 Ovid-Elsie (7-1)

No. 6 Michigan Collegiate (8-1)

No. 7 Central Montcalm (7-1)

No. 8 Newaygo (6-2)

No. 9 Ida (7-1)

No. 10 Marine City (6-2)

FULL DIVISION 6 RANKINGS

Division 7

No. 1 St. Mary Catholic Central (8-0)

No. 2 Millington (8-0)

No. 3 Union City (8-0)

No. 4 Ithaca (8-0)

No. 5 Hudson (7-1)

No. 6 McBain (8-0)

No. 7 Schoolcraft (7-1)

No. 8 St. Francis (6-2)

No. 9 Hanover-Horton (8-0)

No. 10 Pewamo-Westphalia (7-1)

FULL DIVISION 7 RANKINGS

Division 8

No. 1 Fowler (8-0)

No. 2 Everest Collegiate (8-0)

No. 3 Harbor Beach (8-0)

No. 4 Iron Mountain (8-0)

No. 5 Beal City (7-1)

No. 6 Richard (7-1)

No. 7 Decatur (7-1)

No. 8 Nouvel Catholic Central (6-1)

No. 9 Summerfield (7-1)

No. 20 White Pigeon (7-1)

FULL DIVISION 8 RANKINGS

8-Man

8-MAN 1 RANKINGS

8-MAN 2 RANKINGS

