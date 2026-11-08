Michigan High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The Michigan high school football playoffs have reached the regional championship round, and the road to Ford Field is getting shorter.

District championship games concluded Saturday, Nov. 7, leaving eight teams in each of the Michigan High School Athletic Association's eight 11-player divisions. The surviving teams will compete for regional championships Nov. 13-14, with the winners advancing to the state semifinals.

The eight-player playoffs have reached an even more advanced stage, with four teams remaining in each of the two divisions and state semifinal games scheduled for Nov. 14.

The latest weekend delivered several dramatic results.

In Division 1, Clarkston survived Grand Blanc 27-26, while Detroit Cass Tech ended Dearborn Fordson's run with a 27-14 victory. Fordson had eliminated perennial powerhouse Belleville in the opening round.

Division 2 featured a 59-37 victory by Byron Center over Portage Northern, while Division 3 saw Mount Pleasant defeat Cadillac 56-41.

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills delivered one of the most dominant performances of the weekend, shutting out Ludington 63-0 in Division 4.

In Division 6, Jackson Lumen Christi blanked Napoleon 37-0, while Division 8 featured Hudson's 35-0 victory over Fowler.

The eight 11-player state championship games are scheduled for Nov. 27-28 at Ford Field in Detroit. The two eight-player championships will be played Nov. 21 at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

Here is the updated division-by-division look at Michigan's 2026 high school football playoff brackets, including district championship scores, regional matchups and links to each tournament.

Division 1 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 1 has already lost one of its most recognizable championship contenders.

Belleville fell to Dearborn Fordson in the opening round, but Fordson's run ended Saturday when Detroit Cass Tech earned a 27-14 victory.

Cass Tech now advances to face Northville, which edged Saline 17-14.

Clarkston survived one of the weekend's closest finishes, defeating Grand Blanc 27-26. The Wolves now face Detroit Catholic Central, which defeated Oxford 40-27.

East Kentwood advanced with a 42-21 victory over Grand Ledge and will meet Portage Central.

Romeo defeated Rochester 42-2 and will face Stoney Creek, which eliminated Rochester Adams 21-7.

Division 1 Regional Championship Matchups — Nov. 13-14

Portage Central vs. East Kentwood

Clarkston vs. Detroit Catholic Central

Detroit Cass Tech vs. Northville

Romeo vs. Stoney Creek

Notable District Championship Results

Clarkston 27, Grand Blanc 26

Detroit Cass Tech 27, Dearborn Fordson 14

Detroit Catholic Central 40, Oxford 27

East Kentwood 42, Grand Ledge 21

Northville 17, Saline 14

Portage Central 33, Grandville 18

Romeo 42, Rochester 2

Stoney Creek 21, Rochester Adams 7

Division 2 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 2 features several teams that delivered impressive district championship performances.

Byron Center defeated Portage Northern 59-37 and will face Mona Shores, which eliminated Caledonia 49-35.

South Lyon advanced with a 55-32 victory over South Lyon East and will meet Milford, a 31-19 winner over Midland Dow.

Brother Rice defeated North Farmington 35-14 and will face Orchard Lake St. Mary's, which rolled past Battle Creek Lakeview 42-7.

Grosse Pointe South advanced with a 42-0 shutout of Bedford and will meet Livonia Franklin.

Division 2 Regional Championship Matchups — Nov. 13-14

Byron Center vs. Mona Shores

Milford vs. South Lyon

Brother Rice vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary's

Livonia Franklin vs. Grosse Pointe South

Notable District Championship Results

Byron Center 59, Portage Northern 37

Mona Shores 49, Caledonia 35

Milford 31, Midland Dow 19

South Lyon 55, South Lyon East 32

Brother Rice 35, North Farmington 14

Orchard Lake St. Mary's 42, Battle Creek Lakeview 7

Livonia Franklin 17, Gibraltar Carlson 6

Grosse Pointe South 42, Bedford 0

Division 3 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 3 features several intriguing regional championship matchups, including Mount Pleasant against DeWitt.

Mount Pleasant advanced with a 56-41 victory over Cadillac, while DeWitt defeated Coopersville 54-21.

Zeeland West remained in contention with a 48-12 victory over Battle Creek Central and will face Thornapple Kellogg, which defeated St. Joseph 41-13.

Chelsea continued its postseason run with a 51-14 victory over Thurston and will meet Mason, which shut out Fenton 49-0.

Harper Woods advanced with a 20-6 victory over Detroit Martin Luther King and will face Warren De La Salle, which defeated Port Huron 27-10.

Division 3 Regional Championship Matchups — Nov. 13-14

Mount Pleasant vs. DeWitt

Thornapple Kellogg vs. Zeeland West

Chelsea vs. Mason

Warren De La Salle vs. Harper Woods

Notable District Championship Results

Mount Pleasant 56, Cadillac 41

DeWitt 54, Coopersville 21

Thornapple Kellogg 41, St. Joseph 13

Zeeland West 48, Battle Creek Central 12

Chelsea 51, Thurston 14

Mason 49, Fenton 0

Warren De La Salle 27, Port Huron 10

Harper Woods 20, Detroit Martin Luther King 6

Division 4 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 4 produced one of the weekend's most decisive victories when Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills defeated Ludington 63-0.

Kenowa Hills will now face Unity Christian, which advanced with a 49-23 victory over Forest Hills Eastern.

Grand Rapids South Christian also delivered a shutout, defeating Lakeshore 51-0 to set up a regional championship matchup against Portland.

Goodrich defeated St. Johns 42-7 and will face Divine Child, which beat Adrian 49-14.

Detroit Country Day advanced with a 35-13 victory over St. Clair and will meet Lutheran North, a 48-20 winner over Marysville.

Division 4 Regional Championship Matchups — Nov. 13-14

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills vs. Unity Christian

Portland vs. Grand Rapids South Christian

Goodrich vs. Divine Child

Lutheran North vs. Detroit Country Day

Notable District Championship Results

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 63, Ludington 0

Unity Christian 49, Forest Hills Eastern 23

Portland 35, Edwardsburg 17

Grand Rapids South Christian 51, Lakeshore 0

Goodrich 42, St. Johns 7

Divine Child 49, Adrian 14

Lutheran North 48, Marysville 20

Detroit Country Day 35, St. Clair 13

Division 5 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 5 has produced one of the postseason's most unusual developments involving Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

The Cougars' playoff eligibility became the subject of a dispute before the opening round, and the bracket subsequently recorded a forfeit in their matchup against Comstock Park.

Elsewhere, Negaunee advanced with a 20-14 victory over Kingsford and will face Ogemaw Heights, which defeated Chippewa Hills 34-14.

Frankenmuth rolled past Armada 48-14 and will meet Swan Valley, which defeated Imlay City 29-12.

Grand Rapids West Catholic advanced with a 45-14 victory over Hopkins.

Division 5 Regional Championship Matchups — Nov. 13-14

Negaunee vs. Ogemaw Heights

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Comstock Park/Berrien Springs winner

Frankenmuth vs. Swan Valley

Jefferson vs. Summit Academy/Detroit Denby winner

Notable District Championship Results

Negaunee 20, Kingsford 14

Ogemaw Heights 34, Chippewa Hills 14

Grand Rapids West Catholic 45, Hopkins 14

Frankenmuth 48, Armada 14

Swan Valley 29, Imlay City 12

Jefferson 43, Ida 23

Division 6 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 6 features several teams that have delivered impressive postseason performances.

Kingsley advanced with a 38-7 victory over Traverse City St. Francis and will face Sanford-Meridian, which defeated Gladwin 56-21.

Almont advanced with a 43-28 victory over Bullock Creek and will meet Marine City, a 37-29 winner over Montrose.

Jackson Lumen Christi continued its championship pursuit with a 37-0 shutout of Napoleon and will face Belding.

Detroit Edison Academy edged Clinton 26-24 and will meet Ecorse, which defeated Michigan Collegiate 26-6.

Division 6 Regional Championship Matchups — Nov. 13-14

Kingsley vs. Sanford-Meridian

Almont vs. Marine City

Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Belding

Detroit Edison Academy vs. Ecorse

Notable District Championship Results

Kingsley 38, Traverse City St. Francis 7

Sanford-Meridian 56, Gladwin 21

Almont 43, Bullock Creek 28

Marine City 37, Montrose 29

Jackson Lumen Christi 37, Napoleon 0

Belding 28, Olivet 20

Detroit Edison Academy 26, Clinton 24

Ecorse 26, Michigan Collegiate 6

Division 7 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 7 featured several close games during district championship weekend.

Whiteford defeated Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 38-34 and will face Jonesville, which advanced with a 52-30 victory over Union City.

Pewamo-Westphalia defeated Laker 41-7 and will meet Ithaca, which eliminated Millington 39-16.

Menominee advanced with a 42-8 victory over Manistee and will face Charlevoix, a 41-8 winner over Harrison.

North Muskegon defeated Schoolcraft 10-0 and will meet Ravenna, which beat Constantine 42-12.

Division 7 Regional Championship Matchups — Nov. 13-14

Menominee vs. Charlevoix

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Ithaca

Ravenna vs. North Muskegon

Whiteford vs. Jonesville

Notable District Championship Results

Menominee 42, Manistee 8

Charlevoix 41, Harrison 8

Pewamo-Westphalia 41, Laker 7

Ithaca 39, Millington 16

Ravenna 42, Constantine 12

North Muskegon 10, Schoolcraft 0

Whiteford 38, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 34

Jonesville 52, Union City 30

Division 8 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 8 features several traditional small-school championship contenders, including Beal City, New Lothrop, Ubly and Hudson.

Beal City defeated East Jordan 45-25 and will face Bark River-Harris, which advanced with a 38-13 victory over Glen Lake.

New Lothrop defeated Michigan Lutheran Seminary 49-21 and will meet Ubly, which eliminated Unionville-Sebewaing 32-8.

Hudson delivered a 35-0 shutout of Fowler and will face Springport, a 34-22 winner over Decatur.

Madison defeated Bradford Academy 32-0 and will meet Everest Collegiate, which eliminated Shrine Catholic 24-14.

Division 8 Regional Championship Matchups — Nov. 13-14

Beal City vs. Bark River-Harris

New Lothrop vs. Ubly

Hudson vs. Springport

Madison vs. Everest Collegiate

Notable District Championship Results

Beal City 45, East Jordan 25

Bark River-Harris 38, Glen Lake 13

New Lothrop 49, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 21

Ubly 32, Unionville-Sebewaing 8

Hudson 35, Fowler 0

Springport 34, Decatur 22

Madison 32, Bradford Academy 0

Everest Collegiate 24, Shrine Catholic 14

Michigan Eight-Player Division 1 Football Playoff Bracket

The eight-player Division 1 tournament has reached the state semifinal round.

Unlike the 11-player divisions, which are preparing for regional championships, the eight-player tournament has already completed its regional finals.

The remaining teams will compete Nov. 14 for two spots in the state championship game at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

Pickford, Colon and Blanchard Montabella were among the teams advancing through the regional championship round.

The semifinals will determine which programs compete for the Division 1 championship Nov. 21.

Michigan Eight-Player Division 2 Football Playoff Bracket

The eight-player Division 2 tournament also has reached the state semifinals.

Britton-Deerfield advanced with a 36-8 victory over Bay City All Saints in the regional championship round.

The four remaining teams will compete Nov. 14, with the winners advancing to the state championship game Nov. 21 at Northern Michigan University's Superior Dome.

When Are the 2026 Michigan High School Football State Championships?

Michigan will crown 10 high school football state champions during November, with two eight-player titles and eight 11-player championships.

The eight-player championships will be played Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

The 11-player championship games will take place Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 28, at Ford Field in Detroit.

Friday, Nov. 27 — Ford Field

Division 8 championship — 9:30 a.m.

Division 4 championship — 12:30 p.m.

Division 6 championship — 4 p.m.

Division 2 championship — 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28 — Ford Field

Division 7 championship — 9:30 a.m.

Division 3 championship — 12:30 p.m.

Division 5 championship — 4 p.m.

Division 1 championship — 7 p.m.

All times are Eastern.

What's Next in the Michigan High School Football Playoffs?

The regional championship round for the eight 11-player divisions is scheduled for Nov. 13-14.

The 32 winners of those games will advance to the state semifinals Nov. 20-21, with the survivors earning spots in the championship games at Ford Field.

The eight-player state semifinals will be played Nov. 14, followed by the championship games Nov. 21 in Marquette.

The postseason concludes Thanksgiving weekend, when Michigan's eight 11-player state champions will be crowned in Detroit.

High School On SI will continue updating the Michigan high school football playoff brackets with final scores, regional championship results, semifinal matchups and championship information throughout November.