Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - September 12, 2025
There are 281 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, September 12, including 23 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Michigan High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Michigan's top ranked teams as No. 3 St. Mary's Prep takes on No. 12 De La Salle Collegiate. Meanwhile, No. 1 Cass Tech hosts Renaissance as the number one team looks to stay undefeated.
Michigan High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 12
With 23 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Michigan high school football continues it's season into Week 3 of action.
MHSAA Division 1 Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 44 games scheduled across Division 1 on Friday, September 12, highlighted by No. 1 Cass Tech hosting Renaissance, looking to stay undefeated. You can follow every game on our Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 2 Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 50 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, September 12, highlighted by No. 3 St. Mary's Prep taking on No. 12 De La Salle Collegiate. You can follow every game on our Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 3 Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 47 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, September 12, highlighted by undefeated No. 10 DeWitt taking on Waverly. You can follow every game on our Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 4 Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 53 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, September 12, highlighted by the Harper Woods Pioneers taking on Groves at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 5 Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 50 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, September 12, kicking off with Summit Academy taking on Edison Academy at 4:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 6 Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 54 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, September 12, kicking off with Douglass taking on Osborn at 4:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 7 Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 50 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, September 12, kicking off with Melvindale ABT taking on Detroit Leadership Academy. You can follow every game on our Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 8 Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 42 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, September 5, starting off with Our Lady of the Lakes taking on Cranbrook Kingswood. You can follow every game on our Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
