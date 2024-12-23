Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings (12/23/2024)
Michigan high school basketball is in its first month of action. The reigning Division I champs have two losses already, and several teams are still undefeated.
High School on SI will have all classification top 25 rankings throughout the season.
Where does your team rank this week?
Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings
1. U of D Jesuit (6-0)
The Cubs already have wins over Brother Rice and St. Mary’s Prep. Led by senior guard Leroy Blyden Jr. (Toledo commit), U of D has the state on notice. The next game for the Cubs comes against Old Redford Academy on Dec. 29.
2. St. Mary’s Prep (4-2)
St. Mary’s Prep opened up the season with a 65-60 loss to The Villages Charter (FL). The Eaglets won their next two games, then fell to U of D Jesuit 63-54. After getting by De La Salle and Rockford, the defending state champs will look to get on a roll against Cleveland Lutheran East (OH) on Dec. 26.
3. Muskegon (3-0)
Muskegon took down East Lansing on Sunday night with a 69-65 overtime win. The Big Reds began the year by beating Holt and West Bloomfield, respectively. Muskegon is set to play Everett next on Dec. 27.
4. East Lansing (5-1)
The Trojans took their first loss of the season against Muskegon on Sunday. East Lansing hadn’t won by less than 10 points heading into the matchup. The Trojans have a matchup with Sexton next on Dec. 28.
5. Summit Academy North (4-0)
Summit Academy beat Voyageur Academy 77-39 on Friday. The most notable win came against Detroit Renaissance on Dec. 7. Summit Academy will visit Walled Lake Central next on Dec. 29.
6. Rockford (5-1)
The Rams lost to St. Mary’s Prep 51-44 on Saturday. Four of Rockford’s five wins have come by at least 27 points. The Rams face off with Mona Shores next on Dec. 23.
7. Birmingham Groves (6-1)
Groves took its first loss of the season against Detroit King on Friday by a score of 75-70. The Falcons have wins over De La Salle and North Farmington. Their next game comes on Dec. 30 against River Rouge.
8. Brother Rice (6-1)
Brother Rice lost to U of D Jesuit on Dec. 6. Most recently, the Warriors took down East Kentwood on Saturday. Up next for Brother Rice is Warren Lincoln on Dec. 28.
9. Warren Lincoln (3-2)
Lincoln lost back-to-back games against East Lansing (12/14) and Byron Center (Saturday). The Abes will have to be on top of their game if they don’t want to lose three straight, as they’re set to play Brother Rice next on Dec. 28.
10. Hudsonville (5-1)
The Eagles fell short against Grand Rapids Christian 77-76 on Dec. 10. Since the loss, Hudsonville has rattled off three straight wins, sparked by a victory against Detroit Catholic Central. The Eagles will play West Ottawa next on Jan. 3.
11. Byron Center (5-1)
Byron Center’s only loss came against Grandville on Dec. 6. The Bulldogs most recently (and notably) took down Warren Lincoln 65-63 on Saturday. They’re set to take on Grand Rapids Catholic Central next on Dec. 23.
12. Wayne Memorial (2-1)
Wayne Memorial took a loss against Birmingham Groves on Dec. 13 82-78. It was able to bounce back on Thursday with a 76-63 win over Dearborn. The Zebras are set to play St. Mary’s Prep next on Dec. 29.
13. Flint Powers (7-0)
Powers got by Riverview Gabriel Richard by a score of 69-66 on Friday. The Chargers are set to play Schoolcraft next on Jan. 4.
14. Old Redford (4-0)
The Ravens most notably beat West Bloomfield on Dec. 6 by a score of 82-71. Junior forward Jaquan Stennis Jr. has multiple NCAA Division I offers. Old Redford will play U of D Jesuit next on Dec. 29.
15. Ann Arbor Huron (4-2)
Ann Arbor Huron has fallen to Warren Lincoln (12/6) and Detroit University Prep (12/14) this season. The River Rats most recently beat Grand Rapids Northview on Saturday by a score of 70-57. Their next matchup comes against Port Huron Northern on Dec. 28.
16. Detroit King (5-2)
The Crusaders lost to rival Cass Tech on Tuesday, but they got back in the win column against Groves (75-70) on Friday. King is set to play Saginaw United next on Dec. 28.
17. Clarkston (6-1)
Clarkston’s lone loss came against U of D Jesuit on Saturday by a score of 65-52. The Wolves have won five games by at least 10 points. Their next game will be on Dec. 28 against Godwin Heights.
18. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (4-0)
Carman-Ainsworth hasn’t played in a week, but in its last outing it took down Goodrich 78-61. The Cavaliers have a matchup with Port Huron Northern next on Dec. 27.
19. Oxford (8-0)
The Wildcats are out to a scorching start this season. Oxford has won each of its games by at least 13 points. The Wildcats are set to take on Lake Orion next on Jan. 3.
20. Chippewa Valley (8-0)
The Big Reds have won each of their last four games by at least 14 points. Chippewa Valley is set to play Warren Woods-Tower next on Dec. 2
21. Renaissance (2-1)
The Phoenix took down Cass Tech and Mumford, respectively, after losing to Summit Academy North on Dec. 7. Renaissance will face off with Detroit Country Day next on Dec. 28.
22. Okemos (7-0)
Okemos most recently beat Grand Ledge 61-37 on Thursday. The Wolves are set to play Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills next on Dec. 27.
23. Belleville (4-1)
The Tigers lost the second game of the season to Lansing Waverly 60-53. Belleville took care of Livonia Churchill 64-42 on Thursday. Its next game comes against Westland John Glenn on Jan. 7.
24. Detroit Catholic Central (4-3)
Catholic Central has lost three straight games against Central Catholic (OH), Hudsonville, and St. Francis de Sales (OH), respectively. The Shamrocks will have to get back on track against Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Dec. 28.
25. Ann Arbor Skyline (4-3)
Skyline has lost back-to-back games against Dexter (47-45) and Port Huron Northern (56-48), respectively. The Eagles will hope to reverse the trend against Goodrich next on Dec. 28.
